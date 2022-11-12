Bogart North Oconee overwhelms Calhoun Sonoraville

Bogart North Oconee left no doubt on Friday, controlling Calhoun Sonoraville from start to finish for a 49-6 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on November 11.
Bogart North Oconee darted in front of Calhoun Sonoraville 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Titans registered a 28-6 advantage at intermission over the Phoenix.
Bogart North Oconee roared to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Titans added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
Recently on October 28, Bogart North Oconee squared off with Gainesville East Hall in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.