Week 11 Friday Night Roundups

Grayson quarterback Deyon Cannon (19) attempts a pass during Friday's game.

Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

*This file will be updated throughout the evening

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Westside-Macon 22, Spalding 14

Westside-Macon roared back from a 14-0 deficit with 22 unanswered points to stun Spalding Thursday night at Griffin Memorial Stadium. With the victory, the Seminoles clinched a playoff seed out of Region 4 and eliminated Spalding’s playoff hopes.

Shaw 21, Spencer 8

Shaw opened up a 21-0 halftime lead and held host Spencer scoreless until the Greenwave’s late interception set up a rushing touchdown in the final minute. The Raiders increased their lead to 14-0 with a 35-yard touchdown run by Amir Harper in the first quarter and then made it 21-0 just before the half with a Wason Davis 30-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Kelly Jr.

Columbus 63, Kendrick 14

Host Columbus trailed 8-7 after the first quarter before piling up a 56-6 scoring advantage in the next three quarters of Thursday night’s Region 2 victory. Quarterback Jonathan Powell completed touchdown passes to Vaudree Bedford Jr. (15 yards) and Jahshua Jackson (25) and also rushed for three touchdowns. Powell’s third rushing score was set up by a Tyranny McGowen fumble recovery in the third quarter that followed back-to-back interceptions by Drew Kahmann and Jahari Jones that were both returned for Blue Devils touchdowns. Columbus also got a 38-yard Robert Edwards touchdown run and a Bryant Mansfield 10-yard rushing score that made it a 63-14 lead in the final frame.

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A Public

Pelham 48, Seminole County 6

Pelham quarterback Brantley Shiver threw five touchdown passes, Jamarquis Ross rushed for two scores and the Hornets' also forced a safety to spark Thursday night’s road win over the Indians. With the victory, the No. 7 ranked Yellow Jackets successfully swept their way to the Region 1 title with a flawless 5-0 record.

Class A Private

Score Atlanta

