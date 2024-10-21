High School Sports

22 teams that can clinch GHSA football region championships in Week 11

Hillgrove players celebrate a touchdown during a high school football game between Hillgrove and McEachern at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA., on Friday, October 18, 2024. (Photo/Jenn Finch, AJC)

Credit: Jenn Finch

Credit: Jenn Finch

Hillgrove players celebrate a touchdown during a high school football game between Hillgrove and McEachern at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA., on Friday, October 18, 2024. (Photo/Jenn Finch, AJC)
These teams can clinch region championships with victories this week.

Class 6A

R3 - Harrison

R3 - Hillgrove

R5 - North Cobb

R7 - North Gwinnett

Class 5A

R3 - Hughes

R4 - Decatur

R4 - Woodward Academy

R5 - Rome

Class 4A

R2 - Stockbridge

R4 - Creekside

R7 - Cartersville

Class 3A

R1 - Peach County

R2 - Sandy Creek

R6 - North Hall

R8 - Cherokee Bluff

Class 2A

R1 - Carver (Columbus)

R6 - Columbia

R7 - Rockmart

Class A Division I

R6 - Heard County

R7 - Christian Heritage

R8 - Athens Academy

Class A Division II

R1 - Mitchell County

