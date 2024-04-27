Sports

Boys Baseball Roundup – April 26, 2024

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.

By Sports Bot
32 minutes ago

LaGrange Troup County shuts out Columbus Shaw

LaGrange Troup County’s defense throttled Columbus Shaw, resulting in a 7-0 shutout in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 26.

Recently on April 15, Columbus Shaw squared off with Buena Vista Marion County in a baseball game.

Marietta Pope rides to cruise-control win over Acworth Allatoona

Marietta Pope’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Acworth Allatoona 11-2 during this Georgia baseball game on April 26.

Recently on April 12, Marietta Pope squared off with Johns Creek in a baseball game.

Marietta Walker outlasts Rome Model

Marietta Walker notched a win against Rome Model 6-3 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 26.

Recently on April 20, Marietta Walker squared off with Atlanta Drew Charter in a baseball game.

Perry rallies to rock Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Perry trailed at the end of the third inning before rallying for a 12-8 win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch in Georgia high school baseball action on April 26.

In recent action on April 17, Perry faced off against Dexter West Laurens.

