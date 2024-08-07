4 Questions with Pierce County head coach Ryan Herring

Today’s interviewee is Pierce County coach Ryan Herring, whose team won Class 2A last season with a 48-45 victory in three overtimes against Rockmart. Herring’s five-season record in Blackshear is 61-8 with state titles in 2023 and 2020. Herring is an Alabama native who was head coach for 12 seasons in his home state before coming back to Pierce County, where began his coaching career 23 years ago and met his wife, Maggie, a Pike County native.

1. With some time to let the 2023 season sink in, what was the legacy or storyline of last year’s team? “It may sound cliché-ish, but we had great kids. We had guys that cared about each other, guys that picked each other up. You’re not going to win a state championship without really good players, but the biggest thing was they were good teammates. That’s what we’ve got to preach again this year. We can still be a great team, and it’s not about height, weight and speed. It’s about caring about each other. When everybody matters, everything works better.” Herring added: “We had more talent in 2020, but, man, those guys last year gelled and got better each week and played as one.”

2. The GHSA changed the overtime rules based partly on your grueling game against Rockmart last year. What was that game like for your team, and how do you feel about the new “expedited” OT rules that call for two-point tries after touchdowns starting with the second possession and single-play possessions from the 3-yard line starting with the third overtime? “That was a long, long game last year. We kept saying, ‘One more play, just one more time, keep fighting.’ It’s hard to say right now whether I like the change. We’re going to see how it works. You have to experience it to know if it’s better. I don’t have a problem with overtime. We’ve won two state championships having to win in overtime. Sometimes when it’s evenly matched, that’s what’s just going to happen.” [Pierce beat Oconee County 13-7 in a single overtime in 2020.]