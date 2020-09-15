Top performances from Week 2: Rogers shines in spotlight at ELCA

*Dodge County RB/LB Daylon Gordon rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, had 13 tackles and returned a fumble 99 yards for a touchdown in a 33-20 victory over Dublin.

*Eagle’s Landing Christian RB Josh Rogers rushed for 410 yards and seven touchdowns on 22 carries in a 58-0 victory over Heritage of Newnan.

*Habersham Central RB Jackson Clouatre rushed for a school-record 305 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in a 56-35 victory over Apalachee.

*Ware County QB Thomas Castellanos passed for 261 yards and rushed for 195 in a 36-29 victory over Richmond Hill. Castellanos was 17-of-30 passing for one touchdown. He scored three touchdowns on 19 carries.

*Warner Robins QB Jalen Addie passed for two touchdowns and scored touchdowns rushing and receiving in a 42-7 victory over Archer. Addie was 12-of-17 passing for 183 yards, rushed for 149 yards on 16 carries and caught two passes for 56 yards.

Best of the rest

*Bremen RB Tay Banks rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, of a 59-22 victory over Bowdon.

*Brooks County RB Omari Arnold rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-24 victory over Cairo.

*Callaway LB Austin Thomas had a team-leading 11 tackles, three for losses, in a 27-7 victory over Troup.

*Calvary Day RB Greg Daniel rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in a 48-8 victory over Bulloch Academy.

*Chattooga QB/P Cash Allen was 13-of-20 passing for 151 yards and averaged 43.4 yards on five punts, putting three inside the 20-yard line, in a 28-14 victory over the Pickens.

*Cherokee WR Adarrius Harshaw had six receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown in a 41-20 victory over Sequoyah.

*Cherokee Bluff DL Dakota Collins had five tackles for losses, three sacks, six other tackles, a forced fumble and a blocked punt in a 49-14 victory over Chestatee.

*Christian Heritage MLB Ben Hermann had 18 tackles in a 45-0 victory over Landmark Christian.

*Coffee LB Anthony Gaskin had six tackles, one for a loss, seven assists and a QB pressure in a 31-16 victory over Bainbridge.

*Crisp County CB J’Kobe Harris intercepted three passes, broke up a pass and made four tackles in a 12-0 victory Houston County.

*Dawson County QB Zach Holtzclaw was 25-of-32 passing for 360 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-42 loss to Flowery Branch.

*East Coweta RB Jayden Bolton rushed for 286 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over New Manchester.

*Eastside RB Dallas Johnson rushed for 216 yards and RB Sincere Johnson ran for 187 in a 27-14 victory over Winder-Barrow.

*Fellowship Christian RB Murphy Reeves rushed for 203 yards and scored on runs of 59 and 71 yards on just seven carries in a 54-28 victory over First Baptist Academy of Florida.

*Flowery Branch QB David Renard was 16-of-29 passing for 270 yards two touchdowns in a 45-42 victory over Dawson County. Renard threw for 391 yards in the opener, giving him 661 on the season.

*Greater Atlanta Christian LB Hudson Higgins had nine solo tackles, two sacks, a third tackle for a loss and a forced fumble in a 10-3 victory over Lovett.

*Greenbrier DL Beau Shugarts had 14 tackles, four for losses, and three sacks in a 29-22 victory over Harlem.

*Jeff Davis RB Austin Wood rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on eight carries in the first half of a 50-20 victory over Atkinson County.

*McIntosh FB Ben Anderson rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in a 24-21 loss to Hampton.

*Monroe Area WR/DB Bryant Olson had six receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass in a 28-14 victory over Walnut Grove.

*North Cobb QB Malachi Singleton was 15-of-17 passing for 161 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown in a 28-14 victory over Buford.

North Cobb QB Malachi Singleton (3) dodges a tackle from Buford linebacker Aubrey Smith (44) in the first half of Friday's game. (Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC) Credit: Daniel Varnado Credit: Daniel Varnado

*North Cobb Christian RB Caleb Cannon rushed for 255 yards on 12 carries and scored on runs of 73, 24, 55 and 38 yards in a 56-37 victory over Hebron Christian.

*Oconee County DL Justin Coleman had a team-leading nine tackles and blocked a field goal that was returned for a touchdown in a 35-0 victory over Cedar Shoals.

*Ola QB Jake Hall rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, was 9-of-16 passing for 90 yards and scored a two-point conversion in a 37-30 victory over North Oconee.

*Pacelli RB Pierre Summers rushed for 290 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries in a 41-21 victory over Columbus.

*Pope PK Hudson Standfest made a 52-yard field goal in a 34-10 loss to Walton.

*Providence Christian LB Allan Hartley had five sacks and nine tackles and broke up a pass in a 31-28 loss to Social Circle.

*Putnam County DB Zaccheus Mitchell intercepted four passes in a 5-2 victory over Morgan County.

*Rabun County QB Gunner Stockton was 19-of-30 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries in a 38-31 victory over Prince Avenue Christian.

*Shaw RB Amir Harper rushed for 128 yards and scored on a 69-yard pass in a 23-13 loss to Chattahoochee County.

*South Gwinnett RB Khoreem Miller rushed for 131 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries and scored a two-point conversion in a 43-12 victory over Meadowcreek.

*Stephens County WR Gamarion Carter had three receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-0 victory over North Hall.

*Strong Rock Christian RB Jackson Wilkerson rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries in a 35-6 victory over Greenville. He rushed for 209 yards the previous week against Bethlehem Christian.

*Towns County Kyle Oakes of Towns County had 278 yards rushing on 33 attempts with four touchdowns in a 28-14 win over Bethlehem Christian.

*Trinity Christian QB David Dallas was 14-of-16 passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 50 yards in a 41-7 victory over Mount Vernon Presbyterian.

*White County QB JBen Haynes was 12-of-23 passing for 170 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in a 50-47 victory over Hart County.

*Whitefield Academy LB Caleb Levallee had 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for losses and 2.5 sacks in a 14-7 loss to Elbert County.

Lines of distinction

*B.E.S.T. Academy’s offensive line of Keenan Cooper, Kwevion Farmer, Cantay Palmer, Amari Hill, Dakarai Davis, Seangelo Carter and Justice Hammonds paved the way for 327 yards of rushing and two touchdowns on 52 carries in a 26-0 victory over North Clayton. NiQue Bell rushed for 184 yards.

*Bremen’s offensive line of Avery Hill, Cayden Sweatt, Hammond Folsom, Alex Bearden, Jack Pullen and Austin Faulkner pushed forward 490 yards of total offense, 376 rushing, in a 59-22 victory over Bowdon. Tay Banks rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns.

*Grayson’s offensive line of James Neal, Tyzen Wilkerson, Garrett Brophy, Griffin Scroggs, Walker Williams, Walt Flynn and Eric Gutierrez cleared the way for 383 yards of total offense while allowing no sacks in a 55-21 victory over McEachern. Phil Mafah rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

*Habersham Central’s line of Pierce Vickery, Ryan Jones, Ethan Tomlin, Butch Cassidy and Parker Behrends paved the way for 625 yards of total offense, 519 rushing, in a 56-35 victory over Apalachee. Jackson Clouatre ran for a school-record 305 yards on 21 carries. QB Joshua Pickett added another 191 on the ground and 106 through the air. Habersham is 2-0 for the second time in 30 years, first since 2016.

*Jefferson’s offensive line of seniors Colton Dufresne and Colton Steele and juniors Brian Habeck, Dylan Ryoul and Cole Patterson breathed fire into the Dragons' 576 rushing yards in a 61-7 victory over Central Gwinnett.

*LaGrange’s offensive line of Quay Thornton, Brandon Wortham, Jackson Dennis, Thad Dixon, K.T. Owens, Ka’various Perry, Elijah Quimbayo, Parker Shattuck and Towson Partin cleared the path for Jake Gibbs' 287 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a 35-28 victory over Northside of Columbus. Gibbs has rushed for 436 yards in two games.

*Northgate’s line of Kolby Broussard, Garrett Matthews, Ryan Ledford, William Pesch, Luke Vega and Holden Smith put in motion 392 rushing yards in a 41-40 double-overtime victory over Locust Grove. RB D.J. Reid rushed for 265 yards and one touchdown on 43 carries.

*Parkview’s offense line of Jackson Walls, J.B. Brown, Arbab Elsayed, Landon Stansberry, Nolan Marshall, Suubi Mutebi and Cameron Harris owned the trenches in a 33-16 victory over Mountain View as the Panthers rushed for 435 yards and five touchdowns. Cody Brown rushed for 245 yards. Tyler Curtis rushed for 166.

*Savannah Christian’s offensive line of Cole Burnsed, Garrett Perry, Justin McInnis, Jep Hudspedth and James Stevens accelerated the Raiders' 400 yards of total offense, 240 of it rushing with eight ball carriers, in a 26-7 victory over Screven County. Perry, McInnis and Stevens also played full-time on the defensive line.

