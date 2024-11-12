High School Sports
High School Sports

All-region teams: North Atlanta’s Reynolds named 6-6A player of the year

North Atlanta quarterback Ian Reynolds (15) rolls out of the pocket as he looks to pass against Kell during the first half of the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

North Atlanta quarterback Ian Reynolds (15) rolls out of the pocket as he looks to pass against Kell during the first half of the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
41 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 6-6A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Player of the year: QB Ian Reynolds, North Atlanta, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Cam Bland, Lambert, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Chase Linton, North Atlanta, Sr.

Athlete of the year: WR/DB Colter Vela, North Forsyth, Sr.

First-team offense

QB - Ethan Daughtery, Lambert, Jr.

QB - Max Walraven, West Forsyth, Jr.

RB - Noah Laban, Denmark, Jr.

RB - Foster Orris, West Forsyth, Sr.

WR - Christian Smith, Lambert, Sr.

WR - Brady Holbrook, North Forsyth, Sr.

WR - Topher Delp, West Forsyth, Sr.

WR - Dylan Brozena, Denmark, Jr.

WR - Harrison Spencer, South Forsyth, Sr.

TE - Cole Cato, West Forsyth, Sr.

TE - Brendan Hester, Denmark, Sr.

FB - Hunter Green, West Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Ben Diedrich, North Atlanta, Sr.

OL - Jackson Deloach, Lambert, Sr.

OL - Dylan Biehl, Lambert, Jr.

OL - Dylan Villarouel, North Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Tim Hyrbu, West Forsyth, Jr.

OL - Brandon Southern, West Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Hudson Roach, Forsyth Central, Sr.

OL - Sammy Seals, Alpharetta, Sr.

ATH - Micah Babb, West Forsyth, Sr.

PK - Lucas England, North Atlanta, Jr.

LS - Jacob White, Denmark, Jr.

PK - Jake Snyder, Denmark, Jr.

RET - Tobi Adewoyin, North Atlanta, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Jett Conley, Lambert, Sr.

DL - Adriel Rojas, North Forsyth, So.

DL - Jack Sacchetti, West Forsyth, Jr.

DL - Caleb French, Denmark, Sr.

DL - Jackson Miller, West Forsyth, Sr.

DL - Alishan Shakhmanov, Forsyth Central, Sr.

DL - JaQuentin Madison, Alpharetta, Sr.

LB - Branson Brooks, Lambert, Sr.

LB - Cole Simpson, North Forsyth, Jr.

LB - Dean Paulson, North Atlanta, Sr.

LB - James McCallar, West Forsyth, Sr.

LB - Drew Davis, West Forsyth, Jr.

LB - Dalton Tallant, Denmark, Jr.

LB - Callum McGilvery, South Forsyth, Jr.

LB - Duke Condie, Alpharetta, Jr.

CB - Colton Constable, North Forsyth, Sr.

CB - Bryce Willingham, North Atlanta, Fr.

CB - Draven Parker, West Forsyth, Sr.

CB - Kam Jennings, Denmark, Jr.

CB - Max Haertel, Forsyth Central, Jr.

SAF - Tobi Adewoyin, Lambert, Sr.

SAF - CJ Lenyszyn, North Forsyth, Sr.

SAF - Tobi Adewoyin, North Atlanta, Sr.

SAF - Cole Walker, Alpharetta, Sr.

SAF - Emory Woods, Denmark, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Eli Seaney, North Forsyth, Sr.

RB - Darron Parry, North Forsyth, Jr.

RB - Henry Debardeleben, North Atlanta, Sr.

WR - Cameron Lanier, North Atlanta, Jr.

WR - EJ Hartwell, Lambert, Sr.

WR - Carter Chung, Lambert, Sr.

WR - Avery Adams, North Forsyth, Sr.

WR - Nate Gravitt, North Forsyth, Sr.

WR - Colt Muschara, West Forsyth, Jr.

WR - Kevin Lipscomb, Alpharetta, Sr.

TE - Josh McCullough, North Atlanta, Jr.

FB - Bryan Smith, South Forsyth, So.

FB - AJ Farrar, Alpharetta, Sr.

OL - Reis Holzworth, North Atlanta, Sr.

OL - Bryce Shoemake, Lambert, Sr.

OL - Colin Kelley, North Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Collin DiRaffeale, West Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Zach Palazzo, Forsyth Central, Jr.

OL - AJ Dahl, South Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Quinten Lett, Alpharetta, Sr.

OL - Jackson Wolford, Denmark, Jr.

ATH - Lucas Haynie, Forsyth Central, Sr.

ATH - Cam Jones, Alpharetta, Sr.

PK - Baker Kimbrel, Lambert, Sr.

PK - Austin Chavarria, North Forsyth, Sr.

LS - Easley Sloan, North Atlanta, Sr.

PK - Jordan Huggins, Forsyth Central, Sr.

PK - Talan Thomas, Alpharetta, Sr.

RET - Logan Haas, Denmark, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL - Patrick Carnes, North Forsyth, Jr.

DL - Evan James, Denmark, Jr.

DL - Carter Jackson, Forsyth Central, Jr.

DL - Jaxon Holly, Alpharetta, So.

DL - Anderson Schultz, Lambert, Sr.

DL - Daniel Smith, Forsyth Central, Sr.

LB - Ben Gardner, North Forsyth, Sr.

LB - Quinn Herring, North Atlanta, So.

LB - Jack Brenk, Denmark, Sr.

LB - Ty Cannon, Forsyth Central, Jr.

LB - Dmarcus Stanicals, Forsyth Central, So.

LB - Troy Barber, South Forsyth, Jr.

CB - Amari McGill, Denmark, Jr.

CB - Ander Manalastas, Forsyth Central, Sr.

CB - Ryan Steele, Alpharetta, Sr.

CB - Rodriguez Hussey, West Forsyth, Sr.

CB - Darryl Hayes, Alpharetta, Jr.

SAF - TJ Lousardo, Lambert, Jr.

SAF - Grant Thompson, North Atlanta, Sr.

SAF - Calen Williams, Denmark, Jr.

SAF - Jack Dean, South Forsyth, Sr.

SAF - Chase Hayden, West Forsyth, Sr.

Honorable mention: Alpharetta - RB Malik Robinson, Jr.; RB Julian Laud, Sr.; QB Matthew Schletty, So.; WR Colin Porterfield, So.; WR Thomas Byrd, Jr.; DL Christian Bruce, Jr.; LB Hudson Cueny, Jr.; OL CJ Griffin, Sr. Denmark - DB Aaron Gaskin, Sr.; LB Omar Hart, Sr.; DL Gbenga Lawson, Sr.; QB Matthew Baer, Jr.; ATH Carter Rawlings, Jr.; WR Michael Palmieri, Jr. Forsyth Central - LB Brandon Carver, Sr.; SAF Aaron Escobar, So.; WR Preston Stephens, Jr.; LB Brendan Eash, Sr.; ATH Drew Reid, Sr. Lambert - LB Chase Charles, Sr.; OL Hamilton Black, Jr.; OL David Nealy, Sr.; LB Luke Lemoine, Jr.; WR Matt Franatovich, Jr.; FB Jaden Carter, Sr. North Atlanta - OL Jayleon Mitchell, Jr.; WR/TE Jack Ellenberg, Jr.; LB Cash Coats, Jr.; CB Austin Hodge, Jr.; DL Sebastian Myles, So.; DL Alphonso Dreher, Jr. North Forsyth - OL Jackson Coulter, Sr.; TE Matthew Bray, Jr.; CB Zach Alvarez, Sr.; SAF Parker Smaltz, Sr.; P Caleb Kidd, Jr. South Forsyth - DE Nic Snow, Sr.; DL Colin Wright, Jr.; DL Davis Lancaster, Jr.; QB Will Watkins, So.; ATH Oliver Stark, So. West Forsyth - WR Mason Page, Jr.; PK Asher Mote, Jr.; LB Ethan Nyandoro, Sr.; DL Sean Kenareh, Jr.; OL Gavin Kirkland, Jr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

For the AJC

All-region teams: Heritage-Ringgold junior selected as top player by 7-2A coaches
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

All-region teams: Cambridge QB Taylor named player of year
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How the top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in a light Week 13
Placeholder Image

Olivia Wilson/UGAAA

Georgia basketball earns Bulldogs’ largest margin of victory in Mike White era
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Apalachee back’s 269-yard rushing effort among top performances from Week 1326m ago
GHSA teams with most consecutive trips to playoffs56m ago
Q&A: Telfair County coach describes reaching goal of winning first region title in 32...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team
Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more