B.E.S.T. Academy brings winning coach home to Atlanta

Rodney Cofield, one of the winningest football coaches in Atlanta Public Schools history, is returning to the city as coach at B.E.S.T. Academy.

B.E.S.T. Academy opened in 2007 and played its first varsity season in 2012. The football team has had one winning season and one playoff victory.

The program’s victory total improved from 0-8 to 3-7 to 4-6 under most recent coach Bernard Goodrum, who resigned this offseason to take the Griffin job in his hometown.