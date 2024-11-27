High School Sports
High School Sports

18 regions with more than one team remaining in Georgia high school football playoffs

Douglas County players celebrate a touchdown during a High School football game between North Cobb and Douglas County at North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, GA., on Friday, November 22, 2024. (Photo/Jenn Finch, AJC)

Credit: Jenn Finch

By
1 hour ago

Eighteen regions have multiple teams in the quarterfinals. Region 2-5A leads the way with four quarterfinalists. Regions 8-2A, 1-A Division I, 2-A Division II and 7-A Division II have three each.

Class 6A

2 – Carrollton, Douglas County

8 – Buford, Collins Hill

Class 5A

2 – Coffee, Houston County, Lee County, Thomas County Central

6 – Sequoyah, Sprayberry

Class 4A

6 – Blessed Trinity, Cambridge

8 – Eastside, North Oconee

Class 3A

3 – Calvary Day, Southeast Bulloch

8 – Cherokee Bluff, Jefferson

Class 2A

3 – Appling County, Pierce County

4 – Burke County, Thomson

7 – North Cobb Christian, Rockmart

8 – Hebron Christian, Prince Avenue Christian, Stephens County

Class A Division I

1 – Fitzgerald, Thomasville, Worth County

2 – Dublin, Northeast

3 – Toombs County, Savannah Christian

5 – Fellowship Christian, Wesleyan

Class A Division II

2 – Brooks County, Clinch County, Irwin County

7 – Bowdon, Manchester, Trion

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

