Beginning was the end: Douglas Coffee opens an early gap to jar St. Augustine

Douglas Coffee tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up St. Augustine 34-14 at Douglas Coffee High on September 10 in Georgia football action.
Douglas Coffee drew first blood by forging a 21-6 margin over St. Augustine after the first quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when St. Augustine made it 27-14.
The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
Credit: Evan Siegle