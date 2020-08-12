Top players by position: Undersized Grayson linebacker fitting in

*Grady Bryant, Grayson: Bryant had a team-record 136 tackles in 2019. He was first-team all-region and second-team all-Gwinnett County. He has offers from Brevard, Rose-Hulman and Birmingham Southern.

*Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett: A top-50 national recruit, Carter (6-1, 220) committed to Clemson in May. He had 48 solo tackles, nine for losses, for a Class 7A semifinal team in 2019 and was a unanimous first-team all-state pick. Carter was the Gwinnett Touchdown Club’s inside linebacker of the year.

*Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton: Chambliss (6-2, 240) is a four-year starter with more than 30 sacks and 70 tackles for losses in his career. He was an AJC and GACA first-team all-state player last year. Chambliss is a top-250 national recruit who committed to Georgia in May.

*Ese Dubre, McEachern: Dubre (6-2, 225) had 108 tackles, 15 for losses, and seven sacks in 2019, when he was McEachern’s leading tackler with twice as many solo stops as any other player. He made first-team all-region and first-team GACA all-state. Dubre has a mix of Power Five and mid-major offers.

*Jalen Garner, Norcross: A consensus three-star recruit, Garner (6-1, 210) committed to Houston earlier this month. The outside linebacker had 148 first hits, 32 behind the line, in 11 games last season. He was a GACA first-team all-state player and first-team all-region and all-Gwinnett County.

*Jackson Hamilton, Blessed Trinity: Hamilton (6-1, 205) was the third-leading tackler on a Class 4A championship team last season. Hamilton committed to Louisville in June.

*Baron Hopson, Lee County: A four-year starter with more than 300 tackles and 23 sacks in his career, Hopson (5-11, 220) made first-team all-state as a sophomore and junior. He’s a three-star recruit with offers from Georgia Tech, Duke and others. He also has a 4.40 GPA and is ranked No. 6 in his class.

*Smael Mondon, Paulding County: Mondon had 48 solo tackles, forced two fumbles, blocked three kicks and had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards. He has been voted team captain since he was a sophomore. Mondon (6-3, 2220) is a top-25 national recruit whose reported leaders include Alabama, Auburn and Georgia. He’s the most heavily recruited player in county history.

*Christopher Paul Jr., Crisp County: With 157 tackles, Paul was the leading tackler on the Class 3A runner-up team. He was the GACA’s Class 3A south defensive player of the year. A top-750 national recruit, Paul (6-1, 235) committed to Arkansas last month.

*Martez Thrower, Wilcox County: Thrower, a first-team AJC all-state pick in 2019, had 61 solo tackles, 127 overall, with 16 behind the line for a 9-3 Class A Public team that went 9-3. He also had 433 yards from scrimmage and scored five touchdowns as a running back. A consensus top-750 national recruit, Thrower (6-1, 210) committed to Kentucky on July 4.

*Ahmad Walker, Warner Robins: Walker has started on Warner Robins’ state finalist teams the past two seasons. He had a team-leading nine tackles for losses for a team that doesn’t generously assign tackles. He was a unanimous first-team all-state pick in 2019. Walker (6-0, 230) committed to Liberty last month.

Coming Thursday: Defensive backs

