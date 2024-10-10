4 Questions with Westlake wide receiver Travis Smith Jr.

Today’s interviewee is Westlake wide receiver Travis Smith Jr., who had 10 receptions for 259 yards and two touchdowns last week, albeit in a 63-27 loss, against No. 1-ranked Carrollton of Class 6A. Smith has 46 receptions for 849 yards and seven touchdowns this season. His best games have come against the strongest opponents – 253 yards against Hughes, 114 against Gainesville and 126 against Roswell, all top-10 teams, all losses. Smith is a consensus top-200 national recruit who committed to Tennessee over more than 30 other offers. Westlake plays at Douglas County, the No. 5 team in 6A, this Friday.

1. What do you think contributes to your having more receptions in the games that Westlake is losing? “Really just the competition level. It seems as though the games that I’m needed, I come forward. Because I believe the Langston [Hughes] game that we ended up losing as well, I racked up some pretty big numbers. So just the games that my team needs me, I step up and deliver immediately. I’d say we mainly try to go 60% on the side of passing and 40% of running. But you know, in these types of games we understand that there needs to be some type of balance, not just passing yards, but also carrying the ball. [These games] are the most fun games, even though we may end up losing. It’s just a challenge to rise to the occasion. It’s even more pressure, just seeing the guys that are committed to these high D-I schools and just torturing them, which is very funny.”

2. How have you evolved as a player throughout high school, and what are some of the strategies you have adopted? “Just focusing more on my route running. This offseason, I took a big step in increasing my footwork and increasing the amount of decision-making in my route running. I understand defenses a lot more than I did last year. I think that’s really improved my game, just the knowledge of the game, my route running and also just bringing that dog out on the field. In ninth grade, [Westlake quarterback Sean Smith and I] barely knew each other. Most of the time we were on scout team, so just racking up that chemistry started out that 10th-grade year. We knew we’d be a problem in the years to come. Then last year, just the work we put in after practice and the work we put in on the weekends, it really started to show. And now this year, all the times we put in that work is just starting to show. I learned how to just relax and just have fun. At the end of the day, we’re just going to keep putting our best foot forward, even if the score says otherwise.”