Boys Baseball Roundup – April 15, 2024

North Atlanta defense stifles Austell South Cobb

A suffocating defense helped North Atlanta handle Austell South Cobb 16-0 for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Austell South Cobb High on April 15.

Carnesville Franklin County delivers statement win over Tallulah Falls

Carnesville Franklin County left no doubt on Monday, controlling Tallulah Falls from start to finish for a 16-5 victory on April 15 in Georgia baseball action.

Columbus Shaw pockets slim win over Buena Vista Marion County

Columbus Shaw posted a narrow 4-3 win over Buena Vista Marion County at Buena Vista Marion County High on April 15 in Georgia baseball action.

Cumming Forsyth Central takes down Alpharetta Denmark

Cumming Forsyth Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 7-1 win against Alpharetta Denmark in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 15.

Recently on April 10, Alpharetta Denmark squared off with Cumming West Forsyth in a baseball game.

Dallas Paulding County collects victory over Fairburn Langston Hughes

Dallas Paulding County grabbed a 10-7 victory at the expense of Fairburn Langston Hughes in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 15.

Douglasville South Paulding tacks win on Covington Eastside

Douglasville South Paulding dismissed Covington Eastside by a 12-3 count on April 15 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on April 2, Covington Eastside faced off against Hartwell Hart County.

Ellijay Gilmer crushes Oakwood West Hall

Ellijay Gilmer controlled the action to earn an impressive 21-3 win against Oakwood West Hall for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Oakwood West Hall High on April 15.

Fitzgerald thwarts Eastman Dodge County’s quest

Fitzgerald pushed past Eastman Dodge County for a 4-1 win on April 15 in Georgia baseball.

Macon Southwest claims tight victory against Macon Northeast

Macon Southwest finally found a way to top Macon Northeast 10-9 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 15.

Recently on April 1, Macon Northeast squared off with Columbus Jordan in a baseball game.

Monticello Jasper County dominates Lexington Oglethorpe in convincing showing

Monticello Jasper County dominated Lexington Oglethorpe 12-3 during this Georgia baseball game on April 15.

Recently on April 2, Monticello Jasper County squared off with Bogart Prince Avenue Christian in a baseball game.

Morrow carves slim margin over Covington Alcovy

Morrow posted a narrow 3-2 win over Covington Alcovy for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 15.

In recent action on April 5, Covington Alcovy faced off against Athens.

Suwanee Collins Hill collects victory over Hoschton Mill Creek

Suwanee Collins Hill eventually beat Hoschton Mill Creek 10-6 in Georgia high school baseball on April 15.

Recently on April 10, Hoschton Mill Creek squared off with Lawrenceville Mountain View in a baseball game.

