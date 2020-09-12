Parkview 33, Mountain View 16

“We got to play,” Godfree said. “There was so much emotion from it being the first game that sometime we let that emotion get the better of us.”

Parkview scored on its first possession when Brown scored on a 22-yard run, but Mountain View immediately answered when Mossiah Carter returned the kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. Mountain’s View’s extra point failed, leaving Parkview with a 7-6 lead.

The Lions (1-1) took the lead after Darren Baggett intercepted Colin Houck’s pass returned it to the Parkview 38. Mountain View couldn’t move the ball and settled for Carson Van Horn’s 30-yard field goal.

Then it was Parkview’s turn to respond. The Panthers got a 67-yard run from Brown and Curtis banged it in from the 5 on the next play. The extra point put Parkview ahead 14-9.

Mountain View drove 74 yards to regain the lead. Quarterback Nathan Payne connected with Carter for a 74-yard gain. Payne then kept it himself to score on a 10-yard touchdown run and put the Lions ahead 16-14. Parkview took the 20-16 lead before the half when Curtis broke through the pile and ran for a 60-yard touchdown.

Parkview expanded its lead by taking its first possession of the second for a touchdown, with Brown scoring from the 1. The extra point was blocked, but the Panthers had a 26-16 lead. They padded it in the when Curtis scored from the 5.

Houck completed 7 of 18 passes with one interception for 46 yards in his first start. Jared Brown caught five passes for 42 yards.

“That’s the stuff that takes a long time,” Godfree said. “That’s what we missed all summer, passing league, 7 on 7s. Got a young sophomore with a good arm and got to start connecting.”

Mountain View quarterback Payne completed 9 of 26 passes for 184 yards. Carter caught three passes for 139 yards, including a 74-yarder that set up a score.

The Parkview defense was particularly stout against the run. The Panthers allowed only one yard of 10 yards or more and sacked Payne five times. Counting the sack yardage, Mountain View was held to 6 yards rushing.