Boys Baseball Roundup – April 26, 2024

LaGrange Troup County shuts out Columbus Shaw

LaGrange Troup County’s defense throttled Columbus Shaw, resulting in a 7-0 shutout in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 26.

Recently on April 15, Columbus Shaw squared off with Buena Vista Marion County in a baseball game.

Marietta Pope rides to cruise-control win over Acworth Allatoona

Marietta Pope’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Acworth Allatoona 11-2 during this Georgia baseball game on April 26.

Recently on April 12, Marietta Pope squared off with Johns Creek in a baseball game.

Marietta Walker outlasts Rome Model

Marietta Walker notched a win against Rome Model 6-3 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 26.

Recently on April 20, Marietta Walker squared off with Atlanta Drew Charter in a baseball game.

Perry rallies to rock Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Perry trailed at the end of the third inning before rallying for a 12-8 win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch in Georgia high school baseball action on April 26.

In recent action on April 17, Perry faced off against Dexter West Laurens.

