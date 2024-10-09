Apalachee softball gets two wins Tuesday; fall sports scores

Senior Madison Maney led with four RBI’s, junior Riley Askew, senior Abby Parker and junior Lana Wilson each had two RBIs. Three players – sophomore Ryan Rudell, senior Destiny Montgomery and junior Kali Rosbury each had one RBI for Apalachee.

In Game 2, Clarke Central went ahead 1-0 in the top of the second inning, but Apalachee responded with two runs in the bottom of the third, one run in the bottom of the fourth, three in the bottom of the fifth and three in the bottom of the sixth to end the game one inning early.

Senior Jordan Turner led with two RBIs while three players – Askew, Parker and senior Autumn Matherly -- each had one RBI. Matherly earned the win for Apalachee on the mound.

In other softball action – Chloe Wolfenbarger and Lani Dansby each had two RBIs for Class 4A No. 3 Harris County (24-2, 9-1) in a 6-4 victory over Class 2A No. 3 Morgan County. Junior Riley Huckaby earned the win from the mound for Harris. The Tigers also got an 8-3 victory over Perry and Linsley Brown had two RBI’s while five other players plated a run in the romp. Madelyn Carey earned the win from the mound for Harris County. … Class 3A No. 4 Harlem (19-5, 9-2) upset Class 6A No. 5 Grovetown (26-2, 16-0) 4-0 while holding the Warriors scoreless for the first time on the season. … Class 6A No. 3 North Cobb (26-2, 15-1) run-ruled Wheeler in three innings 13-0. … Class 4A Cambridge (21-6, 11-1) moved past Lanier 9-1 and senior Anna Setterlind was 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs to lead and junior Maddie Clements had two hits and three RBIs for the Bears. …

In flag football action – Division II Calvary Day moved to 3-1 overall after defeating Division III Brunswick 28-6. … Division II Riverdale moved past Fayette County 26-0 and defeated Hampton 26-0 to move to 3-1 on the season. Fayette County fell to 1-1 while Hampton dropped to 0-4. … GIAA’s St. Anne Pacelli defeated Lowndes 32-0 to leave the Vikings 0-1 and wanting more after its season-opener. … Division III Pace Academy defeated Chamblee (1-1) 62-0 to move to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in Area 4. …

In volleyball action – North Gwinnett upended Brookwood 3-2 in a five-set match. A 15-9 victory in the fifth set proved the difference. The Bulldogs opened with a 25-17 victory in the first set but lost 25-20 in the second set. North Gwinnett won the third set 25-21 but lost 25-18 in the fourth set.

Flag Football

Calvary Day 28, Brunswick 6

Clarke Central 25, Newton 6

Fayette County 21, Hampton 7

Johnson-Savannah 6, Islands 0

Pace Academy 62, Chamblee 0

Riverdale 26, Hampton 0

St. Anne Pacelli 32, Lowndes 0

St. Anne Pacelli 39, Baker County 0

Softball

Apalachee 15, Clarke Central 0

Cambridge 9, Lanier 1

Carrollton 11, Chapel Hill 1

Duluth 17, Holy Innocents’ 4

Glynn Academy 10, Evans 0

Glynn Academy 9, Evans 6

Harlem 4, Grovetown 0

Harris County 6, Morgantown 4

Harris County 8, Perry 3

Jefferson 4, Oconee County 3

LaFayette 7, Sonoraville 1

Lumpkin County 16, Chestatee 0

Mary Persons 4, Veterans 3

Monroe Area 7, Cherokee Bluff 1

North Cobb 13, Wheeler 0

North Cobb 21, Wheeler 1

North Gwinnett 17, Mill Creek 0

Pelham 15, Dougherty 0

Redan 22, Stone Mountain 2

Southeast Bulloch 16, Islands 0

Troup County 7, LaGrange 6

Wesleyan 6, Mt. Paran Christian 3

West Forsyth 12, South Forsyth 0

West Hall 7, East Hall 5

Westlake 10, Chapel Hill 4

Volleyball

Allatoona 2, Southeast Whitfield 0

Cedar Grove 2, Mt. Zion, Carroll 0

Chestatee 2, Pickens 0

Coahulla Creek 2, Union County 1

Commerce 3, Greene County 0

Denmark 3, Forsyth Central 2

Druid Hills 3, Tucker 0

Elbert County 3, Rabun County 2

Fayette County 2, Hampton 0

Gordon Lee 3, CSTHEA 1

Hapeville Charter 3, Washington 0

Hart County 2, Prince Avenue 0

Jackson County 2, Alcovy 0

KIPP Atlanta Charter 3, Coretta Scott King 0

Lake Oconee Academy 3, Washington-Wilkes 0

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2, Sonoraville 1

Monroe Area 3, East Hall 0

Mt. Paran Christian 3, St. Francis 0

Murray County 2, North Murray 0

North Cobb 3, Etowah 0

North Cobb Christian 2, Murray County 0

North Gwinnett 3, Brookwood 2

Pope 3, Riverwood 0

River Ridge 3, Sprayberry 0

Seckinger 3, Roswell 0

Sequoyah 3, Lassiter 0

South Effingham 3, Camden County 0

Temple 2, Heard County 1

Walker 3, Mt. Vernon 0