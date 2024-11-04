High School Sports
49 teams that have claimed GHSA region titles; 7 more champs to be crowned this week

Sprayberry's defensive tackle, David Giwa, and running back, Ian Hulbert, celebrate a touchdown during the Sprayberry at Kennesaw Mountain high school football game in Kennesaw, GA on August 30, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Forty-nine of the 56 regions have champions. Four games this week will decide region titles in head-to-head matchups. Those are Grayson vs. Newton, Burke County vs. Thomson, Hapeville Charter vs. Carver-Atlanta and Telfair County vs. Wilcox County. The region champions in Region 1-A Division I and 2-A Division II will be decided by games involving non-contenders this week. In Region 2-A Division II, Irwin County and Brooks County can win depending on the outcome of Clinch County’s game with Charlton. If Clinch wins, Brooks is the champion. Irwin wins the title if Charlton wins.

Class 6A

1 – Colquitt County

2 – Carrollton

3 – Harrison

4 – Grayson/Newton

5 – North Cobb

6 – North Atlanta

7 – North Gwinnett

8 – Buford

Class 5A

1 – Brunswick

2 – Lee County

3 – Hughes

4 – Woodward Academy

5 – Rome

6 – Sprayberry

7 – Milton

8 – Clarke Central

Class 4A

1 – Perry

2 – Stockbridge

3 – Central-Carrollton

4 – Creekside

5 – Marist

6 – Blessed Trinity

7 – Cartersville

8 – North Oconee

Class 3A

1 – Peach County

2 – Sandy Creek

3 – Calvary Day

4 – To be determined

5 – Stephenson

6 – North Hall

7 – Calhoun

8 – Jefferson

Class 2A

1 – Carver-Columbus

2 – Callaway

3 – Appling County

4 – Burke County/Thomson

5 – Carver-Atl./Hapeville Charter

6 – Columbia

7 – Rockmart

8 – Prince Avenue Christian

Class A Division I

1 – Worth County/Thomasville

2 – Dublin

3 – Savannah Christian

4 – Social Circle

5 – Fellowship Christian

6 – Heard County

7 – Fannin County

8 – Athens Academy

Class A Division II

1 – Early County

2 – Irwin County/Brooks County

3 – Metter

4 – Telfair County/Wilcox County

5 – Johnson County

6 – Macon County

7 – Manchester

8 – Lincoln County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

