The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has recognized the efforts of varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

The nominees for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Travis Roland, Camden County

From the nominator: On the field Coach Roland is the spark at our practices. If you come, you will see him participating in the drills, running to spot the ball and, of course, giving tough love when necessary. Instilling in our kids the grit and fire needed to be winners.

Positive impact on community: Coach Roland helped launch the Leadership Council. These athletes are learning to become productive leaders and coming to the understanding that leadership is a form of service. They go into the elementary schools and read to the children and help with Thanksgiving food drives and Christmas toy drives . They have also provided essentials to the homeless (toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, socks etc.).

Willie Binyard, Mt. Zion

From the nominator: In just his 3rd year as head coach of the Mount Zion Bulldogs, Coach Willie Binyard has the team off to their best start since 2009. Before becoming Binyard head coach, Mount Zion had lost 20 consecutive games. At 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the region, Mt. Zion has an opportunity to make a run for a region title and the GHSA State Playoffs.

Positive impact on community: Coach Binyard is a lead by example coach and man. He regularly participates in community service events and mandates his team to do service days at the school. He has integrated community service as a goal of his program as a way to lead and mentor others.

William Felton, Decatur High School

From the nominator: On the field, Coach Felton prioritizes building strong relationships with his players, which results in trust, respect and heightened performance. He fosters a positive and disciplined environment, where every player, regardless of their role, feels valued. His focus on fundamentals, teamwork, and preparation is reflected in our team’s early success this season, as we remain undefeated. Coach Felton is dedicated to helping his athletes reach their full potential. His strategic coaching and leadership have not only led to wins but have also developed the players’ mental toughness, adaptability, and ability to execute in high-pressure situations. By working closely with each player, he ensures they grow not just as athletes but also as leaders and teammates.

Positive impact on community: Coach Felton leads by example, constantly thinking of ways to support the community. Whether it’s through fundraising initiatives that helpsustain the program or giving back to local youth through mentorship, he inspires his players to be engaged, community-minded individuals. His approach reinforces the idea that success on the field is only part of their responsibility—giving back is equally important.

Vote now for the Falcons Coach of the Week. Voting closes Thursday at 9 a.m.