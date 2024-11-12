Apalachee back’s 269-yard rushing effort among top performances from Week 13

*Hapeville Charter QB/DB Zion Crawford passed for 119 yards, rushed for 39 yards, threw a 59-yard touchdown pass on third-and-11 for the game-winning touchdown and ended his opponent’s final two drives with a forced fumble and a pass breakup in a 15-12 victory over Carver of Atlanta.

*New Hampstead QB Rashawn Truell was 35-of-47 passing for 500 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown in a 48-41 victory over Ware County. Khamari Maxwell had 18 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

*Telfair County RB/LB Bradyn Cook rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and made six tackles in a 30-28 region-clinching victory over Wilcox County.

Best of the rest

*Calvary Day DL Buddy Curry had a team-leading five solo tackles, four assists, two tackles for loss and a fumble return for a touchdown in a 41-7 victory over Long County.

*Clinch County QB Aaron Bryant rushed for 141 yards and four touchdowns and was 7-of-9 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns in a 51-37 victory over Charlton County.

*Flint River Academy QB/DE Trent Young rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and had two solo tackles, four assists, two tackles for losses, one forced fumble and a QB hurry in a 28-6 loss to Robert Toombs Christian.

*Glascock County RB Devion Richardson rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 50-14 victory over GMC Prep. The game decided the fourth and final playoff team from Region 5-A Division II.

*Grayson DB Jaylon Williams had three sacks, three solo tackles, three assists and an interception in a 43-13 victory over Newton.

*Loganville RB Zachary Hill rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in a 37-22 victory over Apalachee.

*Metter RB Michael Ricks rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and was 7-of-17 passing for 208 yards and a touchdown in a 28-10 victory over ECI.

*Newton RB Zion Johnson rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in a 43-13 loss to Grayson.

*South Gwinnett RB Eric Ramey rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in a 48-27 victory over Grovetown.

*Southeast Bulloch LB Kyle O’Brien had 10 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a touchdown in a 50-14 victory over Groves.

*Southwest DE/TE Rinaldo Callaway had eight tackles, six tackles for losses, 3.5 sacks, one deflected pass and two receptions for 30 yards in a 20-7 playoff-clinching victory over East Laurens.

*Tiftarea Academy QB J.R. Walker rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and was 9-of-18 passing for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 35-21 GIAA quarterfinal victory over John Milledge Academy. This will be the first season since 2017 that JMA has not played in a championship game.

*Warren County RB/LB Cedarius Johnson blocked a punt, intercepted a pass, forced and recovered a fumble, had eight tackles and three tackles for losses and rushed 17 times for 141 yards and a touchdown in a 28-14 loss to Greene County.

*Washington-Wilkes QB Tamari Curry rushed for 133 yards on 14 carries, passed for 49 yards and scored on an 80-yard run with 3:55 left to break a 13-13 tie in a 20-13 victory over Lake Oconee Academy. The game decided the fourth and final playoff berth from Region 8-A Division II.

Lines of distinction

*Burke County’s offensive line of Veunte Gross, Jameson Pierce, Arion Brown, Cadyn Bracely, Darius Jordan, Joshua Arroyo, Bryan Sapp and T.J. Spencer paved the way for 371 rushing yards in a region-clinching 47-35 victory over Thomson. Amerre Williams scored four touchdowns and rushed for 173 yards, putting him over 1,000 (1,158) for the season.

*Wheeler County’s offensive line of Jordan Bridges, K.J. Williams, Tex Atchley, Rhett McCranie, Isaiah Williams and Luke Smith with tight ends Konner Smith and Jackson Scott produced two 150-yard rushers – cousins Alvin Ricks (201) and Justin Culver (180) – in a 42-29 victory over Treutlen. Culver, with 1,008 yards, joined Ricks, with 1,806 yards, as 1,000-yard rushers.

