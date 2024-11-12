All-region teams: North Atlanta’s Reynolds named 6-6A player of the year

Defensive player of the year: DL Chase Linton, North Atlanta, Sr.

Athlete of the year: WR/DB Colter Vela, North Forsyth, Sr.

First-team offense

QB - Ethan Daughtery, Lambert, Jr.

QB - Max Walraven, West Forsyth, Jr.

RB - Noah Laban, Denmark, Jr.

RB - Foster Orris, West Forsyth, Sr.

WR - Christian Smith, Lambert, Sr.

WR - Brady Holbrook, North Forsyth, Sr.

WR - Topher Delp, West Forsyth, Sr.

WR - Dylan Brozena, Denmark, Jr.

WR - Harrison Spencer, South Forsyth, Sr.

TE - Cole Cato, West Forsyth, Sr.

TE - Brendan Hester, Denmark, Sr.

FB - Hunter Green, West Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Ben Diedrich, North Atlanta, Sr.

OL - Jackson Deloach, Lambert, Sr.

OL - Dylan Biehl, Lambert, Jr.

OL - Dylan Villarouel, North Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Tim Hyrbu, West Forsyth, Jr.

OL - Brandon Southern, West Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Hudson Roach, Forsyth Central, Sr.

OL - Sammy Seals, Alpharetta, Sr.

ATH - Micah Babb, West Forsyth, Sr.

PK - Lucas England, North Atlanta, Jr.

LS - Jacob White, Denmark, Jr.

PK - Jake Snyder, Denmark, Jr.

RET - Tobi Adewoyin, North Atlanta, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Jett Conley, Lambert, Sr.

DL - Adriel Rojas, North Forsyth, So.

DL - Jack Sacchetti, West Forsyth, Jr.

DL - Caleb French, Denmark, Sr.

DL - Jackson Miller, West Forsyth, Sr.

DL - Alishan Shakhmanov, Forsyth Central, Sr.

DL - JaQuentin Madison, Alpharetta, Sr.

LB - Branson Brooks, Lambert, Sr.

LB - Cole Simpson, North Forsyth, Jr.

LB - Dean Paulson, North Atlanta, Sr.

LB - James McCallar, West Forsyth, Sr.

LB - Drew Davis, West Forsyth, Jr.

LB - Dalton Tallant, Denmark, Jr.

LB - Callum McGilvery, South Forsyth, Jr.

LB - Duke Condie, Alpharetta, Jr.

CB - Colton Constable, North Forsyth, Sr.

CB - Bryce Willingham, North Atlanta, Fr.

CB - Draven Parker, West Forsyth, Sr.

CB - Kam Jennings, Denmark, Jr.

CB - Max Haertel, Forsyth Central, Jr.

SAF - Tobi Adewoyin, Lambert, Sr.

SAF - CJ Lenyszyn, North Forsyth, Sr.

SAF - Tobi Adewoyin, North Atlanta, Sr.

SAF - Cole Walker, Alpharetta, Sr.

SAF - Emory Woods, Denmark, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Eli Seaney, North Forsyth, Sr.

RB - Darron Parry, North Forsyth, Jr.

RB - Henry Debardeleben, North Atlanta, Sr.

WR - Cameron Lanier, North Atlanta, Jr.

WR - EJ Hartwell, Lambert, Sr.

WR - Carter Chung, Lambert, Sr.

WR - Avery Adams, North Forsyth, Sr.

WR - Nate Gravitt, North Forsyth, Sr.

WR - Colt Muschara, West Forsyth, Jr.

WR - Kevin Lipscomb, Alpharetta, Sr.

TE - Josh McCullough, North Atlanta, Jr.

FB - Bryan Smith, South Forsyth, So.

FB - AJ Farrar, Alpharetta, Sr.

OL - Reis Holzworth, North Atlanta, Sr.

OL - Bryce Shoemake, Lambert, Sr.

OL - Colin Kelley, North Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Collin DiRaffeale, West Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Zach Palazzo, Forsyth Central, Jr.

OL - AJ Dahl, South Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Quinten Lett, Alpharetta, Sr.

OL - Jackson Wolford, Denmark, Jr.

ATH - Lucas Haynie, Forsyth Central, Sr.

ATH - Cam Jones, Alpharetta, Sr.

PK - Baker Kimbrel, Lambert, Sr.

PK - Austin Chavarria, North Forsyth, Sr.

LS - Easley Sloan, North Atlanta, Sr.

PK - Jordan Huggins, Forsyth Central, Sr.

PK - Talan Thomas, Alpharetta, Sr.

RET - Logan Haas, Denmark, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL - Patrick Carnes, North Forsyth, Jr.

DL - Evan James, Denmark, Jr.

DL - Carter Jackson, Forsyth Central, Jr.

DL - Jaxon Holly, Alpharetta, So.

DL - Anderson Schultz, Lambert, Sr.

DL - Daniel Smith, Forsyth Central, Sr.

LB - Ben Gardner, North Forsyth, Sr.

LB - Quinn Herring, North Atlanta, So.

LB - Jack Brenk, Denmark, Sr.

LB - Ty Cannon, Forsyth Central, Jr.

LB - Dmarcus Stanicals, Forsyth Central, So.

LB - Troy Barber, South Forsyth, Jr.

CB - Amari McGill, Denmark, Jr.

CB - Ander Manalastas, Forsyth Central, Sr.

CB - Ryan Steele, Alpharetta, Sr.

CB - Rodriguez Hussey, West Forsyth, Sr.

CB - Darryl Hayes, Alpharetta, Jr.

SAF - TJ Lousardo, Lambert, Jr.

SAF - Grant Thompson, North Atlanta, Sr.

SAF - Calen Williams, Denmark, Jr.

SAF - Jack Dean, South Forsyth, Sr.

SAF - Chase Hayden, West Forsyth, Sr.

Honorable mention: Alpharetta - RB Malik Robinson, Jr.; RB Julian Laud, Sr.; QB Matthew Schletty, So.; WR Colin Porterfield, So.; WR Thomas Byrd, Jr.; DL Christian Bruce, Jr.; LB Hudson Cueny, Jr.; OL CJ Griffin, Sr. Denmark - DB Aaron Gaskin, Sr.; LB Omar Hart, Sr.; DL Gbenga Lawson, Sr.; QB Matthew Baer, Jr.; ATH Carter Rawlings, Jr.; WR Michael Palmieri, Jr. Forsyth Central - LB Brandon Carver, Sr.; SAF Aaron Escobar, So.; WR Preston Stephens, Jr.; LB Brendan Eash, Sr.; ATH Drew Reid, Sr. Lambert - LB Chase Charles, Sr.; OL Hamilton Black, Jr.; OL David Nealy, Sr.; LB Luke Lemoine, Jr.; WR Matt Franatovich, Jr.; FB Jaden Carter, Sr. North Atlanta - OL Jayleon Mitchell, Jr.; WR/TE Jack Ellenberg, Jr.; LB Cash Coats, Jr.; CB Austin Hodge, Jr.; DL Sebastian Myles, So.; DL Alphonso Dreher, Jr. North Forsyth - OL Jackson Coulter, Sr.; TE Matthew Bray, Jr.; CB Zach Alvarez, Sr.; SAF Parker Smaltz, Sr.; P Caleb Kidd, Jr. South Forsyth - DE Nic Snow, Sr.; DL Colin Wright, Jr.; DL Davis Lancaster, Jr.; QB Will Watkins, So.; ATH Oliver Stark, So. West Forsyth - WR Mason Page, Jr.; PK Asher Mote, Jr.; LB Ethan Nyandoro, Sr.; DL Sean Kenareh, Jr.; OL Gavin Kirkland, Jr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.