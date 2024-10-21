22 teams that can clinch GHSA football region championships in Week 11

These teams can clinch region championships with victories this week.
Class 6A
R3 - Harrison
R3 - Hillgrove
R5 - North Cobb
R7 - North Gwinnett
Class 5A
R3 - Hughes
R4 - Decatur
R4 - Woodward Academy
R5 - Rome
Class 4A
R2 - Stockbridge
R4 - Creekside
R7 - Cartersville
Class 3A
R1 - Peach County
R2 - Sandy Creek
R6 - North Hall
R8 - Cherokee Bluff
Class 2A
R1 - Carver (Columbus)
R6 - Columbia
R7 - Rockmart
Class A Division I
R6 - Heard County
R7 - Christian Heritage
R8 - Athens Academy
Class A Division II
R1 - Mitchell County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Latest