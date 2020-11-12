River Ridge cancels with Johns Creek; 17 games called off this week

The Georgia High School Association counts COVID-related cancellations as no contests on the official record. The GHSA allows individual regions to hold cancellations against the canceling school when selecting and seeding their playoff teams, but Region 7-6A views them as no contests in its standings.

The River Ridge-Johns Creek game is among 17 games canceled this week, probably the highest total since all schools districts were on board with having games in October.

Other games originally scheduled for Friday that won’t be played as planned, with the initiator of the cancellation listed first, are Brantley County vs. Appling County, Pace Academy vs. Washington, Coosa vs. Fannin County, Cook vs. Fitzgerald, New Manchester vs. Cilla Rica, Coffee vs. Warner Robins, North Springs vs. Jackson of Atlanta, Johnson of Gainesville vs. Clarke Central, Stephens County vs. Oconee County, Gilmer vs. White County, Mount Paran Christian vs. North Cobb Christian, Berkmar vs. Meadowcreek, Centennial vs. Creekview, Portal vs. McIntosh County Academy, Monroe vs. Westover and LaFayette vs. Rockmart.

Unlike in the regular season, playoff games that can’t be played will be declared forfeits. The playoffs begin in two weeks.