Bowdon regroups in Week 2 to hold top spot in the rankings

Rich Fendley has his Bowdon team exactly where he wants it -- top-ranked and coming off back-to-back state championships.
But the team’s 0-1 record did not sit well with Fendley after losing a close game to Fellowship Christian (36-35) in Week 1. So Bowdon responded last week with a 56-7 victory against Macon County to get things back on track.
Bowdon quarterback Charles Maxwell III was 9-of-15 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed seven times for 105 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Red Devils.
Josh McFather is still looking for the first victory for his No. 3 Brooks County team, but another tough test awaits. Brooks County travels to Class 2A No. 5 Cook next week in a playoff-caliber contest between top-5 teams. In the opener, the Trojans lost to Thomasville 35-12. Brooks was off in Week 2.
Otherwise, the top-10 didn’t shift much this week. Bryan County lost to Aquinas 42-20 and dropped from No. 6 to unranked after opening with a lackluster 20-12 victory against Class 3A Johnson-Savannah two weeks ago.
Replacing Bryan County in the poll is No. 10 Emanuel County Institute, which defeated Class A Division I No. 9 Swainsboro 24-21 last week. The Bulldogs opened with a 13-7 overtime road victory against Wilcox County and are 2-0 for the first time since the 2016 season, when ECI finished 11-1 before losing to Macon County in the semifinals.
Class A Division II top-10
1. (1) Bowdon (1-1)
2. (2) Irwin County (2-0)
3. (3) Brooks County (0-1)
4. (4) Manchester (1-1)
5. (5) Clinch County (2-0)
6. (7) Greene County (2-0)
7. (8) Seminole County (2-0)
8. (9) Trion (2-0)
9. (10) Metter (1-0)
10. (NR) Emanuel County Institute (2-0)
Out: No. 6 Bryan County