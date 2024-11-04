49 teams that have claimed GHSA region titles; 7 more champs to be crowned this week

Forty-nine of the 56 regions have champions. Four games this week will decide region titles in head-to-head matchups. Those are Grayson vs. Newton, Burke County vs. Thomson, Hapeville Charter vs. Carver-Atlanta and Telfair County vs. Wilcox County. The region champions in Region 1-A Division I and 2-A Division II will be decided by games involving non-contenders this week. In Region 2-A Division II, Irwin County and Brooks County can win depending on the outcome of Clinch County’s game with Charlton. If Clinch wins, Brooks is the champion. Irwin wins the title if Charlton wins.

Class 6A

1 – Colquitt County