Westminster wins inaugural GHSA FIFA Esports championship, three other titles awarded in Carrollton

Played as an individual Esport, Westminster’s Lucas Searle beat North Paulding in three straight games to capture the title under the coaching of his father, Daniel. The victory marked the first-ever Esports title for the Wildcats.

In the Rocket League state championship, 19th seeded Forsyth Central defeated top-seeded West Forsyth 4-0 to earn the title. The victory was the first-ever Esports state championship for Forsyth Central.