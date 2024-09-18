4 Questions with Ola head coach Dustin Adkins

Today’s interviewee is first-year Ola coach Dustin Adkins, whose team is 5-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 2-4A, tied with Stockbridge for the region lead. Ola, a Henry County school that opened in 2006, is chasing its first region championship.

1. What’s the story behind your getting the Ola job? Had you been looking at other head coaching jobs, and what prompted you to apply for this one? “I had been coaching in Florida for the previous 14 years, and I was the athletic director and defensive coordinator for Hawthorne High School. We had a very successful run, playing for the last four state championships and winning the last two championships with undefeated seasons. However, I always have entertained the possibility of coming to Georgia to coach high school football, and I thought it would provide a better opportunity for my wife and kids as well. When I saw that Ola was open, I reached out to Mike Coe, head coach at Coffee High School [also a longtime Florida coach] and asked him what he thought about the school since they had played in previous years. After our conversation, I felt Ola was a perfect fit for me and my family and decided to apply for the job. I liked the young nucleus that was returning, along with the proven seniors we had on roster. I felt it was a perfect blend of talent and had great facilities and support behind it, from the administration to the community. I saw a school and a football program that is very close to taking the next step within the football program and was confident that if I put the right staff together, I could help to lead the program to the next level. I had actually turned down head coaching jobs in the past because if I ever left Hawthorne, I wanted to ensure it checked off all the boxes for me and my family. I definitely believe Ola has more than done that, and I have had an awesome experience since I have started in mid-February.”

2. You’re 5-0. Are you surprised? What has your team done well that has them in this position? “I wouldn’t say surprised, but fortunate. We have been able to weather a few injuries to our roster and pull out a couple of victories in one-score games, which just speaks to the mentality and fortitude of the entire program. I think we have been able to play a physical brand of football, both on offense and defense, that has allowed us to impose our will on teams throughout four quarters. We have had three games this year where we have held teams without a touchdown, and offensively we are going to feed our opponents a heavy dose of power run with multiple running backs. In addition, we compete daily at practice. I am a big believer in having competitive and physical practices in order to shape and create a physical brand of football that we can rely on throughout the course of a season. Practices should be demanding and tough, and our players have totally bought in and trusted the system that we have in place. The other main thing since taking over as the head coach was understanding what we did well and what we needed to work on as a team, then developing and tailoring our schemes to match our players. Being able to fit a defense and offense that fit and showcased the strengths of our roster has been monumental for our start. That, and having tunnel focus and just worrying about one week at a time, has been the leading catalysts for our start this season.” [Ola defeated Jones County and Eagle’s Landing Christian by 7-3 scores and allowed its only touchdown this season in a 41-7 victory over Eagle’s Landing last week.]