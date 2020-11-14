Alpharetta 35, Roswell 21

Earlier, Ryan Hill’s 1-yard run for the Hornets served as the game’s first score with 1:51 left in the first quarter. The Raiders responded on their next possession with a 1-yard run of their own — Gil’s first score — to tie the game with six minutes left in the half.

The Raiders took a 14-7 lead with 3:36 left in the third on Guthrie’s 18-yard pass to running back Tylan Johnson, then the Hornets tied the game on the first play of the fourth quarter on Ryan Stephens' 1-yard run.

Gil led all rushers with 116 yards and two scores on 16 carries. Guthrie was 10-for-18 for 161 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and added 30 yards on seven carries. His leading receiver was Cameron Foster with 75 yards on four catches.

For the Hornets, Roper was 23 of 32 for 290 yards, a touchdown and an interception and Spence had five catches for 129 yards and a score. Hill had 14 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Alpharetta 0 7 7 21 — 35

Roswell 7 0 7 7 — 21

R — Ryan Hill 1 run (Caden Long kick)

A — Jake Gil 1 run (Matthew Ashe kick)

A — Tylan Johnson 18 pass from Ben Guthrie (Ashe kick)

R — Ryan Stephens 1 run (Long kick)

A — Cooper Mendlinger 11 pass from Guthrie (Ashe kick)

A — Gil 6 run (Ashe kick)

A — Adam Walker 60 INT return (Ashe kick)

R — Shaun Spence 64 pass from Robbie Roper (Long kick)