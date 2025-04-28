High School Sports
B.E.S.T. Academy brings winning coach home to Atlanta

The school’s most recent coach, Bernard Goodrum, resigned this offseason to take the Griffin job in his hometown.
Rodney Cofield was announced as B.E.S.T. Academy's new football coach on April 28, 2025. (Courtesy of Rodney Cofield)

1 hour ago

Rodney Cofield, one of the winningest football coaches in Atlanta Public Schools history, is returning to the city as coach at B.E.S.T. Academy.

B.E.S.T. Academy opened in 2007 and played its first varsity season in 2012. The football team has had one winning season and one playoff victory.

The program’s victory total improved from 0-8 to 3-7 to 4-6 under most recent coach Bernard Goodrum, who resigned this offseason to take the Griffin job in his hometown.

Cofield’s records were 97-46-1 with three region titles at Washington from 1995 to 2007 and 46-47 at Douglass from 2012 to 2020. He was coach at Heritage of Conyers last season.

An Atlanta native, Cofield ranks fifth all-time among APS coaches with 143 wins behind Willie Jordan (169), Wayman Creel (148), Charlie Brannon (144) and L.C. Baker (153 confirmed, more than 200 unconfirmed).

B.E.S.T. Academy is an all-boys school. Its name is an acronym for Business, Engineering, Science and Technology.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

