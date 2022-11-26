Bogart Prince Avenue Christian cancels check from Metter

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Metter 23-7 on November 25 in Georgia football action.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Bogart Prince Avenue Christian enjoyed a modest margin over Metter with a 17-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.
