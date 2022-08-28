ajc logo
Blowout: Atlanta Carver Early College delivers statement win over Riverdale

By Sports Bot
52 minutes ago

Atlanta Carver Early College earned a convincing 44-22 win over Riverdale in Georgia high school football action on August 27.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 14-12 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Atlanta Carver Early College roared to a 36-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Panthers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

