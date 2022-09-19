Vote: Week 4 Falcons Coach of the Week

BreakingNews
Police investigating violent crash in DeKalb neighborhood
The Atlanta Falcons will recognize the on and off-the-field contributions of high school coaches in the state during the 2022 coach of the week series.

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, will recognize ten (10) head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

Each winning head coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season. Here are the three nominees for Week 4 of the program with voting open until Thursday at 9 a.m., and winner revealed Thursday afternoon on ajc.com.

To nominate a deserving head coach for the remaining six weeks of the program, visit AtlantaFalcons.com/coachoftheweek.

Larry Harold, Central Gwinnett High School

From the nominator: “Coach Harold has increased the football program size from 60 players last year to over 100 players as of early August for the upcoming season. His strict yet welcoming environment and selfless team culture and leadership have helped our community bond over the past six months.

Positive impact on community: “We have worked with our local co-op and churches to help deliver food, supplies, and books to local elementary schools and other places of need. We have served in 4 service projects thus far since April with more coming up during the season with these organizations.”

********

Corey Johnson, Forest Park High School

From the nominator: “Coach Johnson helped in bridging the gap with communication and wellness checks on his players and other students. He has be a huge advocate for SLE, mental wellness/awareness, promoting getting the appropriate help for depression and anxiety.”

Positive impact on community: A former all-state player at Forest Park who played at the University of Georgia, Johnson is in his first season at his alma mater. “Students are inspired by Coach Johnson and they have a great deal of respect and adoration for him as a coach, teacher and a great man. He is a superb role model to our students.”

********

Preston Poag, North Murray High School

From the nominator: ‘On the field - nine consecutive playoff appearances as a head coach at two different schools. Off the field - Building a development program that helps his players prepare for life after high school. Coach hasn’t received the credit he deserves for what he’s done by turning a completely-flatlined program into something very stable.’

Positive impact on community: Coach leads the team in several community initiatives including building Habitat for Humanity homes, visiting nursing homes and volunteering in Special Olympics.

********

Previous winners

Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School

Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School

Week 3 -- Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy

