A region-by-region look at playoff races

There are only three weeks left in the regular season. Some of the region championships will be determined on Friday. Others will be determined next week. And others won’t be decided until the final extra week that was added because of the hurricane.
Here is a look at the region-by-region playoff races.
Region 1: Perry, Warner Robins, Benedictine and Ware County are virtually assured of holding the top four spots. But the pecking order is far from determined. Perry holds a one-game lead over Warner Robins and Benedictine. Perry defeated Ware County last week and finishes the season against Benedictine and Warner Robins. Ware hosts Warner Robins on Friday. No one would really be surprised if this league came down to tiebreakers.
Region 2: Stockbridge could secure the region championship with a win over Eagles Landing on Friday. The Tigers have already beaten second place Ola, which can nail down the No. 2 seed by beating Hampton.
Region 3: Starr’s Mill does not play this week and will likely need to beat Jonesboro next week to win the region title.
Region 4: Creekside will win the region championship if it can defeat Maynard Jackson on Friday. The Seminoles have won five straight and hold the tiebreaker over in everyone in pursuit.
Region 5: Marist must win out to nail down the regular season title. The biggest hurdle will come next week when the War Eagles play Tucker in the season finale. The Tigers have only one region loss and could tie for first if they win out.
Region 6: Cambridge has a tough game this week with Kell, but can’t nail down first place until next week when it plays Blessed Trinity. Those two teams are tied with unbeaten region records.
Region 7: Cartersville will win the region championship on Friday if it defeats Hiram on Thursday night. The game between Allatoona and Cass will likely determine the No. 3 seed
Region 8: North Oconee can secure first place with a win over Flowery Branch. Eastside is guaranteed second place by virtue of earlier wins over East Forsyth and Flowery Branch.
