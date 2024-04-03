Week 8 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, No. 1 North Paulding remains the top team after defeating Alpharetta 11-5 and remains the lone undefeated team in 7A. No. 2 Lambert handled North South Forsyth 16-4 in their game last week. No. 3 Buford, No. 4 Walton, and No. 5 West Forsyth round out the top five. No. 6 Mill Creek, No. 7 East Coweta, No. 8 Hillgrove, No. 9 Mountain View, and No. 10 Milton round out the poll. Mill Creek climbed two spots after its victory against Creekview.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains atop the rankings after their 17-4 victory against Pope. No. 2 Cherokee, No. 3 Walton, No. 4 Hillgrove, and No. 5 West Forsyth round out the top five. Cherokee and Walton make the biggest jump in this week’s poll. No. 6 Campbell, No. 7 North Paulding, No. 8 South Forsyth, No. 9 Brookwood, No. 10 Mill Creek. South Forsyth suffered the biggest tumble in this poll this week, falling from No. 2 to No. 8.

In class 5A-6A, No. 1 Roswell remains the top team after its 16-5 victory against Centennial. No. 2 North Forsyth enjoyed an idle week. No. 3 Lassiter, No. 4 Allatoona, and No. 5 Blessed Trinity round out the poll. Allatoona jumped six spots in this week’s poll after their top-five win against Blessed Trinity and looks like the team to beat. Lassiter climbed two spots in the poll. No. 6 Alpharetta, No. 7 Cambridge, No.8 Sequoyah, No. 9 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 10 Woodstock. Woodstock enters the poll after an emphatic 16-7 win against River Ridge. River Ridge slides out of the poll after two consecutive losses and is currently on the outside looking in the playoff picture.