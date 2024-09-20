4 Questions with Westminster head coach Gerry Romberg

3. What is the identity of this team? Westminster is relying more on the pass this season than usual. Why is that? “Coach [Neema] Salimi, our offense coordinator, does a great job of creating a game plan each week that utilizes our best abilities and puts us in the best position to score. Currently, with quarterback Michael Buhay, our strength is more in the passing game. But there may be situations we face this year where we will rely more on the run. Coach Salimi makes our offense situational. Being a smaller school in Class 4A, most schools we play are going to have bigger, stronger kids, or at least more of them. So, we have to rely on planning, execution and discipline. The same goes for our defense. As for identity, we have always believed that defense wins championships, and Coach [Adam] Pullen, our defensive coordinator, has consistently developed defensive plans that match up to our opponents. Other teams have told us that preparing for our games is one of their toughest assignments all year. It isn’t necessarily because of our talent. It’s because we do so many things, not showing the same offense or defense each week, and requiring teams to spend a lot of practice time preparing for the variety we will show on Friday.”

4. You are in a region of only five teams. What are the pros and cons of a small region? “Since four out of the five will make the playoffs, our odds are certainly better than if we were in a 10-team region. But it really was a disservice put on us by the GHSA. When the original alignment came out, our region had nine teams. They allowed four teams to leave, without replacing any of them. Having only four region games is probably not the best test of who deserves to be in the playoffs. In addition, it makes scheduling a nightmare, as we have to find six non-region games. Finding two or three in the beginning of the season isn’t hard, but since most other regions start region play by week five or so, it makes it extremely difficult to find those last two or three non-region games. Since we have to front load the schedule to get those six non-region games, it forces us to play eight straight weeks – two scrimmages and six games – without an off week. That is a huge burden on the team, and from an injury standpoint, creates unsafe situations. There should have been much better planning on the part of the GHSA region alignment committee.” [From the original nine-team region announced in November, the GHSA granted appeals to Pace Academy, North Springs and Northview to move to other Class 4A regions while Holy Innocents’ petitioned successfully to drop into Class 2A. Westminster is two miles from Pace, and 12 from North Springs, but the three schools are in different Class 4A regions.]

