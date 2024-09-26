4 Questions with Lowndes head coach Adam Carter

Today’s interviewee is Lowndes coach Adam Carter, whose team is 5-0 entering region play in Region 1-6A. Carter, who won a 2020 state title at Grayson, is rebuilding a program that had six consecutive 10-win seasons from 2016 to 2021. Lowndes’ game with Colquitt County, scheduled for Friday night, is postponed with the possibility that it will be played Saturday, Monday or during the region bye week Oct. 18.

1. You’ve played some good teams so far, though none like the region schedule you’re about to face. Where do you feel your team is through six weeks? And compared to last season? “Our non-region was a build-up to our region play. Every week, the competition was better and teams more talented. Manatee and Kell are two really talented teams and well-coached. We have had to play four quarters each of the last two weeks. We are hoping these last two tests have prepared us for our region. We are where we hoped to be. The goal was to be 5-0 going into our bye week, and the kids were able to get that done. I do believe we are in a different place right now than last year. Our kids are more confident, they are playing for each other, and this 2025 senior class wants to do whatever it takes to win.”

2. What do you feel that you learned from your first season and leading up to this one that perhaps you didn’t know before taking the job, or that has changed how you do or view things? “We learned a ton over the last 18 months. We have battled through some tough moments, and our kids have been resilient. Every job has its own set of challenges. When we first got here, our first challenge was to get the kids stronger. We were not in a place strength-wise to compete at a high level in the state of Georgia. Our coaches have done a tremendous job pushing our guys in the weight room. We are finally in a place where we can physically match up better against larger opponents. We had to adjust some things we had done in the past, for sure. We went back and looked at schemes, how we practice, how we prepare, etc. Anything we thought could positively impact our players, we have tried it.”