Warner Robins Houston County tops Douglasville Alexander

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

By Sports Bot
14 minutes ago

Warner Robins Houston County scored early and often to roll over Douglasville Alexander 11-1 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 5.

In recent action on March 27, Douglasville Alexander faced off against Dallas East Paulding and Warner Robins Houston County took on Tifton Tift County on March 28 at Tifton Tift County High School.

