Week 6: High school football scoreboard

North Cobb wide receivers Xavier Clark (4) and Christian Moss (5) celebrate Moss' touchdown in the second half of Friday's game against Buford. (Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

High schools | 48 minutes ago

Friday’s nationally televised showcase of South Georgia rivals is a showcase of Division I prospects, but the 7A matchup in Suwanee has some star power of its own.

North Cobb (4-0) is led by a 6-foot-2, 210-pound sophomore quarterback Malachi Singleton, a rising star with offers from Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. Defensive backs Montrel Jenkins and Nasir Howell are Division I recruits in the secondary. North Gwinnett (3-2) has AJC Super 11 linebacker Barrett Carter, who is committed to Clemson, but he has not played since the opener.

Each team has notched impressive victories already this season. Sixth-ranked North Cobb scored a 28-14 victory over then-No. 3 Buford of Class 6A, while North Gwinnett blanked then-No. 4 Parkview 21-0 on Sept. 18.

North Gwinnett won the last meeting against the Warriors 29-28 in 2015.

Other top matchups in Week 6:

  • Lowndes (4-0, No. 2 in Class 7A) at Valdosta (1-2, No. 1 in 6A)
  • Rome (2-2, unranked in 6A) at Carrollton (1-1, No. 10 in 6A)
  • Dacula (1-2, No. 7 in 6A) at Lanier (3-0, unranked in 7A)
The Lowndes-Valdosta game will air on ESPN, starting at 8 p.m. Its list of top prospects includes from Lowndes: QB Jacurri Brown; DB T.J. Quinn (committed to Louisville); DE Jacques Hunter (Vanderbilt); DE Leon Williams (Kent State); and LB Thomas Davis (Miami). Valdosta’s are WR Aalah Brown; WR Tajh Sanders; RB Kaleb Robinson; LB Jaylin Alderman (Louisville); and CB JaDarian Rhym.

High school football scores

