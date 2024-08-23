Bowdon-Macon County matchup highlights Class A Division II schedule

Bowdon’s narrow 36-35 loss to Class 3A-A Private Fellowship Christian in the Red Devils’ season-opener left the program atop the rankings, but Friday’s game against Macon County gives Bowdon a chance to prove it deserved the leniency.

The Red Devils are led by quarterback Charles Maxwell III, who was 16-of-22 passing for 250 yards and two touchdowns in Bowdon’s loss. Joshawia Davis had 22 carries for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Kaiden Prothro had seven catches for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Macon County, which lost 38-14 to Telfair County in last season’s quarterfinals, is coming off a 26-19 victory against Southwest-Macon.