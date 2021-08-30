Notable results from Week 2: Another rough weekend for top-ranked teams

Worth noting: Appling County was a one-point favorite over Clinch County but won handily 33-6. Clinch is 0-2 for the first time since 2009, when it opened the year with losses to Charlton County and Irwin County in what would be a 10-4 season. … Clarkston, which canceled its season in 2020, ended a 22-game losing streak with a 20-19 victory over 20-point favorite Berkmar in its season opener. It was the Angoras’ first victory since they defeated Cross Keys 66-0 on Sept. 13, 2017. … Decatur ended an 11-game losing streak against private schools with a 13-6 win over Wesleyan, an eight-point favorite. The Bulldogs last beat a private school on Oct. 11, 2013, a 31-28 double-overtime game against Blessed Trinity. … Putnam County, a 12-point underdog, is 18-31-1 all-time against Morgan County but has won two straight in the series after its 37-0 victory last week. It was the War Eagles’ largest margin of victory in the series since a 40-0 win in 1991. … Randolph-Clay defeated 12-point favorite Jordan 14-0 in the head-coaching debut of Scott Swantic. The victory was the first in a season opener since 2016 for the Red Devils, who had been 4-35 since reaching the playoffs that season.

