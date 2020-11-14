Alpharetta 35, Roswell 21

The Alpharetta Raiders used a late scoring binge to run away with a 35-21 road win and stun the Roswell Hornets on Friday in a huge upset, could have improved their playoff position in the process.
The Raiders, who were 14-point underdogs according to Maxwell’s projections, improve to 3-4 and 2-2 in Region 5-7A and could find themselves in a three-way tie between Roswell and Cherokee to decide the Nos. 2-4 seeds depending on how the next two weeks play out.
Meanwhile, the Hornets (6-2, 2-2) are in a free fall. Just a week ago, they were ranked No. 5 and looking to win their third consecutive region title, but instead lost 20-14 to unranked Milton.
The Raiders scored 28 second-half points, including 21 in less than four minutes during the fourth quarter. With the score tied at 14, Ben Guthrie threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Mendlinger with 9:20 left to give the Raiders the lead. Then, the Hornets fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Raiders recovered on the Roswell 12. Two plays later Jake Gil ran for a 6-yard score, with his offensive line pushing him forward 4 yards, to give the Raiders a two-touchdown lead with 8:17 remaining. On the Hornets' next possession, the Raiders' Adam Walker pulled in an interception and sprinted down the sideline for a 60-yard pick-six, making it 35-14 with 5:50 remaining.
The Hornets responded with a Robbie Roper-to-Shaun Spence 64-yard touchdown to bring the score to its final margin with 4:41 left, but the Raiders recovered the ensuing onside kick. The Hornets would get one more possession, but fumbled on the Alpharetta 16 and the Raiders' Jack Fiorillo recovered and returned it to the Roswell 42 to end the game.
Earlier, Ryan Hill’s 1-yard run for the Hornets served as the game’s first score with 1:51 left in the first quarter. The Raiders responded on their next possession with a 1-yard run of their own — Gil’s first score — to tie the game with six minutes left in the half.
The Raiders took a 14-7 lead with 3:36 left in the third on Guthrie’s 18-yard pass to running back Tylan Johnson, then the Hornets tied the game on the first play of the fourth quarter on Ryan Stephens' 1-yard run.
Gil led all rushers with 116 yards and two scores on 16 carries. Guthrie was 10-for-18 for 161 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and added 30 yards on seven carries. His leading receiver was Cameron Foster with 75 yards on four catches.
For the Hornets, Roper was 23 of 32 for 290 yards, a touchdown and an interception and Spence had five catches for 129 yards and a score. Hill had 14 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Alpharetta 0 7 7 21 — 35
Roswell 7 0 7 7 — 21
R — Ryan Hill 1 run (Caden Long kick)
A — Jake Gil 1 run (Matthew Ashe kick)
A — Tylan Johnson 18 pass from Ben Guthrie (Ashe kick)
R — Ryan Stephens 1 run (Long kick)
A — Cooper Mendlinger 11 pass from Guthrie (Ashe kick)
A — Gil 6 run (Ashe kick)
A — Adam Walker 60 INT return (Ashe kick)
R — Shaun Spence 64 pass from Robbie Roper (Long kick)
About the Author