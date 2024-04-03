Sports

Pearson Atkinson County defense stifles Statenville Echols County

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Jake Palomaki (2) tags out Eagle's Landing Matthew Hammers (23) in the 6th inning during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Jake Palomaki (2) tags out Eagle's Landing Matthew Hammers (23) in the 6th inning during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By Sports Bot
30 minutes ago

Pearson Atkinson County’s defense throttled Statenville Echols County, resulting in a 1-0 shutout in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 2.

Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

UPDATE
Tornado watch extended to parts of metro Atlanta22m ago

Credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute/NOAA

Another right whale dead as conservationists warn of declining numbers

Credit: Jason Getz

Young Thug trial judge: Pick up the pace or I’ll hold court on weekends

What we know about man accused of breaching FBI gate in Atlanta

What we know about man accused of breaching FBI gate in Atlanta

Credit: Steve Schaefer

City of Atlanta to pay $485,000 for violating federal consent decree
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Savannah Benedictine Military earns stressful win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch
29m ago
Madison Morgan County shuts out Augusta Cross Creek
30m ago
Lawrenceville Archer sprints past Winder-Barrow
30m ago
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Georgia Judge Hugh Lawson, known for his way with words, wrote his own obituary
DuPont, four others paid $45M to settle city of Rome water supply case
Over 50, never run a day in your life? How to train for AJC Peachtree Road Race