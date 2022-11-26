ajc logo
Bogart Prince Avenue Christian cancels check from Metter

By Sports Bot
44 minutes ago

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Metter 23-7 on November 25 in Georgia football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian enjoyed a modest margin over Metter with a 17-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

Recently on November 11, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian squared off with Atlanta Mt Vernon in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

