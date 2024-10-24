A region-by-region look at playoff races

Region 2: Stockbridge could secure the region championship with a win over Eagles Landing on Friday. The Tigers have already beaten second place Ola, which can nail down the No. 2 seed by beating Hampton.

Region 3: Starr’s Mill does not play this week and will likely need to beat Jonesboro next week to win the region title.

Region 4: Creekside will win the region championship if it can defeat Maynard Jackson on Friday. The Seminoles have won five straight and hold the tiebreaker over in everyone in pursuit.

Region 5: Marist must win out to nail down the regular season title. The biggest hurdle will come next week when the War Eagles play Tucker in the season finale. The Tigers have only one region loss and could tie for first if they win out.

Region 6: Cambridge has a tough game this week with Kell, but can’t nail down first place until next week when it plays Blessed Trinity. Those two teams are tied with unbeaten region records.

Region 7: Cartersville will win the region championship on Friday if it defeats Hiram on Thursday night. The game between Allatoona and Cass will likely determine the No. 3 seed

Region 8: North Oconee can secure first place with a win over Flowery Branch. Eastside is guaranteed second place by virtue of earlier wins over East Forsyth and Flowery Branch.