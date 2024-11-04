49 teams that have claimed GHSA region titles; 7 more champs to be crowned this week

Forty-nine of the 56 regions have champions. Four games this week will decide region titles in head-to-head matchups. Those are Grayson vs. Newton, Burke County vs. Thomson, Hapeville Charter vs. Carver-Atlanta and Telfair County vs. Wilcox County. The region champions in Region 1-A Division I and 2-A Division II will be decided by games involving non-contenders this week. In Region 2-A Division II, Irwin County and Brooks County can win depending on the outcome of Clinch County’s game with Charlton. If Clinch wins, Brooks is the champion. Irwin wins the title if Charlton wins.
Class 6A
1 – Colquitt County
2 – Carrollton
3 – Harrison
4 – Grayson/Newton
5 – North Cobb
6 – North Atlanta
7 – North Gwinnett
8 – Buford
Class 5A
1 – Brunswick
2 – Lee County
3 – Hughes
4 – Woodward Academy
5 – Rome
6 – Sprayberry
7 – Milton
8 – Clarke Central
Class 4A
1 – Perry
2 – Stockbridge
3 – Central-Carrollton
4 – Creekside
5 – Marist
6 – Blessed Trinity
7 – Cartersville
8 – North Oconee
Class 3A
1 – Peach County
2 – Sandy Creek
3 – Calvary Day
4 – To be determined
5 – Stephenson
6 – North Hall
7 – Calhoun
8 – Jefferson
Class 2A
1 – Carver-Columbus
2 – Callaway
3 – Appling County
4 – Burke County/Thomson
5 – Carver-Atl./Hapeville Charter
6 – Columbia
7 – Rockmart
8 – Prince Avenue Christian
Class A Division I
1 – Worth County/Thomasville
2 – Dublin
3 – Savannah Christian
4 – Social Circle
5 – Fellowship Christian
6 – Heard County
7 – Fannin County
8 – Athens Academy
Class A Division II
1 – Early County
2 – Irwin County/Brooks County
3 – Metter
4 – Telfair County/Wilcox County
5 – Johnson County
6 – Macon County
7 – Manchester
8 – Lincoln County
