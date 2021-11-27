Quarterfinal Friday night roundups

6A

Buford 27, Lee County 0

Visiting Buford was led by its 287 yards rushing, 195 of which came from Victor Venn on 19 carries. Wolves quarterback Ashton Daniels was 9-of-15 passing for 174 yards and a 67-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Bond in the fourth quarter for the final points of the game. Daniels also rushed for an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and Eli Parks had a 23-yard rushing score in the second to put Buford ahead 17-0 at halftime. Alex Mata made field goals of 33 and 30 yards. Buford hosts Carrollton in the semifinals next Friday.

Hughes 48, Northside-Warner Robins 7

Antonio Martin rushed for four touchdowns as Hughes took care of visiting Northside-Warner Robins in a rematch of a 2020 first-round contest in the Class 6A playoffs. The Panthers, who also cruised last year by a 27-0 margin, scored the first 27 points again on Friday before the Eagles got on the scoreboard late in the second quarter with a 15-yard strike from Jaylen Allen to Cameran Brown. Hughes also got a 41-yard touchdown pass from Prentiss Nolan to Armani Tookes, an 11-yard TD run by Corey Blair, and a 47-yard fumble return to the end zone by Jakarri Martin. The Panthers led 21-0 after one quarter, 27-7 at halftime and 34-7 going into the fourth. They will host Dacula in the semifinals.

5A

Blessed Trinity 49, Villa Rica 7

Justice Haynes rushed for five touchdowns to give a dominant Blessed Trinity defense more than enough support in a road rout of Villa Rica. Haynes scored the Titans’ first five touchdowns as they surged to leads of 7-0 after one quarter, 21-0 at halftime and 35-0 going into the fourth quarter. The visitors put up the first 49 points of the game before Ty McKey scored on a 70-yard run late in the fourth for Villa Rica. Blessed Trinity also got a 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Cole Weaver and a 35-yard interception return for a score courtesy of Griffin Tully. The Titans will now visit Calhoun, marking their sixth trip to the semifinals in the last 10 years.

4A

North Oconee 29, Bainbridge 24

The Titans’ quarterfinals victory over Bainbridge puts them through to the semifinals for the first time in school history. North Oconee led 15-14 heading into the half on the back of a pair of first-quarter touchdowns from Khalil Barnes and Dom Elder, and an early third-quarter field goal gave Bainbridge its only lead of the game. The Titans responded with a rushing touchdown from quarterback Max Wilson later in the third and Barnes’ second score of the night, coming in the fourth, to secure the win. On defense, safeties Jack Fabris and Brett Biga each had one interception for the Titans.

Warner Robins 49, Jones County 21

In a rematch of the 2020 Class 5A semifinals, JaFredrick Perry rushed for five touchdowns as Warner Robins pulled away from host Jones County. The defending state champion Demons trailed 14-7 late in the first quarter and were tied at 21-21 with less than one minute remaining in the opening half before Perry took over. Three of his touchdown scampers came from at least 42 yards away, including a 71-yarder and a 66-yarder both in the third quarter. Warner Robins also got a 25-yard touchdown run by Chaz Sturn and a blocked field goal return for a score by Antwon Jackson. The Demons will go up against Creekside in the semifinals.

Carver-Columbus 16, Dougherty 14

No. 3 ranked Carver-Columbus trailed Dougherty 7-0 and 14-8 and escaped with a victory in large part to the team’s successful pair of two-point conversions. Dougherty’s sophomore quarterback Kameron Davis (Florida State-commit) tossed a touchdown to put the Trojans up 7-0. The Tigers answered with an 8-yard touchdown run by Jaiden Credle and successful 2-point conversion. Dougherty reclaimed a 14-8 lead at the half with a touchdown run by Devin Collier. Credle returned to the endzone on a 4-yard carry with 8:01 left in the third quarter in what proved to be the game-winning score. Carver-Columbus will face Cedartown in the semifinals.

3A

Cedar Grove 28, Crisp County 6

Crisp County beat Cedar Grove 16-14 in last year’s quarterfinals and that didn’t sit well with Cedar Grove’s Arkansas-commit Rashad Dubinion. So he took it upon himself to score two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to ensure a different result. WIth five minutes left in the game, Dubinion scored on a 5-yard run and with one minute left, he broke free on an 80-yard scamper which put the game away. Those 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter helped Cedar Grove pull away from the Cougars after nursing a 14-6 lead entering the quarter. Cedar Grove went up 7-0 on a 1-yard run from Elliott Colson. With 3 minute left in the second quarter, Dubinion scored on a 2-yard run to give the Saints the 14-3 lead. Dubinion scored on a 5-yard run with 5 minutes left in the game to push the lead to 21-6 and with a minute left, he broke loose.

Appling County 21, Thomson 7

Appling County is in the semifinals for the first time since 2011 after handing Thomson its first loss of the season, ridding the classification of unbeatens. Appling’s final score came right after a 42-yard touchdown run by Taylen Crosby was negated by a holding penalty. On the next play, Crosby lined up in the wildcat formation and instead of running, he passed to an open Dawson Griffis, setting up Crosby’s 3-yard touchdown run on the next play. Darian Smith scored on a 38-yard run and Dayson Smith scored on a 2-yard run. The game was tied 7-7 at the half before Appling’s two third-quarter touchdowns put the game away. Thomson’s lone touchdown was a pass from Tay Martin to Ashton Perry with 5:04 left in the second quarter.

Carver-Atlanta 46, Burke County 14

Carver outscored Burke County 25-7 in the first quarter and led 46-7 at the half as it advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2017 in Class 5A. Quarterback Bryce Bowens passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two in the romp. Bowens scored on runs of 30 and 20 yards while passing to Tobias Robinson (70 yards), Quintavious Davis (50) and Deandre Bunchannon (60). Quintavious Lockett scored on runs of 50 and five yards for touchdowns. Carver will face defending-champion Pierce County in the semifinals.

2A

Swainsboro 12, Northeast 9 2OT

Swainsboro won a double-overtime thriller and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2000. Both teams registered first quarter safeties and ended regulation tied 9-9 after Ty Adams ran in a 1-yard touchdown for Swainsboro and Travion Solomon scored a 9-yard touchdown for Northeast. Swainsboro came up empty on the first possession of overtime, but blocked Northeast’s potential game-winning field goal to force double overtime. Northeast fumbled its possession in double-overtime and then Swainsboro clinched the victory with a 32-yard field goal.

A Private

Fellowship Christian 24, Calvary Day 14

Visiting Fellowship Christian led 7-0 at halftime on a 1-yard touchdown rush by Josh Cole in the second quarter. Calvary Day tied the game with a rushing touchdown early in the third, but Nick Persiano put Fellowship back ahead 13-7 with an 11-yard touchdown run late in the third. Paladins quarterback Caleb McMickle had a 1-yard rushing score with a two-point-conversion rush by Josh Milhollin to put Fellowship ahead 21-7 early in the fourth quarter, but Calvary Day returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to cut it back to a one-touchdown game. With 2:09 remaining, however, Nathan Chapman made a 37-yard field goal to put Fellowship into the semifinals. Fellowship will travel to Prince Avenue Christian next Friday.

A Public

Irwin County 28, Macon County 15

No. 1 ranked Irwin County advanced to its ninth-straight semifinals—where they will square off with Wilcox County next Friday. Damarkus Lundy had a monster first half with three touchdowns and 101 yards off 21 carries to build the Indians’ 21-7 lead. Quarterback Cody Soliday threw a touchdown pass to Bryce Clements for Irwin County’s lone score in the second half. Bo Payne tallied two interceptions in the victory.

Metter 60, Turner County 21

Metter led 35-14 at the half and 60-21 at the end of the third quarter and is heading into the semifinals with a flawless 13-0 record and 45.4 ppg average. Danny Cheley and Kaliq Jordan each scored three touchdowns for the Tigers and Jayceon Lanier and Antwan Long found the end zone in the third quarter.

Brooks County 51, Warren County 30

No. 2 ranked Brooks County picked up its eighth-straight victory and are just 12 points away (573) from breaking an all-time school record for most points in a season. The Trojans’ offensive production has exploded in the playoffs and they are averaging 53.7 ppg in their three victories. In Friday’s win over the Screaming Devils, Brooks County jumped out to a 22-16 lead at the half before posting a 29-6 edge in the second half. Brooks County will make its third-straight semifinal appearance and its fourth in the last five years, but is still searching for its first state title since 1994.

Wilcox County 20, Manchester 14

Wilcox County hosted Manchester in its first quarterfinals game since 2012 and built a 13-0 halftime lead before holding off Manchester’s second half rally. The Patriots went up 6-0 with a Abe Stowe touchdown pass and added a 20-yard fumble recovery touchdown before the break to build a two touchdown lead. Manchester’s Cam Long got the Blue Devils back in the game with a pair of 2-yard rushing touchdowns, but two failed conversions left them trailing 13-12. Stowe tossed his second touchdown pass of the game to grow the lead to 20-12. Wilcox had a chance to ice the game with a field goal attempt, but missed it and instead clinched the victory with a fumble recovery on Manchester’s final possession.