Maxwell summary after Week 2

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 462 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2021 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 314 of 331 total games including 1 tie(s) (94.86%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.92 points and all game margins within 13.64 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.03
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Mill Creek
|2-0
|104.79
|1
|Buford
|2-0
|97.60
|2
|Collins Hill
|1-0
|95.29
|2
|Westlake
|2-0
|97.46
|3
|North Cobb
|1-1
|91.86
|3
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-0
|88.88
|4
|Colquitt County
|1-1
|89.41
|4
|Lee County
|2-0
|87.66
|5
|Walton
|2-0
|89.03
|5
|Carrollton
|2-0
|86.48
|6
|Tift County
|2-0
|86.61
|6
|Valdosta
|1-1
|84.75
|7
|Parkview
|1-1
|86.58
|7
|Rome
|1-0
|83.40
|8
|Grayson
|1-1
|86.51
|8
|Brunswick
|2-0
|80.92
|9
|Brookwood
|1-1
|86.12
|9
|Creekview
|1-0
|77.92
|10
|Norcross
|1-1
|85.14
|10
|Johns Creek
|1-1
|77.11
|11
|Roswell
|2-0
|84.95
|11
|Dacula
|1-1
|76.29
|12
|Harrison
|2-0
|84.87
|12
|Hughes
|1-1
|75.85
|13
|Lowndes
|1-1
|84.69
|13
|Kell
|1-1
|75.46
|14
|Archer
|0-2
|84.55
|14
|Richmond Hill
|0-1
|75.21
|15
|Camden County
|2-0
|84.11
|15
|Alexander
|1-0
|73.92
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|2-0
|101.09
|1
|Marist
|1-0
|94.50
|2
|Cartersville
|2-0
|95.02
|2
|Jefferson
|2-0
|86.27
|3
|Ware County
|2-0
|88.66
|3
|Flowery Branch
|2-0
|80.00
|4
|Coffee
|1-0
|87.01
|4
|Bainbridge
|0-1
|77.96
|5
|Blessed Trinity
|1-1
|81.80
|5
|Benedictine
|0-1
|76.00
|6
|Creekside
|1-0
|80.27
|6
|Cedartown
|1-0
|75.35
|7
|Woodward Academy
|2-0
|78.94
|7
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-1
|72.78
|8
|Starr's Mill
|2-0
|78.33
|8
|Perry
|1-0
|72.34
|9
|Jones County
|1-1
|77.84
|9
|Cairo
|0-0
|71.31
|10
|Calhoun
|1-1
|75.76
|10
|North Oconee
|1-1
|69.20
|11
|Dutchtown
|1-1
|75.62
|11
|Stephenson
|2-0
|68.94
|12
|St. Pius X
|1-1
|75.25
|12
|Baldwin
|1-0
|68.41
|13
|Clarke Central
|0-1
|74.68
|13
|Troup
|1-1
|66.61
|14
|Griffin
|1-1
|72.54
|14
|Riverdale
|1-0
|65.59
|15
|Veterans
|0-1
|71.39
|15
|Hapeville Charter
|0-2
|65.54
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|1-0
|91.52
|1
|Fitzgerald
|1-0
|80.62
|2
|Oconee County
|2-0
|78.38
|2
|Callaway
|2-0
|80.39
|3
|Pierce County
|1-1
|77.71
|3
|Thomasville
|2-0
|77.49
|4
|Peach County
|0-2
|76.88
|4
|Rabun County
|1-1
|77.07
|5
|Appling County
|2-0
|76.65
|5
|Dodge County
|2-0
|74.96
|6
|Crisp County
|0-1
|75.30
|6
|Northeast
|2-0
|74.26
|7
|Stephens County
|2-0
|74.67
|7
|Lovett
|1-1
|70.24
|8
|Sandy Creek
|1-0
|73.91
|8
|Bleckley County
|2-0
|67.54
|9
|Thomson
|2-0
|72.74
|9
|Washington County
|0-0
|64.53
|10
|Hart County
|2-0
|72.58
|10
|Heard County
|2-0
|64.10
|11
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|0-2
|71.97
|11
|Pace Academy
|0-1
|62.22
|12
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|1-1
|71.36
|12
|Vidalia
|0-0
|61.58
|13
|Monroe Area
|2-0
|69.95
|13
|Fannin County
|1-0
|61.04
|14
|Rockmart
|1-1
|69.92
|14
|Jeff Davis
|1-0
|60.48
|15
|Carver (Atlanta)
|0-1
|67.31
|15
|Swainsboro
|1-1
|60.20
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|0-1
|76.91
|1
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|0-2
|76.24
|2
|Brooks County
|0-1
|74.98
|2
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|2-0
|72.07
|3
|Pelham
|2-0
|65.74
|3
|Fellowship Christian
|1-0
|68.83
|4
|Dublin
|0-1
|65.22
|4
|Prince Avenue Christian
|1-1
|67.46
|5
|Metter
|2-0
|64.96
|5
|Wesleyan
|1-1
|64.96
|6
|Macon County
|2-0
|63.76
|6
|Athens Academy
|1-1
|64.78
|7
|Clinch County
|0-2
|61.69
|7
|Calvary Day
|2-0
|64.74
|8
|Bowdon
|2-0
|59.50
|8
|Holy Innocents
|1-0
|62.18
|9
|Wilcox County
|0-1
|58.46
|9
|North Cobb Christian
|2-0
|61.71
|10
|McIntosh County Academy
|0-1-1
|57.55
|10
|Whitefield Academy
|2-0
|60.64
|11
|Mitchell County
|1-1
|56.69
|11
|Savannah Christian
|0-1
|59.42
|12
|Commerce
|1-1
|56.39
|12
|Savannah Country Day
|2-0
|58.95
|13
|Manchester
|1-0
|56.37
|13
|Darlington
|0-1
|58.70
|14
|Turner County
|0-1
|55.46
|14
|Stratford Academy
|1-0
|57.14
|15
|Emanuel County Institute
|1-1
|55.24
|15
|Aquinas
|2-0
|57.10
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|1-0
|72.19
|1
|Gatewood School
|1-0
|53.94
|2
|Frederica Academy
|1-0
|52.29
|2
|Brentwood School
|0-1
|46.62
|3
|Pinewood Christian
|1-0
|47.92
|3
|Terrell Academy
|2-0
|44.63
|4
|Bulloch Academy
|0-2
|46.07
|4
|Briarwood Academy
|2-0
|39.36
|5
|Valwood School
|0-1
|44.75
|5
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|0-0
|38.77
|GAPPS AA
|GAPPS A
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|1-0
|41.67
|1
|Flint River Academy
|1-0
|26.17
|2
|Community Christian
|0-0
|39.62
|2
|Rock Springs Christian
|1-0
|11.63
|3
|Calvary Christian
|1-1
|32.29
|3
|Central Christian
|1-0
|5.22
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|104.79
|85.86
|18 [8]
|35.09
|-15.53
|2 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAAA
|2-0
|101.09
|84.65
|21 [5]
|38.93
|-7.99
|3 [1]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|2-0
|97.60
|83.27
|26 [4]
|30.18
|-13.25
|4 [2]
|Westlake
|4-AAAAAA
|2-0
|97.46
|86.98
|14 [2]
|33.48
|-9.80
|5 [2]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|95.29
|86.12
|17 [7]
|29.78
|-11.34
|6 [2]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|2-0
|95.02
|59.65
|180 [34]
|33.95
|-6.90
|7 [1]
|Marist
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|94.50
|81.80
|28 [3]
|29.60
|-10.73
|8 [3]
|North Cobb
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|91.86
|90.84
|4 [2]
|33.83
|-3.86
|9 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|1-0
|91.52
|65.70
|133 [13]
|29.71
|-7.64
|10 [4]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|89.41
|88.72
|9 [5]
|28.76
|-6.48
|11 [5]
|Walton
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|89.03
|73.34
|68 [23]
|28.40
|-6.46
|12 [3]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|88.88
|74.13
|64 [12]
|27.11
|-7.61
|13 [3]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|2-0
|88.66
|67.80
|110 [21]
|31.98
|-2.51
|14 [4]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|87.66
|63.27
|147 [31]
|27.98
|-5.51
|15 [4]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|1-0
|87.01
|77.96
|41 [7]
|27.07
|-5.77
|16 [6]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|86.61
|66.19
|128 [28]
|25.57
|-6.88
|17 [7]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|86.58
|88.74
|8 [4]
|30.11
|-2.30
|18 [8]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|86.51
|81.39
|30 [11]
|24.43
|-7.91
|19 [5]
|Carrollton
|5-AAAAAA
|2-0
|86.48
|66.60
|125 [27]
|30.88
|-1.43
|20 [2]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|86.27
|69.32
|99 [12]
|25.56
|-6.53
|21 [9]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|86.12
|85.79
|19 [9]
|28.62
|-3.33
|22 [10]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|85.14
|88.61
|11 [6]
|29.61
|-1.36
|23 [11]
|Roswell
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|84.95
|62.81
|153 [34]
|28.77
|-2.02
|24 [12]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|84.87
|72.99
|70 [24]
|25.94
|-4.76
|25 [6]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA †
|1-1
|84.75
|101.09
|1 [1]
|25.95
|-4.63
|26 [13]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|84.69
|80.78
|33 [14]
|29.29
|-1.22
|27 [14]
|Archer
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|84.55
|99.27
|2 [1]
|25.45
|-4.93
|28 [15]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|84.11
|58.72
|192 [35]
|29.36
|-0.57
|29 [16]
|Milton
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|84.07
|78.70
|37 [16]
|25.17
|-4.73
|30 [17]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|83.55
|81.16
|31 [12]
|24.94
|-4.44
|31 [7]
|Rome
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|83.40
|69.92
|97 [20]
|23.49
|-5.74
|32 [18]
|McEachern
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|82.50
|80.98
|32 [13]
|26.00
|-2.33
|33 [5]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|81.80
|75.13
|59 [11]
|25.60
|-2.03
|34 [19]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|81.57
|65.87
|132 [30]
|25.92
|-1.48
|35 [20]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|80.97
|64.82
|139 [31]
|25.10
|-1.69
|36 [8]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|2-0
|80.92
|67.63
|114 [26]
|24.38
|-2.36
|37 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|1-0
|80.62
|76.91
|50 [4]
|24.02
|-2.43
|38 [21]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|80.53
|75.85
|55 [21]
|23.06
|-3.30
|39 [2]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|2-0
|80.39
|66.61
|124 [10]
|23.72
|-2.50
|40 [6]
|Creekside
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|80.27
|86.51
|16 [4]
|24.36
|-1.74
|41 [3]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|80.00
|66.92
|120 [16]
|22.49
|-3.34
|42 [22]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|79.98
|89.41
|5 [3]
|25.44
|-0.37
|43 [23]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|79.78
|58.67
|193 [36]
|26.01
|0.40
|44 [7]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAA
|2-0
|78.94
|70.89
|88 [14]
|22.13
|-2.64
|45 [2]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|2-0
|78.38
|65.32
|135 [14]
|23.14
|-1.07
|46 [8]
|Starr's Mill
|2-AAAAA
|2-0
|78.33
|58.93
|190 [36]
|21.87
|-2.30
|47 [4]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|77.96
|87.01
|13 [1]
|21.90
|-1.89
|48 [9]
|Creekview
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|77.92
|65.20
|136 [28]
|21.49
|-2.26
|49 [9]
|Jones County
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|77.84
|75.41
|58 [10]
|24.81
|1.13
|50 [3]
|Pierce County
|1-AAA
|1-1
|77.71
|71.89
|81 [6]
|22.12
|-1.42
|51 [3]
|Thomasville
|1-AA
|2-0
|77.49
|68.99
|100 [9]
|24.04
|0.72
|52 [10]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-1
|77.11
|77.68
|44 [6]
|22.29
|-0.65
|53 [4]
|Rabun County
|8-AA
|1-1
|77.07
|74.25
|63 [6]
|23.89
|0.99
|54 [1]
|Irwin County
|2-A Public
|0-1
|76.91
|80.62
|34 [1]
|20.89
|-1.85
|55 [4]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-2
|76.88
|88.88
|7 [1]
|21.48
|-1.23
|56 [5]
|Appling County
|1-AAA
|2-0
|76.65
|58.98
|188 [21]
|22.31
|-0.17
|57 [24]
|North Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|76.55
|77.84
|43 [19]
|22.52
|0.14
|58 [11]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|76.29
|75.91
|53 [9]
|21.27
|-0.85
|59 [1]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-A Private
|0-2
|76.24
|83.80
|24 [1]
|21.75
|-0.32
|60 [5]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|0-1
|76.00
|24.28
|2.45
|61 [12]
|Hughes
|4-AAAAAA
|1-1
|75.85
|77.11
|48 [8]
|19.45
|-2.23
|62 [10]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|75.76
|68.48
|103 [19]
|23.65
|2.06
|63 [11]
|Dutchtown
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|75.62
|76.87
|51 [8]
|19.32
|-2.13
|64 [13]
|Kell
|6-AAAAAA
|1-1
|75.46
|77.47
|47 [7]
|22.17
|0.89
|65 [6]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|75.35
|67.35
|119 [15]
|19.06
|-2.12
|66 [6]
|Crisp County
|2-AAA
|0-1
|75.30
|72.47
|77 [5]
|19.93
|-1.20
|67 [12]
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|75.25
|75.68
|56 [9]
|21.21
|0.13
|68 [14]
|Richmond Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|75.21
|22.05
|1.01
|69 [2]
|Brooks County
|2-A Public
|0-1
|74.98
|77.49
|46 [2]
|22.64
|1.82
|70 [5]
|Dodge County
|3-AA
|2-0
|74.96
|60.63
|173 [21]
|20.96
|0.16
|71 [13]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|74.68
|97.60
|3 [1]
|21.12
|0.62
|72 [7]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|2-0
|74.67
|60.81
|170 [18]
|21.72
|1.21
|73 [25]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|74.59
|84.95
|20 [10]
|22.51
|2.09
|74 [6]
|Northeast
|3-AA
|2-0
|74.26
|65.35
|134 [12]
|22.01
|1.92
|75 [15]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|73.92
|56.67
|209 [40]
|22.94
|3.19
|76 [8]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|1-0
|73.91
|59.71
|179 [20]
|19.29
|-0.45
|77 [16]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|73.69
|80.36
|35 [5]
|20.04
|0.52
|78 [26]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|73.46
|55.73
|220 [37]
|20.48
|1.20
|79 [27]
|Alpharetta
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|72.88
|49.33
|283 [40]
|18.28
|-0.43
|80 [7]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|72.78
|67.45
|118 [14]
|21.23
|2.62
|81 [17]
|Lovejoy
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|72.75
|52.50
|258 [45]
|19.66
|1.08
|82 [9]
|Thomson
|4-AAA
|2-0
|72.74
|53.24
|247 [30]
|20.78
|2.21
|83 [28]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|72.68
|76.72
|52 [20]
|19.99
|1.48
|84 [10]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|2-0
|72.58
|57.96
|196 [23]
|21.42
|3.00
|85 [14]
|Griffin
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|72.54
|70.30
|92 [16]
|20.72
|2.35
|86 [18]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-1
|72.47
|73.82
|65 [13]
|20.09
|1.78
|87 [29]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|72.44
|80.30
|36 [15]
|20.15
|1.89
|88 [19]
|Sequoyah
|7-AAAAAA
|1-1
|72.35
|69.74
|98 [21]
|19.05
|0.87
|89 [8]
|Perry
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|72.34
|72.47
|77 [9]
|18.66
|0.49
|90 [30]
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|72.28
|68.04
|108 [26]
|19.04
|0.94
|91 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4-AAA
|1-0
|72.19
|46.62
|309 [3]
|19.30
|1.28
|92 [2]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-A Private
|2-0
|72.07
|58.93
|189 [9]
|20.33
|2.43
|93 [11]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5-AAA
|0-2
|71.97
|70.24
|93 [7]
|19.14
|1.34
|94 [15]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|71.39
|88.88
|7 [2]
|18.27
|1.06
|95 [12]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-1
|71.36
|72.75
|72 [4]
|17.57
|0.38
|96 [9]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|71.31
|18.69
|1.55
|97 [20]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-0
|71.01
|57.27
|203 [39]
|20.67
|3.83
|98 [21]
|River Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|2-0
|71.00
|55.62
|221 [41]
|19.98
|3.15
|99 [22]
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|70.87
|19.77
|3.08
|100 [16]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|70.76
|63.03
|150 [29]
|19.44
|2.85
|101 [31]
|Newnan
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|70.68
|78.33
|40 [17]
|19.42
|2.92
|102 [7]
|Lovett
|6-AA
|1-1
|70.24
|71.67
|83 [8]
|16.94
|0.87
|103 [13]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|2-0
|69.95
|48.06
|294 [37]
|17.00
|1.22
|104 [14]
|Rockmart
|6-AAA
|1-1
|69.92
|68.27
|107 [11]
|19.16
|3.42
|105 [10]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|1-1
|69.20
|71.33
|84 [10]
|19.88
|4.85
|106 [11]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|2-0
|68.94
|56.39
|212 [24]
|16.30
|1.54
|107 [32]
|Gainesville
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|68.87
|63.22
|148 [33]
|17.06
|2.37
|108 [3]
|Fellowship Christian
|6-A Private
|1-0
|68.83
|51.21
|270 [18]
|19.61
|4.96
|109 [33]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|68.49
|67.79
|111 [27]
|16.62
|2.30
|110 [23]
|Dalton
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|68.48
|61.58
|161 [33]
|20.51
|6.20
|111 [12]
|Baldwin
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|68.41
|50.56
|276 [36]
|17.91
|3.67
|112 [24]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1-1
|68.27
|70.83
|90 [19]
|17.04
|2.95
|113 [34]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|67.58
|48.72
|289 [41]
|17.32
|3.92
|114 [25]
|Riverwood
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|67.56
|53.48
|244 [44]
|17.53
|4.15
|115 [8]
|Bleckley County
|3-AA
|2-0
|67.54
|61.13
|164 [18]
|17.85
|4.48
|116 [4]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-A Private
|1-1
|67.46
|64.74
|140 [4]
|18.88
|5.59
|117 [17]
|Decatur
|5-AAAAA
|2-0
|67.39
|53.19
|249 [42]
|16.30
|3.09
|118 [35]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|67.35
|66.04
|129 [29]
|15.44
|2.26
|119 [15]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|0-1
|67.31
|83.55
|25 [2]
|16.68
|3.54
|120 [26]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|67.13
|75.62
|57 [11]
|16.65
|3.70
|121 [27]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|66.86
|72.68
|74 [15]
|16.69
|4.01
|122 [36]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|66.78
|51.88
|265 [39]
|18.16
|5.55
|123 [13]
|Troup
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|66.61
|70.92
|87 [11]
|17.47
|5.03
|124 [28]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6-AAAAAA
|2-0
|65.94
|52.08
|264 [47]
|17.64
|5.88
|125 [3]
|Pelham
|1-A Public
|2-0
|65.74
|57.71
|200 [11]
|16.78
|5.21
|126 [29]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAAA
|0-2
|65.70
|83.91
|23 [3]
|16.97
|5.43
|127 [14]
|Riverdale
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|65.59
|57.28
|202 [21]
|16.71
|5.29
|128 [15]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-2
|65.54
|81.51
|29 [4]
|15.63
|4.26
|129 [4]
|Dublin
|4-A Public
|0-1
|65.22
|74.96
|61 [3]
|17.49
|6.44
|130 [37]
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|65.20
|77.92
|42 [18]
|14.98
|3.94
|131 [5]
|Wesleyan
|5-A Private
|1-1
|64.96
|56.76
|206 [11]
|13.84
|3.06
|132 [5]
|Metter
|3-A Public
|2-0
|64.96
|56.36
|215 [12]
|17.15
|6.36
|133 [30]
|Cambridge
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|64.90
|15.57
|4.84
|134 [6]
|Athens Academy
|8-A Private
|1-1
|64.78
|72.07
|80 [2]
|16.67
|6.06
|135 [7]
|Calvary Day
|3-A Private
|2-0
|64.74
|56.77
|205 [10]
|15.05
|4.47
|136 [16]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|64.65
|43.47
|325 [44]
|17.91
|7.42
|137 [9]
|Washington County
|3-AA
|0-0
|64.53
|16.28
|5.92
|138 [18]
|Stockbridge
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|64.31
|64.89
|138 [27]
|15.02
|4.88
|139 [19]
|Ola
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|64.28
|63.55
|146 [28]
|15.89
|5.78
|140 [10]
|Heard County
|5-AA
|2-0
|64.10
|52.77
|254 [32]
|15.10
|5.18
|141 [16]
|Burke County
|4-AAA
|0-0
|63.80
|17.64
|8.01
|142 [31]
|Statesboro
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|63.80
|62.87
|152 [32]
|16.10
|6.47
|143 [17]
|West Laurens
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|63.79
|67.54
|117 [13]
|14.98
|5.36
|144 [6]
|Macon County
|5-A Public
|2-0
|63.76
|55.18
|227 [13]
|16.29
|6.70
|145 [20]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|63.36
|52.86
|253 [44]
|14.23
|5.04
|146 [32]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|63.24
|67.63
|113 [25]
|17.40
|8.33
|147 [18]
|LaGrange
|2-AAAA
|2-0
|63.20
|52.59
|257 [32]
|14.10
|5.08
|148 [33]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|63.03
|60.52
|175 [37]
|14.76
|5.90
|149 [17]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|2-0
|63.01
|39.18
|353 [46]
|17.47
|8.62
|150 [19]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAA
|0-2
|63.00
|77.49
|46 [7]
|15.16
|6.33
|151 [20]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|62.93
|56.67
|209 [22]
|16.01
|7.25
|152 [21]
|Wayne County
|1-AAAAA
|0-2
|62.87
|70.75
|91 [15]
|13.98
|5.28
|153 [21]
|Howard
|4-AAAA
|2-0
|62.41
|47.64
|297 [38]
|13.03
|4.78
|154 [11]
|Pace Academy
|6-AA
|0-1
|62.22
|77.07
|49 [3]
|14.21
|6.15
|155 [8]
|Holy Innocents
|5-A Private
|1-0
|62.18
|14.51
|6.50
|156 [34]
|Pope
|6-AAAAAA
|1-1
|61.99
|71.08
|85 [17]
|13.73
|5.91
|157 [9]
|North Cobb Christian
|7-A Private
|2-0
|61.71
|47.68
|296 [21]
|13.27
|5.73
|158 [7]
|Clinch County
|2-A Public
|0-2
|61.69
|70.21
|94 [5]
|14.10
|6.58
|159 [18]
|North Hall
|7-AAA
|1-1
|61.65
|66.81
|121 [12]
|14.41
|6.93
|160 [35]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|61.64
|55.19
|226 [42]
|16.90
|9.43
|161 [12]
|Vidalia
|2-AA
|0-0
|61.58
|13.80
|6.39
|162 [36]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|61.57
|67.75
|112 [24]
|15.13
|7.73
|163 [22]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|61.44
|78.38
|38 [5]
|12.34
|5.07
|164 [22]
|Harris County
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|61.44
|66.61
|124 [24]
|14.70
|7.43
|165 [23]
|Hardaway
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|61.43
|50.68
|273 [34]
|13.66
|6.41
|166 [23]
|Whitewater
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|61.25
|66.00
|130 [25]
|14.72
|7.64
|167 [38]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|61.16
|73.46
|67 [22]
|14.93
|7.93
|168 [24]
|Westside (Macon)
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|61.12
|45.65
|311 [41]
|15.04
|8.09
|169 [13]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|1-0
|61.04
|52.15
|262 [33]
|14.77
|7.90
|170 [37]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|2-0
|60.98
|45.32
|313 [48]
|12.32
|5.51
|171 [10]
|Whitefield Academy
|2-A Private
|2-0
|60.64
|55.89
|219 [12]
|11.74
|5.28
|172 [14]
|Jeff Davis
|2-AA
|1-0
|60.48
|35.56
|376 [45]
|14.41
|8.10
|173 [15]
|Swainsboro
|2-AA
|1-1
|60.20
|62.30
|156 [16]
|11.50
|5.46
|174 [19]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|2-0
|60.16
|52.77
|255 [31]
|15.10
|9.11
|175 [25]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|60.11
|61.64
|160 [18]
|14.07
|8.13
|176 [24]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|60.02
|59.37
|186 [35]
|13.65
|7.80
|177 [20]
|White County
|7-AAA
|0-2
|59.97
|73.63
|66 [3]
|14.83
|9.03
|178 [38]
|Evans
|3-AAAAAA
|2-0
|59.80
|39.65
|350 [50]
|12.55
|6.92
|179 [25]
|Northgate
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|59.71
|61.03
|168 [33]
|13.08
|7.54
|180 [16]
|Jefferson County
|4-AA
|0-2
|59.65
|66.47
|126 [11]
|12.35
|6.87
|181 [8]
|Bowdon
|6-A Public
|2-0
|59.50
|54.67
|234 [14]
|14.28
|8.95
|182 [11]
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Private
|0-1
|59.42
|55.24
|225 [14]
|14.40
|9.15
|183 [17]
|Cook
|1-AA
|0-1
|59.35
|88.66
|10 [1]
|13.20
|8.02
|184 [18]
|Bremen
|5-AA
|1-1
|59.34
|54.99
|229 [27]
|12.69
|7.52
|185 [12]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Private
|2-0
|58.95
|50.66
|274 [19]
|13.91
|9.13
|186 [39]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|58.94
|57.67
|201 [38]
|12.27
|7.51
|187 [26]
|Pickens
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|58.78
|56.39
|214 [25]
|14.28
|9.67
|188 [26]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAAA
|0-2
|58.78
|66.63
|122 [23]
|10.77
|6.16
|189 [19]
|Early County
|1-AA
|1-1
|58.73
|49.21
|285 [36]
|13.65
|9.08
|190 [27]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|58.72
|69.95
|96 [17]
|11.15
|6.60
|191 [13]
|Darlington
|7-A Private
|0-1
|58.70
|60.64
|172 [6]
|13.33
|8.80
|192 [21]
|North Murray
|6-AAA
|0-0
|58.66
|14.14
|9.65
|193 [22]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-1
|58.62
|11.40
|6.96
|194 [23]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-2
|58.58
|70.01
|95 [8]
|14.25
|9.83
|195 [39]
|Woodstock
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|58.51
|71.68
|82 [25]
|12.60
|8.26
|196 [9]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Public
|0-1
|58.46
|67.54
|117 [6]
|13.13
|8.84
|197 [24]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-1
|58.41
|63.20
|149 [16]
|13.40
|9.16
|198 [20]
|Haralson County
|5-AA
|1-1
|58.30
|54.72
|233 [29]
|13.68
|9.55
|199 [25]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|1-1
|57.91
|57.01
|204 [26]
|12.76
|9.03
|200 [27]
|Jenkins
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|57.82
|15.88
|417 [51]
|12.25
|8.60
|201 [10]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Public
|0-1-1
|57.55
|74.59
|62 [4]
|11.19
|7.81
|202 [28]
|Arabia Mountain
|6-AAAA
|2-0
|57.34
|42.13
|334 [45]
|10.41
|7.23
|203 [29]
|Mays
|6-AAAA
|0-2
|57.28
|73.28
|69 [8]
|12.80
|9.69
|204 [14]
|Stratford Academy
|1-A Private
|1-0
|57.14
|46.73
|307 [22]
|12.17
|9.19
|205 [15]
|Aquinas
|3-A Private
|2-0
|57.10
|42.32
|333 [25]
|13.05
|10.13
|206 [30]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|56.77
|86.61
|15 [2]
|10.81
|8.22
|207 [28]
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|1-1
|56.73
|52.10
|263 [46]
|11.99
|9.43
|208 [11]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Public
|1-1
|56.69
|59.48
|184 [7]
|12.13
|9.61
|209 [29]
|Chapel Hill
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|56.67
|68.42
|104 [20]
|11.79
|9.29
|210 [30]
|Union Grove
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|56.40
|49.28
|284 [48]
|13.07
|10.84
|211 [12]
|Commerce
|8-A Public
|1-1
|56.39
|49.36
|280 [19]
|12.06
|9.84
|212 [13]
|Manchester
|5-A Public
|1-0
|56.37
|58.30
|195 [10]
|11.27
|9.07
|213 [31]
|Monroe
|1-AAAA
|1-1
|56.26
|59.54
|182 [20]
|12.49
|10.40
|214 [21]
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-0
|56.25
|50.34
|277 [35]
|11.90
|9.82
|215 [31]
|New Manchester
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|56.10
|83.13
|27 [6]
|10.89
|8.96
|216 [22]
|Toombs County
|2-AA
|0-1
|56.05
|74.96
|61 [5]
|12.62
|10.74
|217 [23]
|Elbert County
|8-AA
|0-1
|55.95
|72.58
|75 [7]
|12.56
|10.78
|218 [32]
|Spalding
|4-AAAA
|1-1
|55.91
|64.47
|142 [17]
|12.70
|10.95
|219 [32]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|55.75
|62.24
|157 [31]
|11.12
|9.53
|220 [14]
|Turner County
|2-A Public
|0-1
|55.46
|53.22
|248 [16]
|11.63
|10.34
|221 [33]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|55.32
|10.93
|9.78
|222 [24]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|1-0
|55.27
|53.70
|243 [30]
|11.03
|9.93
|223 [15]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Public
|1-1
|55.24
|59.18
|187 [8]
|11.86
|10.79
|224 [16]
|Hebron Christian
|5-A Private
|0-1
|55.13
|61.71
|159 [5]
|10.89
|9.93
|225 [40]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|55.10
|54.92
|231 [38]
|11.27
|10.35
|226 [40]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|54.92
|60.52
|174 [36]
|11.28
|10.53
|227 [26]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7-AAA
|2-0
|54.65
|36.03
|372 [50]
|10.50
|10.01
|228 [33]
|Lithonia
|5-AAAAA
|0-2
|54.01
|68.72
|102 [18]
|8.35
|8.50
|229 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1-AA
|1-0
|53.94
|29.58
|392 [7]
|9.38
|9.60
|230 [17]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7-A Private
|2-0
|53.92
|41.33
|339 [26]
|11.22
|11.47
|231 [34]
|Maynard Jackson
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|53.76
|87.66
|12 [3]
|9.97
|10.38
|232 [27]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|1-1
|53.70
|57.73
|199 [25]
|7.64
|8.11
|233 [28]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|0-1
|53.70
|55.27
|223 [28]
|9.90
|10.37
|234 [35]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|0-2
|53.69
|61.09
|166 [32]
|11.35
|11.82
|235 [41]
|Wheeler
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|53.48
|64.27
|143 [30]
|10.14
|10.83
|236 [16]
|Chattahoochee County
|5-A Public
|2-0
|53.42
|26.40
|401 [49]
|9.35
|10.10
|237 [25]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|1-1
|53.22
|56.08
|218 [26]
|12.07
|13.02
|238 [36]
|Villa Rica
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|53.14
|65.95
|131 [26]
|10.45
|11.48
|239 [42]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|53.12
|9.13
|10.18
|240 [18]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5-A Private
|0-2
|53.08
|66.36
|127 [3]
|10.69
|11.78
|241 [26]
|Pepperell
|7-AA
|0-2
|53.07
|61.20
|163 [17]
|11.42
|12.52
|242 [19]
|First Presbyterian
|1-A Private
|1-0
|52.92
|18.77
|413 [36]
|10.02
|11.27
|243 [17]
|Schley County
|5-A Public
|1-0
|52.89
|39.89
|346 [33]
|9.23
|10.51
|244 [37]
|Eagle's Landing
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|52.86
|57.93
|197 [37]
|9.41
|10.72
|245 [29]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AAA
|0-2
|52.85
|68.34
|106 [10]
|8.63
|9.95
|246 [43]
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|52.73
|68.89
|101 [22]
|10.03
|11.47
|247 [30]
|Sonoraville
|6-AAA
|1-0
|52.72
|47.00
|305 [40]
|11.63
|13.08
|248 [38]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|52.64
|42.54
|330 [51]
|11.73
|13.25
|249 [34]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-1
|52.59
|39.66
|349 [47]
|11.01
|12.59
|250 [18]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Public
|1-0
|52.55
|38.14
|360 [39]
|8.48
|10.10
|251 [44]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|52.51
|64.96
|137 [29]
|10.98
|12.64
|252 [39]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAA
|0-1
|52.50
|72.75
|71 [12]
|10.72
|12.40
|253 [41]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|52.49
|48.07
|293 [43]
|10.32
|12.00
|254 [27]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|0-1
|52.47
|64.10
|144 [13]
|8.61
|10.31
|255 [31]
|Salem
|5-AAA
|2-0
|52.40
|41.81
|336 [44]
|11.84
|13.61
|256 [2]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2-AAA
|1-0
|52.29
|44.75
|316 [4]
|9.14
|11.02
|257 [42]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|52.26
|11.06
|12.97
|258 [35]
|Fayette County
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|52.21
|50.58
|275 [35]
|8.98
|10.94
|259 [28]
|Union County
|8-AA
|0-1
|52.15
|61.04
|167 [19]
|10.05
|12.07
|260 [19]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Public
|1-0
|52.15
|35.64
|375 [42]
|9.95
|11.98
|261 [20]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Public
|0-1
|51.98
|49.74
|279 [18]
|9.30
|11.49
|262 [32]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-0
|51.88
|26.04
|403 [52]
|8.67
|10.96
|263 [29]
|Lamar County
|3-AA
|2-0
|51.84
|32.09
|388 [46]
|8.37
|10.70
|264 [33]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|1-0
|51.66
|37.73
|364 [48]
|9.21
|11.73
|265 [21]
|Charlton County
|2-A Public
|1-0
|51.34
|37.73
|364 [40]
|10.27
|13.10
|266 [34]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|1-1
|51.24
|53.96
|238 [29]
|10.42
|13.35
|267 [20]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Private
|0-2
|51.21
|59.65
|181 [7]
|10.02
|12.98
|268 [45]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|51.20
|72.28
|78 [16]
|10.76
|13.72
|269 [21]
|Mount de Sales
|1-A Private
|1-0
|51.12
|40.32
|343 [27]
|9.56
|12.61
|270 [40]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|51.10
|36.17
|371 [52]
|8.37
|11.44
|271 [46]
|Centennial
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|51.03
|75.87
|54 [10]
|8.89
|12.03
|272 [22]
|Johnson County
|4-A Public
|1-0
|50.93
|39.67
|348 [34]
|8.88
|12.13
|273 [41]
|Greenbrier
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|50.83
|51.24
|269 [47]
|10.52
|13.86
|274 [36]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-1
|50.81
|53.70
|242 [29]
|8.03
|11.39
|275 [35]
|Sumter County
|2-AAA
|0-1
|50.68
|61.43
|162 [17]
|8.21
|11.69
|276 [36]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-1
|50.56
|68.41
|105 [9]
|7.66
|11.27
|277 [22]
|Landmark Christian
|2-A Private
|1-1
|50.47
|55.27
|222 [13]
|7.23
|10.93
|278 [37]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|2-0
|50.38
|41.01
|340 [45]
|8.29
|12.08
|279 [38]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|0-1
|50.34
|56.25
|217 [27]
|7.97
|11.80
|280 [23]
|Brookstone
|4-A Private
|2-0
|50.32
|31.22
|390 [33]
|9.34
|13.19
|281 [39]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|2-0
|50.32
|38.58
|357 [47]
|8.75
|12.61
|282 [47]
|South Cobb
|6-AAAAAA
|1-1
|50.30
|60.80
|171 [35]
|10.58
|14.45
|283 [42]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|0-2
|50.27
|62.34
|155 [30]
|7.70
|11.60
|284 [43]
|Lithia Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|50.22
|71.01
|86 [13]
|10.51
|14.45
|285 [37]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|50.08
|53.46
|245 [30]
|10.38
|14.48
|286 [30]
|Temple
|5-AA
|0-1
|50.00
|59.50
|183 [23]
|8.24
|12.41
|287 [31]
|Laney
|4-AA
|1-1
|49.74
|54.94
|230 [28]
|6.80
|11.23
|288 [48]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|49.59
|7.21
|11.79
|289 [40]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|1-0
|49.36
|36.41
|369 [49]
|8.39
|13.20
|290 [49]
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|49.33
|70.87
|89 [18]
|9.65
|14.49
|291 [43]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|49.23
|63.76
|145 [32]
|6.87
|11.80
|292 [32]
|Columbia
|6-AA
|0-1
|49.17
|84.11
|22 [2]
|7.33
|12.32
|293 [24]
|Tattnall Square
|1-A Private
|1-0
|48.97
|34.34
|381 [32]
|8.24
|13.44
|294 [44]
|Stone Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|2-0
|48.87
|29.84
|391 [55]
|9.06
|14.36
|295 [45]
|Northview
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|48.72
|67.58
|115 [22]
|9.32
|14.77
|296 [23]
|Social Circle
|8-A Public
|2-0
|48.68
|41.36
|338 [30]
|8.00
|13.49
|297 [24]
|Dooly County
|4-A Public
|1-1
|48.67
|53.81
|240 [15]
|7.45
|12.94
|298 [25]
|Telfair County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|48.66
|7.58
|13.10
|299 [33]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|1-0
|48.43
|36.36
|370 [44]
|8.37
|14.11
|300 [46]
|Locust Grove
|4-AAAAA
|0-2
|48.14
|55.01
|228 [39]
|6.55
|12.57
|301 [3]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2-AAA
|1-0
|47.92
|12.43
|419 [11]
|8.35
|14.60
|302 [26]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6-A Public
|2-0
|47.75
|16.83
|416 [55]
|7.22
|13.64
|303 [27]
|Hancock Central
|7-A Public
|0-0
|47.65
|7.59
|14.10
|304 [38]
|Dougherty
|1-AAAA
|1-0
|47.49
|22.14
|409 [50]
|7.99
|14.67
|305 [39]
|Ridgeland
|7-AAAA
|1-1
|47.41
|47.45
|299 [39]
|8.24
|15.00
|306 [40]
|Spencer
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|47.24
|55.27
|224 [27]
|6.49
|13.42
|307 [41]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|47.17
|78.33
|40 [6]
|6.39
|13.39
|308 [47]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|47.14
|5.81
|12.84
|309 [28]
|Warren County
|7-A Public
|1-1
|47.13
|43.98
|322 [28]
|6.91
|13.95
|310 [25]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|4-A Private
|1-0
|47.09
|20.27
|412 [35]
|8.20
|15.28
|311 [34]
|Model
|7-AA
|1-1
|47.00
|48.33
|292 [37]
|4.21
|11.38
|312 [29]
|Terrell County
|1-A Public
|2-0
|46.86
|33.00
|384 [45]
|5.56
|12.87
|313 [50]
|Grovetown
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|46.83
|72.74
|73 [14]
|5.66
|13.01
|314 [30]
|Taylor County
|5-A Public
|1-0
|46.82
|23.39
|408 [52]
|8.56
|15.91
|315 [31]
|Trion
|6-A Public
|1-0
|46.81
|34.59
|380 [43]
|7.17
|14.53
|316 [48]
|McIntosh
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|46.76
|52.94
|250 [43]
|9.95
|17.35
|317 [26]
|George Walton Academy
|8-A Private
|0-2
|46.73
|52.91
|252 [17]
|8.11
|15.55
|318 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1-AA
|0-1
|46.62
|72.19
|79 [1]
|8.63
|16.19
|319 [35]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-0
|46.54
|47.13
|303 [39]
|5.46
|13.09
|320 [49]
|Chamblee
|5-AAAAA †
|2-0
|46.54
|27.72
|396 [56]
|9.87
|17.50
|321 [27]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Private
|2-0
|46.51
|35.19
|379 [31]
|8.28
|15.94
|322 [32]
|Screven County
|3-A Public
|0-0
|46.49
|7.58
|15.26
|323 [28]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Private
|0-2
|46.14
|59.44
|185 [8]
|8.76
|16.79
|324 [4]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2-AAA
|0-2
|46.07
|61.85
|158 [1]
|7.85
|15.95
|325 [41]
|Tattnall County
|1-AAA
|1-0
|46.05
|42.38
|332 [42]
|6.77
|14.89
|326 [42]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|0-1
|45.91
|59.80
|178 [19]
|8.16
|16.43
|327 [50]
|Tri-Cities
|3-AAAAA
|0-1
|45.87
|48.87
|288 [49]
|6.22
|14.52
|328 [51]
|Bradwell Institute
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|45.65
|61.12
|165 [34]
|6.91
|15.44
|329 [36]
|Chattooga
|7-AA
|0-1
|45.51
|60.16
|177 [22]
|6.14
|14.80
|330 [33]
|Montgomery County
|4-A Public
|1-0
|45.47
|24.50
|406 [50]
|6.57
|15.27
|331 [5]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3-AAA
|0-1
|44.75
|52.29
|260 [2]
|7.23
|16.65
|332 [3]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|2-0
|44.63
|26.95
|400 [8]
|5.43
|14.97
|333 [34]
|Gordon Lee
|6-A Public
|1-1
|44.42
|40.72
|342 [31]
|4.90
|14.65
|334 [6]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3-AAA
|0-1
|44.36
|6.47
|16.28
|335 [37]
|Dade County
|7-AA
|2-0
|44.12
|44.42
|320 [41]
|6.89
|16.94
|336 [43]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|0-1
|43.95
|47.00
|305 [40]
|7.38
|17.59
|337 [7]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4-AAA
|1-0
|43.92
|32.42
|386 [9]
|7.42
|17.67
|338 [51]
|M.L. King
|5-AAAAA
|0-2
|43.90
|53.71
|241 [41]
|4.04
|14.31
|339 [35]
|Marion County
|5-A Public
|0-2
|43.86
|47.77
|295 [22]
|3.42
|13.73
|340 [36]
|Greenville
|5-A Public
|2-0
|43.35
|32.97
|385 [46]
|5.67
|16.49
|341 [42]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|1-1
|43.32
|40.06
|345 [46]
|4.90
|15.76
|342 [52]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3-AAAAAA
|0-2
|43.27
|52.45
|259 [46]
|1.40
|12.30
|343 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|2-0
|42.73
|35.39
|378 [51]
|6.54
|17.98
|344 [43]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|42.67
|51.26
|268 [33]
|2.50
|14.00
|345 [44]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|42.66
|56.40
|211 [23]
|3.67
|15.19
|346 [45]
|Columbus
|2-AAAA
|0-2
|42.54
|52.64
|256 [31]
|6.53
|18.16
|347 [52]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|42.47
|33.93
|382 [54]
|1.78
|13.48
|348 [38]
|Southwest
|3-AA
|0-1
|42.42
|62.41
|154 [15]
|5.05
|16.80
|349 [46]
|Shaw
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|42.42
|56.26
|216 [26]
|3.78
|15.53
|350 [37]
|Claxton
|3-A Public
|0-1
|42.38
|46.05
|310 [25]
|4.51
|16.29
|351 [47]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|42.24
|54.65
|236 [28]
|7.67
|19.60
|352 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GAPPS 2-AA
|1-0
|41.67
|39.82
|347 [1]
|4.65
|17.16
|353 [38]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Public
|0-1
|41.43
|47.13
|303 [23]
|3.44
|16.19
|354 [44]
|Dunwoody
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|41.41
|48.39
|291 [42]
|1.92
|14.67
|355 [39]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Public
|1-0
|41.40
|38.80
|355 [36]
|5.07
|17.84
|356 [44]
|Redan
|5-AAA
|1-0
|41.29
|13.80
|418 [53]
|6.41
|19.30
|357 [48]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|40.99
|50.32
|278 [37]
|8.62
|21.80
|358 [53]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|40.81
|35.75
|373 [53]
|3.66
|17.02
|359 [45]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-1
|40.79
|51.84
|266 [32]
|4.15
|17.53
|360 [54]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|0-2
|40.35
|54.87
|232 [43]
|4.32
|18.14
|361 [39]
|Jasper County
|3-AA
|0-1
|40.32
|51.12
|271 [34]
|3.58
|17.43
|362 [29]
|St. Francis
|6-A Private
|0-2
|40.23
|54.11
|237 [15]
|3.49
|17.43
|363 [40]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|0-1
|39.94
|56.39
|214 [25]
|1.37
|15.60
|364 [54]
|Midtown
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|39.92
|52.21
|261 [45]
|2.89
|17.14
|365 [30]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1-A Private
|1-1
|39.89
|43.77
|324 [23]
|2.39
|16.67
|366 [8]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3-AAA
|0-1
|39.82
|41.67
|337 [7]
|3.81
|18.16
|367 [46]
|Murray County
|6-AAA
|1-0
|39.82
|29.42
|393 [51]
|4.12
|18.47
|368 [41]
|East Laurens
|2-AA
|1-1
|39.67
|31.28
|389 [47]
|3.07
|17.57
|369 [2]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS 2-AA
|0-0
|39.62
|2.89
|17.44
|370 [4]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4-AA
|2-0
|39.36
|17.49
|414 [10]
|2.88
|17.70
|371 [55]
|Osborne
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|38.91
|42.47
|331 [49]
|1.12
|16.38
|372 [40]
|Lanier County
|2-A Public
|1-1
|38.80
|33.70
|383 [44]
|3.72
|19.09
|373 [5]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|0-0
|38.77
|4.70
|20.10
|374 [31]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Private
|1-0
|38.73
|28.63
|395 [34]
|1.43
|16.87
|375 [41]
|Georgia Military College
|7-A Public
|2-0
|38.69
|16.83
|416 [55]
|1.68
|17.15
|376 [42]
|Bryan County
|3-A Public
|1-1
|38.14
|40.07
|344 [32]
|2.58
|18.61
|377 [47]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-0
|37.84
|3.29
|19.63
|378 [43]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-A Public
|1-1
|37.76
|38.46
|358 [38]
|2.42
|18.83
|379 [48]
|Brantley County
|1-AAA
|0-2
|37.73
|51.50
|267 [33]
|1.69
|18.12
|380 [9]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3-AAA
|0-1
|37.57
|44.63
|318 [5]
|0.15
|16.75
|381 [55]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAAA
|0-2
|37.39
|56.63
|210 [38]
|-1.05
|15.73
|382 [49]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|0-1
|37.31
|44.42
|320 [41]
|3.41
|20.27
|383 [42]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|0-1
|37.16
|60.98
|169 [20]
|3.45
|20.46
|384 [43]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-1
|36.84
|56.73
|207 [24]
|3.17
|20.50
|385 [44]
|Armuchee
|6-A Public
|1-0
|36.84
|27.62
|398 [48]
|1.48
|18.81
|386 [32]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|4-A Private
|0-1
|36.82
|43.35
|326 [24]
|1.81
|19.17
|387 [33]
|Lakeview Academy
|6-A Private
|0-1
|36.52
|53.92
|239 [16]
|2.35
|19.99
|388 [50]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|0-1
|36.41
|49.36
|281 [35]
|0.40
|18.16
|389 [51]
|Long County
|1-AAA
|1-1
|36.36
|42.04
|335 [43]
|2.33
|20.13
|390 [52]
|East Jackson
|8-AAA
|0-2
|36.17
|50.71
|272 [34]
|1.15
|19.15
|391 [34]
|Providence Christian
|5-A Private
|1-1
|35.98
|35.69
|374 [29]
|2.08
|20.27
|392 [56]
|Morrow
|4-AAAAAA
|0-2
|35.75
|67.91
|109 [23]
|0.64
|19.06
|393 [44]
|Bacon County
|2-AA
|0-2
|35.64
|44.25
|321 [42]
|3.21
|21.74
|394 [49]
|Rutland
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|35.56
|60.48
|176 [19]
|1.21
|19.82
|395 [45]
|Wilkinson County
|7-A Public
|1-0
|35.28
|11.64
|420 [56]
|0.57
|19.46
|396 [10]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4-AAA
|2-0
|35.05
|25.91
|404 [10]
|0.19
|19.30
|397 [46]
|Miller County
|1-A Public
|0-2
|34.64
|46.65
|308 [24]
|-0.86
|18.67
|398 [45]
|Coosa
|7-AA
|0-1
|34.59
|46.81
|306 [40]
|0.93
|20.51
|399 [47]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Public
|0-1
|34.34
|48.97
|287 [21]
|0.67
|20.50
|400 [6]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4-AA
|2-0
|33.64
|10.55
|422 [11]
|-0.36
|20.17
|401 [56]
|Clarkston
|5-AAAAA †
|1-0
|33.50
|27.46
|399 [57]
|0.97
|21.64
|402 [46]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8-AA
|0-0
|33.46
|0.72
|21.43
|403 [53]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-2
|33.39
|58.45
|194 [22]
|-1.98
|18.79
|404 [54]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-1
|33.23
|64.65
|141 [15]
|0.13
|21.06
|405 [48]
|Seminole County
|1-A Public
|0-2
|32.69
|58.73
|191 [9]
|-0.65
|20.83
|406 [11]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2-AAA
|1-1
|32.42
|36.75
|367 [8]
|2.69
|24.44
|407 [3]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS 1-AA
|1-1
|32.29
|25.12
|405 [3]
|2.57
|24.45
|408 [7]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2-AA
|0-0
|31.27
|-0.11
|22.78
|409 [35]
|Walker
|7-A Private
|0-2
|30.15
|48.41
|290 [20]
|-1.81
|22.21
|410 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|29.81
|54.65
|236 [40]
|-0.64
|23.72
|411 [50]
|North Clayton
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|29.69
|37.76
|362 [48]
|-5.40
|19.08
|412 [8]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4-AA
|0-2
|29.58
|43.18
|329 [2]
|-5.18
|19.41
|413 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA †
|0-2
|29.42
|45.10
|314 [42]
|0.52
|25.27
|414 [58]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|29.40
|43.98
|323 [50]
|-1.75
|23.02
|415 [36]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1-A Private
|0-2
|29.12
|39.20
|352 [28]
|2.18
|27.23
|416 [47]
|Oglethorpe County
|4-AA
|0-0
|28.98
|-3.07
|22.12
|417 [48]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-2
|28.95
|47.53
|298 [38]
|-1.02
|24.20
|418 [4]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS 1-AA
|1-0
|28.93
|0.37
|424 [5]
|-2.28
|22.95
|419 [49]
|Greene County
|8-A Public
|0-1
|28.63
|38.73
|356 [37]
|-1.31
|24.23
|420 [12]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2-AAA
|1-0
|28.57
|-5.46
|20.14
|421 [49]
|Towers
|6-AA
|0-1
|28.29
|63.01
|151 [14]
|-4.33
|21.55
|422 [50]
|Towns County
|8-A Public
|1-1
|27.62
|24.38
|407 [51]
|-2.30
|24.25
|423 [50]
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-1
|27.59
|38.14
|360 [43]
|-2.77
|23.81
|424 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|27.46
|38.11
|361 [44]
|-6.59
|20.12
|425 [51]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Public
|1-0
|26.88
|20.27
|412 [53]
|-3.64
|23.65
|426 [51]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-0
|26.83
|-3.66
|23.68
|427 [55]
|East Forsyth
|7-AAA †
|0-2
|26.42
|47.41
|300 [38]
|-10.23
|17.52
|428 [9]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1-AA
|0-1
|26.31
|39.36
|351 [4]
|-2.66
|25.20
|429 [1]
|Flint River Academy
|GAPPS 1-A
|1-0
|26.17
|5.13
|423 [1]
|-2.68
|25.32
|430 [56]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|0-2
|26.04
|49.21
|286 [36]
|-6.02
|22.11
|431 [52]
|Treutlen
|4-A Public
|0-1
|25.99
|38.80
|355 [36]
|-2.34
|25.84
|432 [57]
|Savannah
|3-AAA
|0-0
|25.71
|-4.59
|23.87
|433 [53]
|Portal
|3-A Public
|0-1
|24.50
|45.47
|312 [26]
|-3.20
|26.47
|434 [52]
|Josey
|4-AA
|0-0
|24.04
|-4.06
|26.07
|435 [54]
|Crawford County
|7-A Public
|0-2
|23.39
|49.33
|282 [20]
|-1.47
|29.31
|436 [37]
|Loganville Christian
|8-A Private
|0-2
|22.70
|35.52
|377 [30]
|-6.99
|24.48
|437 [52]
|Kendrick
|2-AAAA
|0-2
|22.14
|47.18
|301 [40]
|-4.72
|27.30
|438 [13]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4-AAA
|0-2
|20.68
|43.22
|328 [6]
|-6.13
|27.36
|439 [5]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS 1-AA
|1-0
|20.46
|-10.15
|425 [6]
|-6.81
|26.90
|440 [53]
|Jordan
|2-AAAA
|0-2
|20.27
|36.99
|366 [49]
|-6.52
|27.38
|441 [55]
|ACE Charter
|7-A Public
|0-1
|18.77
|52.92
|251 [17]
|-5.97
|29.43
|442 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4-AA
|0-0
|18.59
|-6.71
|28.87
|443 [53]
|McNair
|6-AA
|0-1
|18.15
|53.42
|246 [31]
|-6.38
|29.63
|444 [56]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Public †
|0-0
|17.78
|-8.16
|28.24
|445 [57]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Public †
|0-1
|16.32
|44.63
|318 [27]
|-7.42
|30.43
|446 [58]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-1
|15.88
|57.82
|198 [24]
|-8.53
|29.76
|447 [54]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|0-2
|13.80
|45.08
|315 [43]
|-10.81
|29.55
|448 [58]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5-A Public
|0-2
|12.98
|43.22
|328 [29]
|-6.77
|34.42
|449 [11]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|0-2
|12.43
|40.78
|341 [3]
|-5.02
|36.73
|450 [6]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS 1-AA
|0-1
|11.92
|27.62
|398 [2]
|-12.43
|29.82
|451 [59]
|Twiggs County
|7-A Public
|0-2
|11.64
|37.48
|365 [41]
|-8.84
|33.69
|452 [2]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS 2-A
|1-0
|11.63
|-17.29
|426 [2]
|-10.70
|31.85
|453 [60]
|Glascock County
|7-A Public †
|0-0
|11.18
|-9.86
|33.13
|454 [12]
|John Hancock Academy
|GISA 6-AA
|0-2
|8.67
|36.50
|368 [5]
|-11.10
|34.40
|455 [3]
|Central Christian
|GAPPS 1-A
|1-0
|5.22
|-14.56
|34.38
|456 [13]
|Fullington Academy
|GISA 6-AA
|0-1
|5.13
|26.17
|402 [9]
|-16.63
|32.41
|457 [61]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Public †
|0-1
|0.37
|28.93
|394 [47]
|-14.67
|39.14
|458 [14]
|Georgia Christian
|GISA 6-AA
|0-1
|-0.08
|32.29
|387 [6]
|-20.46
|33.79
|459 [62]
|GSIC
|7-A Public †
|0-0
|-4.39
|-18.55
|40.01
|460 [7]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS 2-AA
|0-1
|-10.15
|20.46
|410 [4]
|-24.39
|39.94
|461 [4]
|Harvester Christian
|GAPPS 2-A
|0-0
|-13.50
|-22.11
|45.56
|462 [59]
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAAA †
|0-1
|-17.29
|11.63
|421 [58]
|-21.56
|49.90
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|8-AAAAAAA
|5
|90.14
|82.10
|2
|1-AAAAA
|5
|89.33
|82.20
|3
|1-AAAAAAA
|4
|88.44
|86.20
|4
|3-AAAAAAA
|6
|86.86
|83.29
|5
|1-AAAAAA
|4
|86.37
|83.44
|6
|4-AAAAAAA
|5
|85.52
|81.65
|7
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|79.41
|74.43
|8
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|77.47
|70.59
|9
|7-AAAAA
|6
|77.16
|68.13
|10
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|76.75
|72.30
|11
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|75.74
|70.05
|12
|6-AAAAAAA
|7
|74.80
|71.57
|13
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|74.24
|68.08
|14
|5-AAA
|7
|72.63
|66.82
|15
|7-AAAAAA
|8
|71.17
|66.40
|16
|8-AAAA
|7
|71.02
|62.89
|17
|8-AAA
|6
|70.71
|63.94
|18
|1-AA
|6
|69.22
|62.97
|19
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|68.83
|62.78
|20
|6-AAAA
|7
|68.35
|57.25
|21
|2-A Private
|3
|67.95
|62.45
|22
|5-AA
|5
|67.81
|62.43
|23
|1-AAAA
|6
|67.30
|62.13
|24
|3-AAAA
|4
|67.28
|62.32
|25
|4-AAAAA
|8
|67.27
|61.90
|26
|2-AAAAA
|7
|67.02
|61.81
|27
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|66.57
|56.08
|28
|6-AAAAAA
|9
|66.04
|60.37
|29
|3-AA
|7
|65.92
|59.41
|30
|3-AAAAA
|8
|65.52
|58.20
|31
|2-AAA
|8
|65.38
|59.48
|32
|2-A Public
|7
|65.19
|58.76
|33
|4-AAAA
|7
|64.79
|59.93
|34
|1-AAA
|5
|64.37
|54.90
|35
|3-A Private
|4
|61.86
|60.05
|36
|7-AAAA
|6
|61.07
|58.73
|37
|8-AAAAA
|8
|60.14
|52.95
|38
|4-AAA
|7
|60.12
|54.20
|39
|8-AA
|5
|59.67
|51.72
|40
|5-A Private
|5
|58.99
|54.26
|41
|4-A Private
|4
|58.36
|51.58
|42
|2-AAAA
|9
|57.35
|48.74
|43
|2-AA
|6
|57.26
|52.27
|44
|8-A Private
|5
|57.24
|49.63
|45
|6-AAA
|9
|56.45
|51.36
|46
|5-AAAAA
|7
|56.08
|56.70
|47
|7-A Private
|5
|56.02
|51.14
|48
|7-AAA
|8
|53.52
|46.76
|49
|6-AA
|9
|53.47
|45.65
|50
|5-A Public
|8
|52.84
|46.68
|51
|GISA 4-AAA
|4
|52.83
|42.96
|52
|6-A Private
|5
|52.72
|46.09
|53
|6-AAAAA
|7
|52.61
|48.46
|54
|5-AAAA
|7
|52.48
|47.15
|55
|3-A Public
|8
|52.25
|46.34
|56
|4-A Public
|9
|52.08
|46.57
|57
|3-AAAAAA
|6
|52.08
|48.51
|58
|1-A Private
|6
|50.83
|46.53
|59
|7-AA
|7
|50.03
|44.90
|60
|6-A Public
|6
|49.55
|45.51
|61
|GISA 1-AA
|3
|47.95
|42.29
|62
|4-AA
|8
|46.68
|39.83
|63
|8-A Public
|6
|46.45
|44.31
|64
|GISA 2-AAA
|5
|46.10
|41.45
|65
|1-A Public
|6
|45.85
|43.92
|66
|3-AAA
|7
|44.90
|38.37
|67
|GISA 3-AAA
|4
|43.42
|41.63
|68
|GISA 2-AA
|4
|37.55
|31.78
|69
|GAPPS 2-AA
|3
|34.56
|23.71
|70
|GISA 4-AA
|4
|34.13
|30.29
|71
|7-A Public
|7
|33.83
|31.79
|72
|GAPPS 1-AA
|4
|27.62
|23.40
|73
|GAPPS 1-A
|3
|20.91
|5.96
|74
|GISA 6-AA
|3
|7.38
|4.57
|75
|GAPPS 2-A
|1
|5.30
|11.63
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/20
|Evans
|Cross Creek
|14 - 6
|27.44
|96.9%
|0.385
|08/20
|Grayson
|Creekside
|14 - 19
|7.27
|71.3%
|0.394
|08/21
|Lee County
|Carver (Columbus)
|25 - 22
|14.88
|86.5%
|0.406
|08/20
|Glynn Academy
|McIntosh County Academy
|14 - 14
|9.69
|77.0%
|0.421
|08/20
|South Paulding
|Hiram
|43 - 42
|10.58
|78.9%
|0.425
|08/20
|Jones County
|Northeast
|28 - 33
|4.61
|64.0%
|0.440
|08/20
|Murray County
|Southeast Whitfield
|35 - 34
|9.37
|76.3%
|0.441
|08/27
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|Osborne
|0 - 12
|2.53
|57.8%
|0.447
|08/27
|Bleckley County
|Wilcox County
|21 - 19
|10.10
|77.9%
|0.448
|08/20
|Bremen
|Landmark Christian
|14 - 12
|9.90
|77.5%
|0.451
|08/27
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|Loganville Christian
|3 - 0
|11.32
|80.4%
|0.452
|08/20
|Savannah Christian
|Emanuel County Institute
|21 - 28
|3.14
|59.7%
|0.453
|08/20
|Washington-Wilkes
|Laney
|20 - 26
|3.26
|60.1%
|0.455
|08/20
|Northwest Whitfield
|Coahulla Creek
|25 - 31
|3.25
|60.0%
|0.456
|08/20
|Heard County
|South Atlanta
|16 - 12
|12.66
|82.9%
|0.457
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|97.52
|10/29
|Mill Creek
|Collins Hill
|-
|10.53
|78.8%
|94.57
|08/20
|Buford
|North Cobb
|35 - 27
|4.71
|64.3%
|92.50
|08/27
|Westlake
|Colquitt County
|31 - 24
|7.02
|70.6%
|91.90
|10/15
|Warner Robins
|Ware County
|-
|11.40
|80.6%
|91.07
|09/10
|Warner Robins
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|-
|12.21
|82.1%
|90.94
|09/03
|Cedar Grove
|Colquitt County
|-
|1.09
|53.4%
|90.86
|10/15
|North Cobb
|Walton
|-
|1.80
|55.6%
|90.18
|10/29
|Warner Robins
|Coffee
|-
|13.05
|83.6%
|89.70
|09/24
|Warner Robins
|Lee County
|-
|14.47
|85.9%
|89.59
|09/24
|Colquitt County
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|-
|1.55
|54.8%
|88.78
|10/22
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|Lee County
|-
|0.20
|50.6%
|88.34
|10/08
|Ware County
|Coffee
|-
|0.62
|51.9%
|88.33
|08/21
|Collins Hill
|Brookwood
|36 - 10
|9.17
|75.9%
|88.28
|08/21
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|43 - 10
|18.21
|90.7%
|88.09
|09/24
|Mill Creek
|Grayson
|-
|19.31
|91.8%
