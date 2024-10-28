High School Sports

23 Georgia high school football teams that have clinched region titles

North Gwinnett High players celebrate after recovering the ball during their game against Norcross High on Friday, November 4, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

By
48 minutes ago

Twenty-three of the GHA’s 56 regions have champions. North Atlanta won the first in its 34-year history.

Class 6A

R3 – Harrison

R5 – North Cobb

R6 – North Atlanta

R7 – North Gwinnett

Class 5A

R2 – Lee County

R3 – Hughes

R4 – Woodward Academy

R5 – Rome

Class 4A

R1 – Perry

R2 – Stockbridge

R4 - Creekside

R7 – Cartersville

R8 – North Oconee

Class 3A

R1 – Peach County

R6 – North Hall

R7 – Calhoun

Class 2A

R1 – Carver (Columbus)

R6 – Columbia

R7 – Rockmart

Class A Division I

R6 – Heard County

R8 – Athens Academy

Class A Division II

R1 – Early County

R7 - Manchester

