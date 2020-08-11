Top players by position: Mims grows as offensive line prospect

Amarius Mims is the one of the state’s biggest offensive-line prospects in more ways than one.
The Bleckley County left tackle is the consensus No. 1 senior recruit in Georgia this season. He’s the state’s highest-rated offensive-line prospect this century, edging out former Pace Academy star Jamaree Salyer from three seasons ago.
And then there’s Bleckley’s physical size. Bleckley County coach Von Lassiter says Mims has grown an inch and added about 15-25 pounds, making him about 6-8, 325.
The only Georgia players of that size and talent the past 20 years were Orlando Brown of Peachtree Ridge and Marcus McNeill of Cedar Grove. Both went on to play in the NFL. Mims is more heavily recruited than either was.
“It is not just that ‘I am bigger than everybody’ anymore,’' Lassiter told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell earlier this month, talking about his tackle’s offseason improvement. “It is now he really knows how to use his body, use his steps and put my hands like this.”
*Cameron Ball, Tri-Cities: Ball (6-5, 292) could play offense or defense in college. Toiling on a winless team last season, Ball made first-team all-Region 5-6A. He’s a three-star prospect with several offers and one 247Sports crystal-ball prediction to Georgia Tech, where Tri-Cities’ last major OL prospect, Shamire DeVine, signed seven years ago.
*Bryson Estes, Eagle's Landing Christian: Estes (6-3, 285) is the highest-rated OL recruit to come out of ELCA. He made first-team all-Region 5-A and honorable-mention all-state as a junior on a state-championship team. Estes committed to Florida State in June.
*Dylan Fairchild, West Forsyth: Fairchild, a consensus top-150 national recruit and the No. 2 guard prospect nationally per 247Sports, committed to Georgia in May. He’s the highest-rated prospect in Forsyth County history, a little ahead of Denmark wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers from 2019. Fairchild (6-5, 295) made all-Region 5-7A last season.
*Terrence Ferguson, Peach County: A top-50 national prospect, Ferguson (6-4, 300) is Peach County’s most recruited player since quarterback A.J. Bryant in 2003. Ferguson was a first-team Class 3A all-state player in 2019. He committed to Alabama last month.
*Weston Franklin, Wayne County: Franklin committed to Georgia Tech on Monday. He was the only sophomore offensive player to make first-team all-Region 2-5A in 2018 but transferred to IMG Academy. He’s back in Jesup for his senior season. He’s 6-4, 305 pounds, and recruited as a guard but will play tackle for the Yellow Jackets.
*George Jackson, Stephenson: Jackson made honorable-mention all-state as a sophomore in 2018 and committed to Florida that November. He spent a season at IMG Academy in Florida, and now he’s back at Stephenson. A projected tackle, Jackson (6-5, 350) is the largest elite player in the state. He’s the highest-rated OT prospect ever from Stephenson, which has produced more major D-I players than any other school in Georgia this century. Jackson is committed to Florida.
*Amarius Mims, Bleckley County: Mims, a first-team Class 2A all-state player in 2019, is the most talented player in school history. He’s the consensus No. 1 recruit in Georgia and No. 2 OT prospect nationally.
*Micah Morris, Camden County: Morris is the highest-recruited player in the history of Camden County, a program that has won three state titles in the highest classification this century. (Next would be quarterback Brice Ramsey from 2012.) Morris was a first-team Class 7A all-state player in 2019, playing as a 16-year-old junior. He committed to Georgia in April. Morris has the ideal frame (6-4, 315) for the SEC and could develop into a tackle or guard.
*Addison Nichols, Greater Atlanta Christian: Nichols was overshadowed last season by GAC’s other tackle, Myles Hinton, now at Stanford. Nichols was first-team all-Region 7-3A last season as a sophomore. Two years younger than Hinton, Nichols (6-5, 305) has emerged as an even more highly regarded prospect, already a top-75 national recruit among juniors. Ohio State and Tennessee are his reported leaders.
*Royce White, Troup: White was a first-team Class 4A all-state player in 2019. In February, he became Memphis’ first committed player. At 6-5, 230, he’s a similar size to former Troup player King Mwikuta, now at Alabama. White could play defensive end or beef up and become a tackle, the position at which he exceled most as a junior.
Coming Wednesday: Linebackers
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author