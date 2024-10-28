23 Georgia high school football teams that have clinched region titles

Twenty-three of the GHA’s 56 regions have champions. North Atlanta won the first in its 34-year history.
Class 6A
R3 – Harrison
R5 – North Cobb
R6 – North Atlanta
R7 – North Gwinnett
Class 5A
R2 – Lee County
R3 – Hughes
R4 – Woodward Academy
R5 – Rome
Class 4A
R1 – Perry
R2 – Stockbridge
R4 - Creekside
R7 – Cartersville
R8 – North Oconee
Class 3A
R1 – Peach County
R6 – North Hall
R7 – Calhoun
Class 2A
R1 – Carver (Columbus)
R6 – Columbia
R7 – Rockmart
Class A Division I
R6 – Heard County
R8 – Athens Academy
Class A Division II
R1 – Early County
R7 - Manchester
