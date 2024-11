Atlanta Tipoff Club names top 100 metro basketball players as season tips off Friday

Five Hebron Christian girls and five Grayson boys are among the top 100 metro Atlanta basketball players who made the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s watch list Friday, the first day of the GHSA season.

Hebron Christian has won the Class 3A girls title the past two seasons and will contend for a championship in the new Class 3A-A private division this season.

River Ridge has four girls players on the list. Hughes and Norcross have three apiece.