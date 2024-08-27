Bowdon regroups in Week 2 to hold top spot in the rankings

Rich Fendley has his Bowdon team exactly where he wants it -- top-ranked and coming off back-to-back state championships.

But the team’s 0-1 record did not sit well with Fendley after losing a close game to Fellowship Christian (36-35) in Week 1. So Bowdon responded last week with a 56-7 victory against Macon County to get things back on track.

Bowdon quarterback Charles Maxwell III was 9-of-15 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed seven times for 105 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Red Devils.