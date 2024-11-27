18 regions with more than one team remaining in Georgia high school football playoffs

Eighteen regions have multiple teams in the quarterfinals. Region 2-5A leads the way with four quarterfinalists. Regions 8-2A, 1-A Division I, 2-A Division II and 7-A Division II have three each.
Class 6A
2 – Carrollton, Douglas County
8 – Buford, Collins Hill
Class 5A
2 – Coffee, Houston County, Lee County, Thomas County Central
6 – Sequoyah, Sprayberry
Class 4A
6 – Blessed Trinity, Cambridge
8 – Eastside, North Oconee
Class 3A
3 – Calvary Day, Southeast Bulloch
8 – Cherokee Bluff, Jefferson
Class 2A
3 – Appling County, Pierce County
4 – Burke County, Thomson
7 – North Cobb Christian, Rockmart
8 – Hebron Christian, Prince Avenue Christian, Stephens County
Class A Division I
1 – Fitzgerald, Thomasville, Worth County
2 – Dublin, Northeast
3 – Toombs County, Savannah Christian
5 – Fellowship Christian, Wesleyan
Class A Division II
2 – Brooks County, Clinch County, Irwin County
7 – Bowdon, Manchester, Trion
