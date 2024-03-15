Boys Baseball Roundup – March 14, 2024

Alma Bacon County defense stifles Pelham

A suffocating defense helped Alma Bacon County handle Pelham 15-0 in Georgia high school baseball on March 14.

In recent action on March 8, Alma Bacon County faced off against Fitzgerald.

Athens escapes Commerce East Jackson in thin win

Athens finally found a way to top Commerce East Jackson 11-9 in Georgia high school baseball action on March 14.

In recent action on March 4, Commerce East Jackson faced off against Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett.

Atlanta The Weber crushes Atlanta The Galloway

It was a tough night for Atlanta The Galloway which was overmatched by Atlanta The Weber in this 7-2 verdict.

Bainbridge tacks win on Columbus Hardaway

Bainbridge raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 10-3 win over Columbus Hardaway in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 14.

In recent action on March 6, Bainbridge faced off against Albany Westover.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County exhales after close call with Oakwood West Hall

Dahlonega Lumpkin County posted a narrow 13-11 win over Oakwood West Hall in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 14.

In recent action on March 7, Oakwood West Hall faced off against Dawsonville Dawson County and Dahlonega Lumpkin County took on Tallulah Falls on March 2 at Tallulah Falls High School.

Decatur shuts out Lithonia

A suffocating defense helped Decatur handle Lithonia 15-0 in Georgia high school baseball action on March 14.

Jasper Pickens County defense stifles Cleveland White County

Jasper Pickens County’s defense throttled Cleveland White County, resulting in a 7-0 shutout at Cleveland White County High on March 14 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on March 6, Jasper Pickens County faced off against Peachtree Corners Wesleyan.

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian narrowly defeats Chickamauga Gordon Lee

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian collected a solid win over Chickamauga Gordon Lee in a 5-2 verdict in Georgia high school baseball on March 14.

Recently on March 7, Chickamauga Gordon Lee squared off with Rome Model in a baseball game.

Milton sprints past Cumming South Forsyth

Milton eventually beat Cumming South Forsyth 5-1 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 14.

Rome Darlington defense stifles Rome Armuchee

A suffocating defense helped Rome Darlington handle Rome Armuchee 11-0 during this Georgia baseball game on March 14.

Recently on March 4, Rome Armuchee squared off with Temple in a baseball game.

Social Circle tops Loganville Christian

Social Circle rolled past Loganville Christian for a comfortable 13-3 victory in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 14.

In recent action on Feb. 29, Social Circle faced off against Covington Newton.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.