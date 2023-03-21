X

Acworth Allatoona squeezes past Rome

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Acworth Allatoona didn’t flinch, finally repelling Rome 3-1 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 20.

Recently on March 10, Rome squared off with Woodstock River Ridge in a baseball game.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus4h ago

Credit: TNS

Cornerback Mike Hughes signed by Falcons
3h ago

Credit: AP

Kyle Wright makes Grapefruit League debut, on track to be in opening rotation
6h ago

Credit: Andrew Ivins

Georgia Tech gains commitment from lineman Santana Alo-Tupuola

Credit: Andrew Ivins

Georgia Tech gains commitment from lineman Santana Alo-Tupuola

Credit: TNS

Wide receiver Mack Hollins signs one-year deal with Falcons
The Latest

Credit: AP

NCAA Tournament - Men’s Brackets
Atlanta TV sports listings
Sports Insider: Behind Atlanta United’s good games; NCAA bracket woes
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
12h ago
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
17h ago
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top