Week 6: High school football scoreboard

North Cobb (4-0) is led by a 6-foot-2, 210-pound sophomore quarterback Malachi Singleton, a rising star with offers from Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. Defensive backs Montrel Jenkins and Nasir Howell are Division I recruits in the secondary. North Gwinnett (3-2) has AJC Super 11 linebacker Barrett Carter, who is committed to Clemson, but he has not played since the opener.

Each team has notched impressive victories already this season. Sixth-ranked North Cobb scored a 28-14 victory over then-No. 3 Buford of Class 6A, while North Gwinnett blanked then-No. 4 Parkview 21-0 on Sept. 18.