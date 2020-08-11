Top players by position: Mims grows as offensive line prospect

*Cameron Ball, Tri-Cities: Ball (6-5, 292) could play offense or defense in college. Toiling on a winless team last season, Ball made first-team all-Region 5-6A. He’s a three-star prospect with several offers and one 247Sports crystal-ball prediction to Georgia Tech, where Tri-Cities’ last major OL prospect, Shamire DeVine, signed seven years ago.

*Bryson Estes, Eagle's Landing Christian: Estes (6-3, 285) is the highest-rated OL recruit to come out of ELCA. He made first-team all-Region 5-A and honorable-mention all-state as a junior on a state-championship team. Estes committed to Florida State in June.

*Dylan Fairchild, West Forsyth: Fairchild, a consensus top-150 national recruit and the No. 2 guard prospect nationally per 247Sports, committed to Georgia in May. He’s the highest-rated prospect in Forsyth County history, a little ahead of Denmark wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers from 2019. Fairchild (6-5, 295) made all-Region 5-7A last season.

*Terrence Ferguson, Peach County: A top-50 national prospect, Ferguson (6-4, 300) is Peach County’s most recruited player since quarterback A.J. Bryant in 2003. Ferguson was a first-team Class 3A all-state player in 2019. He committed to Alabama last month.

*Weston Franklin, Wayne County: Franklin committed to Georgia Tech on Monday. He was the only sophomore offensive player to make first-team all-Region 2-5A in 2018 but transferred to IMG Academy. He’s back in Jesup for his senior season. He’s 6-4, 305 pounds, and recruited as a guard but will play tackle for the Yellow Jackets.

*George Jackson, Stephenson: Jackson made honorable-mention all-state as a sophomore in 2018 and committed to Florida that November. He spent a season at IMG Academy in Florida, and now he’s back at Stephenson. A projected tackle, Jackson (6-5, 350) is the largest elite player in the state. He’s the highest-rated OT prospect ever from Stephenson, which has produced more major D-I players than any other school in Georgia this century. Jackson is committed to Florida.

*Amarius Mims, Bleckley County: Mims, a first-team Class 2A all-state player in 2019, is the most talented player in school history. He’s the consensus No. 1 recruit in Georgia and No. 2 OT prospect nationally.

*Micah Morris, Camden County: Morris is the highest-recruited player in the history of Camden County, a program that has won three state titles in the highest classification this century. (Next would be quarterback Brice Ramsey from 2012.) Morris was a first-team Class 7A all-state player in 2019, playing as a 16-year-old junior. He committed to Georgia in April. Morris has the ideal frame (6-4, 315) for the SEC and could develop into a tackle or guard.

*Addison Nichols, Greater Atlanta Christian: Nichols was overshadowed last season by GAC’s other tackle, Myles Hinton, now at Stanford. Nichols was first-team all-Region 7-3A last season as a sophomore. Two years younger than Hinton, Nichols (6-5, 305) has emerged as an even more highly regarded prospect, already a top-75 national recruit among juniors. Ohio State and Tennessee are his reported leaders.

*Royce White, Troup: White was a first-team Class 4A all-state player in 2019. In February, he became Memphis’ first committed player. At 6-5, 230, he’s a similar size to former Troup player King Mwikuta, now at Alabama. White could play defensive end or beef up and become a tackle, the position at which he exceled most as a junior.

