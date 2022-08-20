Atlanta Carver Early College sprints past Austell South Cobb 22-6

Atlanta Carver Early College handed Austell South Cobb a tough 22-6 loss in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Atlanta Carver Early College an 8-0 lead over Austell South Cobb.
The Panthers fought to a 16-0 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.
Atlanta Carver Early College charged to a 22-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers chalked up this decision in spite of the Eagles’ spirited final-quarter performance.
