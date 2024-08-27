High School Sports

Bowdon regroups in Week 2 to hold top spot in the rankings

The Kell end zone pylon is shown during Kell’s game against North Atlanta during the first half of the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

1 hour ago

Rich Fendley has his Bowdon team exactly where he wants it -- top-ranked and coming off back-to-back state championships.

But the team’s 0-1 record did not sit well with Fendley after losing a close game to Fellowship Christian (36-35) in Week 1. So Bowdon responded last week with a 56-7 victory against Macon County to get things back on track.

Bowdon quarterback Charles Maxwell III was 9-of-15 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed seven times for 105 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Red Devils.

Josh McFather is still looking for the first victory for his No. 3 Brooks County team, but another tough test awaits. Brooks County travels to Class 2A No. 5 Cook next week in a playoff-caliber contest between top-5 teams. In the opener, the Trojans lost to Thomasville 35-12. Brooks was off in Week 2.

Otherwise, the top-10 didn’t shift much this week. Bryan County lost to Aquinas 42-20 and dropped from No. 6 to unranked after opening with a lackluster 20-12 victory against Class 3A Johnson-Savannah two weeks ago.

Replacing Bryan County in the poll is No. 10 Emanuel County Institute, which defeated Class A Division I No. 9 Swainsboro 24-21 last week. The Bulldogs opened with a 13-7 overtime road victory against Wilcox County and are 2-0 for the first time since the 2016 season, when ECI finished 11-1 before losing to Macon County in the semifinals.

Class A Division II top-10

1. (1) Bowdon (1-1)

2. (2) Irwin County (2-0)

3. (3) Brooks County (0-1)

4. (4) Manchester (1-1)

5. (5) Clinch County (2-0)

6. (7) Greene County (2-0)

7. (8) Seminole County (2-0)

8. (9) Trion (2-0)

9. (10) Metter (1-0)

10. (NR) Emanuel County Institute (2-0)

Out: No. 6 Bryan County

