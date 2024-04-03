Week 8 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, No. 1 North Paulding remains the top team after defeating Alpharetta 11-5 and remains the lone undefeated team in 7A. No. 2 Lambert handled North South Forsyth 16-4 in their game last week. No. 3 Buford, No. 4 Walton, and No. 5 West Forsyth round out the top five. No. 6 Mill Creek, No. 7 East Coweta, No. 8 Hillgrove, No. 9 Mountain View, and No. 10 Milton round out the poll. Mill Creek climbed two spots after its victory against Creekview.
On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains atop the rankings after their 17-4 victory against Pope. No. 2 Cherokee, No. 3 Walton, No. 4 Hillgrove, and No. 5 West Forsyth round out the top five. Cherokee and Walton make the biggest jump in this week’s poll. No. 6 Campbell, No. 7 North Paulding, No. 8 South Forsyth, No. 9 Brookwood, No. 10 Mill Creek. South Forsyth suffered the biggest tumble in this poll this week, falling from No. 2 to No. 8.
In class 5A-6A, No. 1 Roswell remains the top team after its 16-5 victory against Centennial. No. 2 North Forsyth enjoyed an idle week. No. 3 Lassiter, No. 4 Allatoona, and No. 5 Blessed Trinity round out the poll. Allatoona jumped six spots in this week’s poll after their top-five win against Blessed Trinity and looks like the team to beat. Lassiter climbed two spots in the poll. No. 6 Alpharetta, No. 7 Cambridge, No.8 Sequoyah, No. 9 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 10 Woodstock. Woodstock enters the poll after an emphatic 16-7 win against River Ridge. River Ridge slides out of the poll after two consecutive losses and is currently on the outside looking in the playoff picture.
On the girls side, No.1 Blessed Trinity enjoyed an idle week. No. 2 River Ridge and No. 3 Cambridge both picked up victories this week. No. 4 Northgate and No. 5 Creekview round out the poll. For the first time this season Northgate and Creekview enter the top five. No. 6 Kell, No. 7 McIntosh, No. 8 Roswell, No. 9 Lakeside-Evans, and No. 10 Lassiter round out the poll. Johns Creek falls out of the poll and is currently 1-4 in their area with their playoff hopes taking a major hit. Lassiter enters the poll and remains atop their area.
In Class A-4A, there is a new No.1 team in Starr’s Mill after defeating Whitewater 13-4. Starr’s Mill leads their area and has won three consecutive games. No. 2 North Oconee, No. 3 Fellowship Christian, No. 4 Whitewater, and No. 5 East Forsyth round out the top five. North Oconee climbed three spots in the poll this week. No. 6 Benedictine, No. 7 Mount Paran Christian, No. 8 Hebron Christian, No. 9 Whitefield Academy, and No. 10 Wesleyan round out the poll. Hebron Christian climbed two spots, and Whitefield Academy fell two spots.
On the girls side, No.1 Fellowship Christian and No. 2 Wesleyan were idle. No. 3 Westminster defeated Pace Academy 15-14 and No. 4 North Oconee picked up a 14-5 victory against Greenbrier. No. 5 Whitewater rounds out the top five. No. 6 East Forsyth, No. 7 Trinity Christian, No. 8 Starr’s Mill, No. 9 Mount Paran Christian, and No. 10 Pace Academy round out the poll.
Boys
Class 7A
1.North Paulding (14-0)
2. Lambert (12-2)
3. Buford (14-1)
4. Walton (15-1)
5. West Forsyth (10-4)
6. Mill Creek (10-5)
7. East Coweta (7-3)
8. Hillgrove (8-6)
9. Mountain View (9-5)
10. Milton (8-8)
Class 5A-6A
1. Roswell (13-2)
2. North Forsyth (11-2)
3. Lassiter (11-3)
4. Allatoona (10-5)
5. Blessed Trinity (10-4)
6. Alpharetta (11-3)
7. Cambridge (9-5)
8. Sequoyah (10-4)
9. Greater Atlanta Christian (9-4)
10. Woodstock (7-5)
Class A-4A
1. Starr’s Mill (8-2)
2. North Oconee (9-2)
3. Fellowship Christian (10-4)
4. Whitewater (12-4)
5. East Forsyth (9-3)
6. Benedictine (8-3)
7. Mount Paran Christian (6-3)
8. Hebron Christian (8-5)
9. Whitefield Academy (6-3)
10. Wesleyan (6-5)
Girls
Class 7A
1. Milton (10-2)
2. Cherokee (11-2)
3. Walton (11-3)
4. Hillgrove (10-3)
5. West Forsyth (9-4)
6. Campbell (10-5)
7. North Paulding (8-5)
8. South Forsyth (10-4)
9. Brookwood (6-3)
10. Mill Creek (9-4)
Class 5A-6A
1. Blessed Trinity (10-1)
2. River Ridge (13-0)
3. Cambridge (11-3)
4. Northgate (13-1)
5. Creekview (11-2)
6. Kell (10-3)
7. McIntosh (11-3)
8. Roswell (9-4)
9. Lakeside-Evans (11-5)
10. Lassiter (6-3)
Class A-4A
1. Fellowship Christian (12-0)
2. Wesleyan (10-1)
3. Westminster (9-3)
4. North Oconee (11-3)
5. Whitewater (11-3)
6. East Forsyth (12-3)
7. Trinity Christian (6-2)
8. Starr’s Mill (8-5)
9. Mount Paran Christian (7-4)
10. Pace Academy (6-5)
