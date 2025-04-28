B.E.S.T. Academy brings winning coach home to Atlanta

Rodney Cofield, one of the winningest football coaches in Atlanta Public Schools history, is returning to the city as coach at B.E.S.T. Academy.
B.E.S.T. Academy opened in 2007 and played its first varsity season in 2012. The football team has had one winning season and one playoff victory.
The program’s victory total improved from 0-8 to 3-7 to 4-6 under most recent coach Bernard Goodrum, who resigned this offseason to take the Griffin job in his hometown.
Cofield’s records were 97-46-1 with three region titles at Washington from 1995 to 2007 and 46-47 at Douglass from 2012 to 2020. He was coach at Heritage of Conyers last season.
An Atlanta native, Cofield ranks fifth all-time among APS coaches with 143 wins behind Willie Jordan (169), Wayman Creel (148), Charlie Brannon (144) and L.C. Baker (153 confirmed, more than 200 unconfirmed).
B.E.S.T. Academy is an all-boys school. Its name is an acronym for Business, Engineering, Science and Technology.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Courtesy of PlayVS
Esports boosting extracurricular participation, self-esteem in Georgia high schools
Esports is one of the Georgia High School Association’s fastest growing sports with more than 200 teams now competing.
North Oconee gymnasts go for seventh consecutive title at state meet
North Oconee High School gymnastics team in Watkinsville tries to win its seventh consecutive state championship.
Carpet capital Dalton becomes soccer mecca amid Hispanic population growth
For decades, Dalton was known as the "Carpet Capital of the World." Now, it's also got the title of "Soccer Captial of Georgia."
Featured
Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC
Keisha Lance Bottoms takes formal step toward running for Georgia governor
Her filing adds clarity to a Democratic field to succeed term-limited Gov. Brian Kemp that’s just beginning to take shape.
BlackRock invests $1 million in Georgia workforce training
A two-year grant from the BlackRock Foundation will go to Georgia's technical schools to increase workforce training.
Weekend reflections: Jeff Ulbrich’s negligence leads to latest Falcons fiasco
Also: Sound plan for rookie pass rushers, bad Braves bullpen, joyless Atlanta United