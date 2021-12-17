Westminster wins inaugural GHSA FIFA Esports championship, three other titles awarded in Carrollton

The fall GHSA Esports season came to an end with the crowning of four champions at The Coliseum on the campus of West Georgia in Carrollton. In the inaugural FIFA championship, Westminster – which has many soccer titles on a real life pitch – now has a virtual championship.
Played as an individual Esport, Westminster’s Lucas Searle beat North Paulding in three straight games to capture the title under the coaching of his father, Daniel. The victory marked the first-ever Esports title for the Wildcats.
In the Rocket League state championship, 19th seeded Forsyth Central defeated top-seeded West Forsyth 4-0 to earn the title. The victory was the first-ever Esports state championship for Forsyth Central.
Northview defeated two-time defending champion Lambert 2-0 to capture the League of Legends championship marking the program’s first-ever Esports title. The Longhorns were trying for the program’s third-straight, fourth overall League of Legends title and sixth overall Esports title.
In the Smash Ultimate state championship, East Paulding defeated Fayette County 2-1 to earn the program’s first Esports title.
Follow the link to see the full League of Legends and Rocket League brackets.
