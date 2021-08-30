ajc logo
X

Maxwell summary after Week 2

Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn (21) runs with the ball against Brookwood during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Horn rushed for 44 yards and a score in addition to 31-of-44 passing for 402 yards and three touchdowns. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn (21) runs with the ball against Brookwood during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Horn rushed for 44 yards and a score in addition to 31-of-44 passing for 402 yards and three touchdowns. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 462 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2021 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

ExploreAJC rankings: Collins Hill is No. 1 for first time

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

Note The Week 1 Maxwell ratings had an incorrect setting for the historical performance of the teams, causing them to carry too much weight in the ratings. This has been corrected.

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 314 of 331 total games including 1 tie(s) (94.86%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.92 points and all game margins within 13.64 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.03

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Mill Creek2-0104.791Buford2-097.60
2Collins Hill1-095.292Westlake2-097.46
3North Cobb1-191.863Northside (Warner Robins)2-088.88
4Colquitt County1-189.414Lee County2-087.66
5Walton2-089.035Carrollton2-086.48
6Tift County2-086.616Valdosta1-184.75
7Parkview1-186.587Rome1-083.40
8Grayson1-186.518Brunswick2-080.92
9Brookwood1-186.129Creekview1-077.92
10Norcross1-185.1410Johns Creek1-177.11
11Roswell2-084.9511Dacula1-176.29
12Harrison2-084.8712Hughes1-175.85
13Lowndes1-184.6913Kell1-175.46
14Archer0-284.5514Richmond Hill0-175.21
15Camden County2-084.1115Alexander1-073.92



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins2-0101.091Marist1-094.50
2Cartersville2-095.022Jefferson2-086.27
3Ware County2-088.663Flowery Branch2-080.00
4Coffee1-087.014Bainbridge0-177.96
5Blessed Trinity1-181.805Benedictine0-176.00
6Creekside1-080.276Cedartown1-075.35
7Woodward Academy2-078.947Carver (Columbus)1-172.78
8Starr's Mill2-078.338Perry1-072.34
9Jones County1-177.849Cairo0-071.31
10Calhoun1-175.7610North Oconee1-169.20
11Dutchtown1-175.6211Stephenson2-068.94
12St. Pius X1-175.2512Baldwin1-068.41
13Clarke Central0-174.6813Troup1-166.61
14Griffin1-172.5414Riverdale1-065.59
15Veterans0-171.3915Hapeville Charter0-265.54



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove1-091.521Fitzgerald1-080.62
2Oconee County2-078.382Callaway2-080.39
3Pierce County1-177.713Thomasville2-077.49
4Peach County0-276.884Rabun County1-177.07
5Appling County2-076.655Dodge County2-074.96
6Crisp County0-175.306Northeast2-074.26
7Stephens County2-074.677Lovett1-170.24
8Sandy Creek1-073.918Bleckley County2-067.54
9Thomson2-072.749Washington County0-064.53
10Hart County2-072.5810Heard County2-064.10
11Greater Atlanta Christian0-271.9711Pace Academy0-162.22
12Westminster (Atlanta)1-171.3612Vidalia0-061.58
13Monroe Area2-069.9513Fannin County1-061.04
14Rockmart1-169.9214Jeff Davis1-060.48
15Carver (Atlanta)0-167.3115Swainsboro1-160.20



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Irwin County0-176.911Eagle's Landing Christian0-276.24
2Brooks County0-174.982Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-072.07
3Pelham2-065.743Fellowship Christian1-068.83
4Dublin0-165.224Prince Avenue Christian1-167.46
5Metter2-064.965Wesleyan1-164.96
6Macon County2-063.766Athens Academy1-164.78
7Clinch County0-261.697Calvary Day2-064.74
8Bowdon2-059.508Holy Innocents1-062.18
9Wilcox County0-158.469North Cobb Christian2-061.71
10McIntosh County Academy0-1-157.5510Whitefield Academy2-060.64
11Mitchell County1-156.6911Savannah Christian0-159.42
12Commerce1-156.3912Savannah Country Day2-058.95
13Manchester1-056.3713Darlington0-158.70
14Turner County0-155.4614Stratford Academy1-057.14
15Emanuel County Institute1-155.2415Aquinas2-057.10



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy1-072.191Gatewood School1-053.94
2Frederica Academy1-052.292Brentwood School0-146.62
3Pinewood Christian1-047.923Terrell Academy2-044.63
4Bulloch Academy0-246.074Briarwood Academy2-039.36
5Valwood School0-144.755Southwest Georgia Academy0-038.77



GAPPS AA GAPPS A
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Central Fellowship Christian1-041.671Flint River Academy1-026.17
2Community Christian0-039.622Rock Springs Christian1-011.63
3Calvary Christian1-132.293Central Christian1-05.22

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA2-0104.7985.8618 [8]35.09-15.53
2 [1]Warner Robins1-AAAAA2-0101.0984.6521 [5]38.93-7.99
3 [1]Buford8-AAAAAA2-097.6083.2726 [4]30.18-13.25
4 [2]Westlake4-AAAAAA2-097.4686.9814 [2]33.48-9.80
5 [2]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-095.2986.1217 [7]29.78-11.34
6 [2]Cartersville7-AAAAA2-095.0259.65180 [34]33.95-6.90
7 [1]Marist6-AAAA1-094.5081.8028 [3]29.60-10.73
8 [3]North Cobb3-AAAAAAA1-191.8690.844 [2]33.83-3.86
9 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA1-091.5265.70133 [13]29.71-7.64
10 [4]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA1-189.4188.729 [5]28.76-6.48
11 [5]Walton3-AAAAAAA2-089.0373.3468 [23]28.40-6.46
12 [3]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA2-088.8874.1364 [12]27.11-7.61
13 [3]Ware County1-AAAAA2-088.6667.80110 [21]31.98-2.51
14 [4]Lee County1-AAAAAA2-087.6663.27147 [31]27.98-5.51
15 [4]Coffee1-AAAAA1-087.0177.9641 [7]27.07-5.77
16 [6]Tift County1-AAAAAAA2-086.6166.19128 [28]25.57-6.88
17 [7]Parkview4-AAAAAAA1-186.5888.748 [4]30.11-2.30
18 [8]Grayson4-AAAAAAA1-186.5181.3930 [11]24.43-7.91
19 [5]Carrollton5-AAAAAA2-086.4866.60125 [27]30.88-1.43
20 [2]Jefferson8-AAAA2-086.2769.3299 [12]25.56-6.53
21 [9]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-186.1285.7919 [9]28.62-3.33
22 [10]Norcross7-AAAAAAA1-185.1488.6111 [6]29.61-1.36
23 [11]Roswell5-AAAAAAA2-084.9562.81153 [34]28.77-2.02
24 [12]Harrison3-AAAAAAA2-084.8772.9970 [24]25.94-4.76
25 [6]Valdosta1-AAAAAA †1-184.75101.091 [1]25.95-4.63
26 [13]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA1-184.6980.7833 [14]29.29-1.22
27 [14]Archer7-AAAAAAA0-284.5599.272 [1]25.45-4.93
28 [15]Camden County1-AAAAAAA2-084.1158.72192 [35]29.36-0.57
29 [16]Milton5-AAAAAAA1-184.0778.7037 [16]25.17-4.73
30 [17]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-183.5581.1631 [12]24.94-4.44
31 [7]Rome5-AAAAAA1-083.4069.9297 [20]23.49-5.74
32 [18]McEachern2-AAAAAAA1-182.5080.9832 [13]26.00-2.33
33 [5]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAA1-181.8075.1359 [11]25.60-2.03
34 [19]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA2-081.5765.87132 [30]25.92-1.48
35 [20]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA2-080.9764.82139 [31]25.10-1.69
36 [8]Brunswick2-AAAAAA2-080.9267.63114 [26]24.38-2.36
37 [1]Fitzgerald1-AA1-080.6276.9150 [4]24.02-2.43
38 [21]Newton4-AAAAAAA1-080.5375.8555 [21]23.06-3.30
39 [2]Callaway5-AA2-080.3966.61124 [10]23.72-2.50
40 [6]Creekside3-AAAAA1-080.2786.5116 [4]24.36-1.74
41 [3]Flowery Branch8-AAAA2-080.0066.92120 [16]22.49-3.34
42 [22]Marietta3-AAAAAAA0-179.9889.415 [3]25.44-0.37
43 [23]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA2-079.7858.67193 [36]26.010.40
44 [7]Woodward Academy3-AAAAA2-078.9470.8988 [14]22.13-2.64
45 [2]Oconee County8-AAA2-078.3865.32135 [14]23.14-1.07
46 [8]Starr's Mill2-AAAAA2-078.3358.93190 [36]21.87-2.30
47 [4]Bainbridge1-AAAA0-177.9687.0113 [1]21.90-1.89
48 [9]Creekview7-AAAAAA1-077.9265.20136 [28]21.49-2.26
49 [9]Jones County4-AAAAA1-177.8475.4158 [10]24.811.13
50 [3]Pierce County1-AAA1-177.7171.8981 [6]22.12-1.42
51 [3]Thomasville1-AA2-077.4968.99100 [9]24.040.72
52 [10]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-177.1177.6844 [6]22.29-0.65
53 [4]Rabun County8-AA1-177.0774.2563 [6]23.890.99
54 [1]Irwin County2-A Public0-176.9180.6234 [1]20.89-1.85
55 [4]Peach County2-AAA0-276.8888.887 [1]21.48-1.23
56 [5]Appling County1-AAA2-076.6558.98188 [21]22.31-0.17
57 [24]North Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA0-276.5577.8443 [19]22.520.14
58 [11]Dacula8-AAAAAA1-176.2975.9153 [9]21.27-0.85
59 [1]Eagle's Landing Christian2-A Private0-276.2483.8024 [1]21.75-0.32
60 [5]Benedictine3-AAAA0-176.0024.282.45
61 [12]Hughes4-AAAAAA1-175.8577.1148 [8]19.45-2.23
62 [10]Calhoun7-AAAAA1-175.7668.48103 [19]23.652.06
63 [11]Dutchtown4-AAAAA1-175.6276.8751 [8]19.32-2.13
64 [13]Kell6-AAAAAA1-175.4677.4747 [7]22.170.89
65 [6]Cedartown7-AAAA1-075.3567.35119 [15]19.06-2.12
66 [6]Crisp County2-AAA0-175.3072.4777 [5]19.93-1.20
67 [12]St. Pius X5-AAAAA1-175.2575.6856 [9]21.210.13
68 [14]Richmond Hill2-AAAAAA0-175.2122.051.01
69 [2]Brooks County2-A Public0-174.9877.4946 [2]22.641.82
70 [5]Dodge County3-AA2-074.9660.63173 [21]20.960.16
71 [13]Clarke Central8-AAAAA0-174.6897.603 [1]21.120.62
72 [7]Stephens County8-AAA2-074.6760.81170 [18]21.721.21
73 [25]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-174.5984.9520 [10]22.512.09
74 [6]Northeast3-AA2-074.2665.35134 [12]22.011.92
75 [15]Alexander5-AAAAAA1-073.9256.67209 [40]22.943.19
76 [8]Sandy Creek5-AAA1-073.9159.71179 [20]19.29-0.45
77 [16]Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-273.6980.3635 [5]20.040.52
78 [26]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-073.4655.73220 [37]20.481.20
79 [27]Alpharetta5-AAAAAAA1-172.8849.33283 [40]18.28-0.43
80 [7]Carver (Columbus)2-AAAA1-172.7867.45118 [14]21.232.62
81 [17]Lovejoy4-AAAAAA1-072.7552.50258 [45]19.661.08
82 [9]Thomson4-AAA2-072.7453.24247 [30]20.782.21
83 [28]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA1-172.6876.7252 [20]19.991.48
84 [10]Hart County8-AAA2-072.5857.96196 [23]21.423.00
85 [14]Griffin2-AAAAA1-172.5470.3092 [16]20.722.35
86 [18]Houston County1-AAAAAA1-172.4773.8265 [13]20.091.78
87 [29]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-272.4480.3036 [15]20.151.89
88 [19]Sequoyah7-AAAAAA1-172.3569.7498 [21]19.050.87
89 [8]Perry4-AAAA1-072.3472.4777 [9]18.660.49
90 [30]North Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-172.2868.04108 [26]19.040.94
91 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4-AAA1-072.1946.62309 [3]19.301.28
92 [2]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-A Private2-072.0758.93189 [9]20.332.43
93 [11]Greater Atlanta Christian5-AAA0-271.9770.2493 [7]19.141.34
94 [15]Veterans1-AAAAA0-171.3988.887 [2]18.271.06
95 [12]Westminster (Atlanta)5-AAA1-171.3672.7572 [4]17.570.38
96 [9]Cairo1-AAAA0-071.3118.691.55
97 [20]Douglas County5-AAAAAA2-071.0157.27203 [39]20.673.83
98 [21]River Ridge7-AAAAAA2-071.0055.62221 [41]19.983.15
99 [22]Sprayberry6-AAAAAA0-070.8719.773.08
100 [16]Eastside8-AAAAA1-070.7663.03150 [29]19.442.85
101 [31]Newnan2-AAAAAAA0-170.6878.3340 [17]19.422.92
102 [7]Lovett6-AA1-170.2471.6783 [8]16.940.87
103 [13]Monroe Area8-AAA2-069.9548.06294 [37]17.001.22
104 [14]Rockmart6-AAA1-169.9268.27107 [11]19.163.42
105 [10]North Oconee8-AAAA1-169.2071.3384 [10]19.884.85
106 [11]Stephenson6-AAAA2-068.9456.39212 [24]16.301.54
107 [32]Gainesville6-AAAAAAA1-168.8763.22148 [33]17.062.37
108 [3]Fellowship Christian6-A Private1-068.8351.21270 [18]19.614.96
109 [33]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA1-168.4967.79111 [27]16.622.30
110 [23]Dalton5-AAAAAA1-168.4861.58161 [33]20.516.20
111 [12]Baldwin4-AAAA1-068.4150.56276 [36]17.913.67
112 [24]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA0-1-168.2770.8390 [19]17.042.95
113 [34]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-067.5848.72289 [41]17.323.92
114 [25]Riverwood7-AAAAAA1-067.5653.48244 [44]17.534.15
115 [8]Bleckley County3-AA2-067.5461.13164 [18]17.854.48
116 [4]Prince Avenue Christian8-A Private1-167.4664.74140 [4]18.885.59
117 [17]Decatur5-AAAAA2-067.3953.19249 [42]16.303.09
118 [35]Denmark6-AAAAAAA1-167.3566.04129 [29]15.442.26
119 [15]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA0-167.3183.5525 [2]16.683.54
120 [26]Lanier8-AAAAAA0-167.1375.6257 [11]16.653.70
121 [27]Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-166.8672.6874 [15]16.694.01
122 [36]Lambert6-AAAAAAA2-066.7851.88265 [39]18.165.55
123 [13]Troup2-AAAA1-166.6170.9287 [11]17.475.03
124 [28]Kennesaw Mountain6-AAAAAA2-065.9452.08264 [47]17.645.88
125 [3]Pelham1-A Public2-065.7457.71200 [11]16.785.21
126 [29]Tucker4-AAAAAA0-265.7083.9123 [3]16.975.43
127 [14]Riverdale5-AAAA1-065.5957.28202 [21]16.715.29
128 [15]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-265.5481.5129 [4]15.634.26
129 [4]Dublin4-A Public0-165.2274.9661 [3]17.496.44
130 [37]Etowah5-AAAAAAA0-165.2077.9242 [18]14.983.94
131 [5]Wesleyan5-A Private1-164.9656.76206 [11]13.843.06
132 [5]Metter3-A Public2-064.9656.36215 [12]17.156.36
133 [30]Cambridge7-AAAAAA0-064.9015.574.84
134 [6]Athens Academy8-A Private1-164.7872.0780 [2]16.676.06
135 [7]Calvary Day3-A Private2-064.7456.77205 [10]15.054.47
136 [16]New Hampstead3-AAAA2-064.6543.47325 [44]17.917.42
137 [9]Washington County3-AA0-064.5316.285.92
138 [18]Stockbridge4-AAAAA1-164.3164.89138 [27]15.024.88
139 [19]Ola4-AAAAA1-164.2863.55146 [28]15.895.78
140 [10]Heard County5-AA2-064.1052.77254 [32]15.105.18
141 [16]Burke County4-AAA0-063.8017.648.01
142 [31]Statesboro2-AAAAAA1-063.8062.87152 [32]16.106.47
143 [17]West Laurens4-AAAA0-163.7967.54117 [13]14.985.36
144 [6]Macon County5-A Public2-063.7655.18227 [13]16.296.70
145 [20]Jonesboro3-AAAAA1-063.3652.86253 [44]14.235.04
146 [32]South Paulding5-AAAAAA1-163.2467.63113 [25]17.408.33
147 [18]LaGrange2-AAAA2-063.2052.59257 [32]14.105.08
148 [33]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAAA1-163.0360.52175 [37]14.765.90
149 [17]Mary Persons2-AAA2-063.0139.18353 [46]17.478.62
150 [19]Thomas County Central1-AAAA0-263.0077.4946 [7]15.166.33
151 [20]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA1-062.9356.67209 [22]16.017.25
152 [21]Wayne County1-AAAAA0-262.8770.7591 [15]13.985.28
153 [21]Howard4-AAAA2-062.4147.64297 [38]13.034.78
154 [11]Pace Academy6-AA0-162.2277.0749 [3]14.216.15
155 [8]Holy Innocents5-A Private1-062.1814.516.50
156 [34]Pope6-AAAAAA1-161.9971.0885 [17]13.735.91
157 [9]North Cobb Christian7-A Private2-061.7147.68296 [21]13.275.73
158 [7]Clinch County2-A Public0-261.6970.2194 [5]14.106.58
159 [18]North Hall7-AAA1-161.6566.81121 [12]14.416.93
160 [35]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA1-161.6455.19226 [42]16.909.43
161 [12]Vidalia2-AA0-061.5813.806.39
162 [36]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA1-161.5767.75112 [24]15.137.73
163 [22]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-161.4478.3838 [5]12.345.07
164 [22]Harris County2-AAAAA0-161.4466.61124 [24]14.707.43
165 [23]Hardaway2-AAAA1-061.4350.68273 [34]13.666.41
166 [23]Whitewater2-AAAAA1-161.2566.00130 [25]14.727.64
167 [38]Peachtree Ridge8-AAAAAAA0-161.1673.4667 [22]14.937.93
168 [24]Westside (Macon)4-AAAA1-061.1245.65311 [41]15.048.09
169 [13]Fannin County7-AA1-061.0452.15262 [33]14.777.90
170 [37]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA2-060.9845.32313 [48]12.325.51
171 [10]Whitefield Academy2-A Private2-060.6455.89219 [12]11.745.28
172 [14]Jeff Davis2-AA1-060.4835.56376 [45]14.418.10
173 [15]Swainsboro2-AA1-160.2062.30156 [16]11.505.46
174 [19]Adairsville6-AAA2-060.1652.77255 [31]15.109.11
175 [25]Madison County8-AAAA1-060.1161.64160 [18]14.078.13
176 [24]Cass7-AAAAA1-160.0259.37186 [35]13.657.80
177 [20]White County7-AAA0-259.9773.6366 [3]14.839.03
178 [38]Evans3-AAAAAA2-059.8039.65350 [50]12.556.92
179 [25]Northgate2-AAAAA1-159.7161.03168 [33]13.087.54
180 [16]Jefferson County4-AA0-259.6566.47126 [11]12.356.87
181 [8]Bowdon6-A Public2-059.5054.67234 [14]14.288.95
182 [11]Savannah Christian3-A Private0-159.4255.24225 [14]14.409.15
183 [17]Cook1-AA0-159.3588.6610 [1]13.208.02
184 [18]Bremen5-AA1-159.3454.99229 [27]12.697.52
185 [12]Savannah Country Day3-A Private2-058.9550.66274 [19]13.919.13
186 [39]Paulding County5-AAAAAA1-158.9457.67201 [38]12.277.51
187 [26]Pickens7-AAAA1-058.7856.39214 [25]14.289.67
188 [26]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAAA0-258.7866.63122 [23]10.776.16
189 [19]Early County1-AA1-158.7349.21285 [36]13.659.08
190 [27]Loganville8-AAAAA0-158.7269.9596 [17]11.156.60
191 [13]Darlington7-A Private0-158.7060.64172 [6]13.338.80
192 [21]North Murray6-AAA0-058.6614.149.65
193 [22]Richmond Academy4-AAA0-158.6211.406.96
194 [23]Dawson County7-AAA0-258.5870.0195 [8]14.259.83
195 [39]Woodstock5-AAAAAAA0-258.5171.6882 [25]12.608.26
196 [9]Wilcox County4-A Public0-158.4667.54117 [6]13.138.84
197 [24]Upson-Lee2-AAA0-158.4163.20149 [16]13.409.16
198 [20]Haralson County5-AA1-158.3054.72233 [29]13.689.55
199 [25]Jackson2-AAA1-157.9157.01204 [26]12.769.03
200 [27]Jenkins3-AAAA1-057.8215.88417 [51]12.258.60
201 [10]McIntosh County Academy3-A Public0-1-157.5574.5962 [4]11.197.81
202 [28]Arabia Mountain6-AAAA2-057.3442.13334 [45]10.417.23
203 [29]Mays6-AAAA0-257.2873.2869 [8]12.809.69
204 [14]Stratford Academy1-A Private1-057.1446.73307 [22]12.179.19
205 [15]Aquinas3-A Private2-057.1042.32333 [25]13.0510.13
206 [30]Westover1-AAAA0-156.7786.6115 [2]10.818.22
207 [28]Banneker3-AAAAA1-156.7352.10263 [46]11.999.43
208 [11]Mitchell County1-A Public1-156.6959.48184 [7]12.139.61
209 [29]Chapel Hill6-AAAAA0-256.6768.42104 [20]11.799.29
210 [30]Union Grove4-AAAAA1-156.4049.28284 [48]13.0710.84
211 [12]Commerce8-A Public1-156.3949.36280 [19]12.069.84
212 [13]Manchester5-A Public1-056.3758.30195 [10]11.279.07
213 [31]Monroe1-AAAA1-156.2659.54182 [20]12.4910.40
214 [21]Washington6-AA1-056.2550.34277 [35]11.909.82
215 [31]New Manchester6-AAAAA0-256.1083.1327 [6]10.898.96
216 [22]Toombs County2-AA0-156.0574.9661 [5]12.6210.74
217 [23]Elbert County8-AA0-155.9572.5875 [7]12.5610.78
218 [32]Spalding4-AAAA1-155.9164.47142 [17]12.7010.95
219 [32]Woodland (Stockbridge)4-AAAAA1-155.7562.24157 [31]11.129.53
220 [14]Turner County2-A Public0-155.4653.22248 [16]11.6310.34
221 [33]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA0-055.3210.939.78
222 [24]Putnam County4-AA1-055.2753.70243 [30]11.039.93
223 [15]Emanuel County Institute3-A Public1-155.2459.18187 [8]11.8610.79
224 [16]Hebron Christian5-A Private0-155.1361.71159 [5]10.899.93
225 [40]Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-055.1054.92231 [38]11.2710.35
226 [40]East Paulding5-AAAAAA0-254.9260.52174 [36]11.2810.53
227 [26]Cherokee Bluff7-AAA2-054.6536.03372 [50]10.5010.01
228 [33]Lithonia5-AAAAA0-254.0168.72102 [18]8.358.50
229 [1]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1-AA1-053.9429.58392 [7]9.389.60
230 [17]Mount Paran Christian7-A Private2-053.9241.33339 [26]11.2211.47
231 [34]Maynard Jackson6-AAAAA0-153.7687.6612 [3]9.9710.38
232 [27]Windsor Forest3-AAA1-153.7057.73199 [25]7.648.11
233 [28]Morgan County4-AAA0-153.7055.27223 [28]9.9010.37
234 [35]Hiram7-AAAAA0-253.6961.09166 [32]11.3511.82
235 [41]Wheeler6-AAAAAA0-253.4864.27143 [30]10.1410.83
236 [16]Chattahoochee County5-A Public2-053.4226.40401 [49]9.3510.10
237 [25]Worth County1-AA1-153.2256.08218 [26]12.0713.02
238 [36]Villa Rica6-AAAAA0-253.1465.95131 [26]10.4511.48
239 [42]Effingham County2-AAAAAA0-153.129.1310.18
240 [18]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5-A Private0-253.0866.36127 [3]10.6911.78
241 [26]Pepperell7-AA0-253.0761.20163 [17]11.4212.52
242 [19]First Presbyterian1-A Private1-052.9218.77413 [36]10.0211.27
243 [17]Schley County5-A Public1-052.8939.89346 [33]9.2310.51
244 [37]Eagle's Landing4-AAAAA1-152.8657.93197 [37]9.4110.72
245 [29]Central (Macon)2-AAA0-252.8568.34106 [10]8.639.95
246 [43]Lassiter6-AAAAAA0-252.7368.89101 [22]10.0311.47
247 [30]Sonoraville6-AAA1-052.7247.00305 [40]11.6313.08
248 [38]Northside (Columbus)2-AAAAA1-052.6442.54330 [51]11.7313.25
249 [34]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA1-152.5939.66349 [47]11.0112.59
250 [18]Lincoln County8-A Public1-052.5538.14360 [39]8.4810.10
251 [44]South Effingham2-AAAAAA0-152.5164.96137 [29]10.9812.64
252 [39]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAA0-152.5072.7571 [12]10.7212.40
253 [41]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA1-152.4948.07293 [43]10.3212.00
254 [27]South Atlanta6-AA0-152.4764.10144 [13]8.6110.31
255 [31]Salem5-AAA2-052.4041.81336 [44]11.8413.61
256 [2]Frederica AcademyGISA 2-AAA1-052.2944.75316 [4]9.1411.02
257 [42]Duluth7-AAAAAAA0-052.2611.0612.97
258 [35]Fayette County5-AAAA1-152.2150.58275 [35]8.9810.94
259 [28]Union County8-AA0-152.1561.04167 [19]10.0512.07
260 [19]Atkinson County2-A Public1-052.1535.64375 [42]9.9511.98
261 [20]Washington-Wilkes8-A Public0-151.9849.74279 [18]9.3011.49
262 [32]Franklin County8-AAA1-051.8826.04403 [52]8.6710.96
263 [29]Lamar County3-AA2-051.8432.09388 [46]8.3710.70
264 [33]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA1-051.6637.73364 [48]9.2111.73
265 [21]Charlton County2-A Public1-051.3437.73364 [40]10.2713.10
266 [34]Harlem4-AAA1-151.2453.96238 [29]10.4213.35
267 [20]Christian Heritage7-A Private0-251.2159.65181 [7]10.0212.98
268 [45]Alcovy3-AAAAAA0-151.2072.2878 [16]10.7613.72
269 [21]Mount de Sales1-A Private1-051.1240.32343 [27]9.5612.61
270 [40]Jackson County8-AAAAA1-051.1036.17371 [52]8.3711.44
271 [46]Centennial7-AAAAAA0-251.0375.8754 [10]8.8912.03
272 [22]Johnson County4-A Public1-050.9339.67348 [34]8.8812.13
273 [41]Greenbrier8-AAAAA0-150.8351.24269 [47]10.5213.86
274 [36]Islands3-AAAA0-150.8153.70242 [29]8.0311.39
275 [35]Sumter County2-AAA0-150.6861.43162 [17]8.2111.69
276 [36]Liberty County3-AAA0-150.5668.41105 [9]7.6611.27
277 [22]Landmark Christian2-A Private1-150.4755.27222 [13]7.2310.93
278 [37]Coahulla Creek6-AAA2-050.3841.01340 [45]8.2912.08
279 [38]Douglass5-AAA0-150.3456.25217 [27]7.9711.80
280 [23]Brookstone4-A Private2-050.3231.22390 [33]9.3413.19
281 [39]West Hall7-AAA2-050.3238.58357 [47]8.7512.61
282 [47]South Cobb6-AAAAAA1-150.3060.80171 [35]10.5814.45
283 [42]Apalachee8-AAAAA0-250.2762.34155 [30]7.7011.60
284 [43]Lithia Springs6-AAAAA0-150.2271.0186 [13]10.5114.45
285 [37]McDonough5-AAAA1-150.0853.46245 [30]10.3814.48
286 [30]Temple5-AA0-150.0059.50183 [23]8.2412.41
287 [31]Laney4-AA1-149.7454.94230 [28]6.8011.23
288 [48]Lakeside (Evans)3-AAAAAA0-149.597.2111.79
289 [40]Ringgold6-AAA1-049.3636.41369 [49]8.3913.20
290 [49]Chattahoochee7-AAAAAA0-249.3370.8789 [18]9.6514.49
291 [43]Discovery7-AAAAAAA0-249.2363.76145 [32]6.8711.80
292 [32]Columbia6-AA0-149.1784.1122 [2]7.3312.32
293 [24]Tattnall Square1-A Private1-048.9734.34381 [32]8.2413.44
294 [44]Stone Mountain5-AAAAA2-048.8729.84391 [55]9.0614.36
295 [45]Northview5-AAAAA0-148.7267.58115 [22]9.3214.77
296 [23]Social Circle8-A Public2-048.6841.36338 [30]8.0013.49
297 [24]Dooly County4-A Public1-148.6753.81240 [15]7.4512.94
298 [25]Telfair County4-A Public0-048.667.5813.10
299 [33]Berrien1-AA1-048.4336.36370 [44]8.3714.11
300 [46]Locust Grove4-AAAAA0-248.1455.01228 [39]6.5512.57
301 [3]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2-AAA1-047.9212.43419 [11]8.3514.60
302 [26]Mount Zion (Carroll)6-A Public2-047.7516.83416 [55]7.2213.64
303 [27]Hancock Central7-A Public0-047.657.5914.10
304 [38]Dougherty1-AAAA1-047.4922.14409 [50]7.9914.67
305 [39]Ridgeland7-AAAA1-147.4147.45299 [39]8.2415.00
306 [40]Spencer2-AAAA1-147.2455.27224 [27]6.4913.42
307 [41]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-147.1778.3340 [6]6.3913.39
308 [47]Drew3-AAAAA0-047.145.8112.84
309 [28]Warren County7-A Public1-147.1343.98322 [28]6.9113.95
310 [25]St. Anne-Pacelli4-A Private1-047.0920.27412 [35]8.2015.28
311 [34]Model7-AA1-147.0048.33292 [37]4.2111.38
312 [29]Terrell County1-A Public2-046.8633.00384 [45]5.5612.87
313 [50]Grovetown3-AAAAAA0-146.8372.7473 [14]5.6613.01
314 [30]Taylor County5-A Public1-046.8223.39408 [52]8.5615.91
315 [31]Trion6-A Public1-046.8134.59380 [43]7.1714.53
316 [48]McIntosh2-AAAAA1-146.7652.94250 [43]9.9517.35
317 [26]George Walton Academy8-A Private0-246.7352.91252 [17]8.1115.55
318 [2]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1-AA0-146.6272.1979 [1]8.6316.19
319 [35]Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-046.5447.13303 [39]5.4613.09
320 [49]Chamblee5-AAAAA †2-046.5427.72396 [56]9.8717.50
321 [27]Athens Christian8-A Private2-046.5135.19379 [31]8.2815.94
322 [32]Screven County3-A Public0-046.497.5815.26
323 [28]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Private0-246.1459.44185 [8]8.7616.79
324 [4]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2-AAA0-246.0761.85158 [1]7.8515.95
325 [41]Tattnall County1-AAA1-046.0542.38332 [42]6.7714.89
326 [42]Hephzibah4-AAA0-145.9159.80178 [19]8.1616.43
327 [50]Tri-Cities3-AAAAA0-145.8748.87288 [49]6.2214.52
328 [51]Bradwell Institute2-AAAAAA0-145.6561.12165 [34]6.9115.44
329 [36]Chattooga7-AA0-145.5160.16177 [22]6.1414.80
330 [33]Montgomery County4-A Public1-045.4724.50406 [50]6.5715.27
331 [5]Valwood SchoolGISA 3-AAA0-144.7552.29260 [2]7.2316.65
332 [3]Terrell AcademyGISA 2-AA2-044.6326.95400 [8]5.4314.97
333 [34]Gordon Lee6-A Public1-144.4240.72342 [31]4.9014.65
334 [6]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3-AAA0-144.366.4716.28
335 [37]Dade County7-AA2-044.1244.42320 [41]6.8916.94
336 [43]LaFayette6-AAA0-143.9547.00305 [40]7.3817.59
337 [7]Westfield SchoolGISA 4-AAA1-043.9232.42386 [9]7.4217.67
338 [51]M.L. King5-AAAAA0-243.9053.71241 [41]4.0414.31
339 [35]Marion County5-A Public0-243.8647.77295 [22]3.4213.73
340 [36]Greenville5-A Public2-043.3532.97385 [46]5.6716.49
341 [42]Miller Grove6-AAAA1-143.3240.06345 [46]4.9015.76
342 [52]Heritage (Conyers)3-AAAAAA0-243.2752.45259 [46]1.4012.30
343 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †2-042.7335.39378 [51]6.5417.98
344 [43]Luella5-AAAA0-242.6751.26268 [33]2.5014.00
345 [44]Hampton5-AAAA0-142.6656.40211 [23]3.6715.19
346 [45]Columbus2-AAAA0-242.5452.64256 [31]6.5318.16
347 [52]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-142.4733.93382 [54]1.7813.48
348 [38]Southwest3-AA0-142.4262.41154 [15]5.0516.80
349 [46]Shaw2-AAAA0-142.4256.26216 [26]3.7815.53
350 [37]Claxton3-A Public0-142.3846.05310 [25]4.5116.29
351 [47]Chestatee8-AAAA0-142.2454.65236 [28]7.6719.60
352 [1]Central Fellowship ChristianGAPPS 2-AA1-041.6739.82347 [1]4.6517.16
353 [38]Jenkins County3-A Public0-141.4347.13303 [23]3.4416.19
354 [44]Dunwoody7-AAAAAAA1-141.4148.39291 [42]1.9214.67
355 [39]Wheeler County4-A Public1-041.4038.80355 [36]5.0717.84
356 [44]Redan5-AAA1-041.2913.80418 [53]6.4119.30
357 [48]East Hall8-AAAA0-140.9950.32278 [37]8.6221.80
358 [53]Forest Park3-AAAAA1-040.8135.75373 [53]3.6617.02
359 [45]Pike County2-AAA0-140.7951.84266 [32]4.1517.53
360 [54]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA0-240.3554.87232 [43]4.3218.14
361 [39]Jasper County3-AA0-140.3251.12271 [34]3.5817.43
362 [29]St. Francis6-A Private0-240.2354.11237 [15]3.4917.43
363 [40]Banks County8-AA0-139.9456.39214 [25]1.3715.60
364 [54]Midtown6-AAAAA0-139.9252.21261 [45]2.8917.14
365 [30]Deerfield-Windsor1-A Private1-139.8943.77324 [23]2.3916.67
366 [8]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3-AAA0-139.8241.67337 [7]3.8118.16
367 [46]Murray County6-AAA1-039.8229.42393 [51]4.1218.47
368 [41]East Laurens2-AA1-139.6731.28389 [47]3.0717.57
369 [2]Community ChristianGAPPS 2-AA0-039.622.8917.44
370 [4]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4-AA2-039.3617.49414 [10]2.8817.70
371 [55]Osborne6-AAAAAA1-038.9142.47331 [49]1.1216.38
372 [40]Lanier County2-A Public1-138.8033.70383 [44]3.7219.09
373 [5]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2-AA0-038.774.7020.10
374 [31]King's Ridge Christian6-A Private1-038.7328.63395 [34]1.4316.87
375 [41]Georgia Military College7-A Public2-038.6916.83416 [55]1.6817.15
376 [42]Bryan County3-A Public1-138.1440.07344 [32]2.5818.61
377 [47]Beach3-AAA0-037.843.2919.63
378 [43]B.E.S.T. Academy6-A Public1-137.7638.46358 [38]2.4218.83
379 [48]Brantley County1-AAA0-237.7351.50267 [33]1.6918.12
380 [9]Southland AcademyGISA 3-AAA0-137.5744.63318 [5]0.1516.75
381 [55]Walnut Grove8-AAAAA0-237.3956.63210 [38]-1.0515.73
382 [49]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA0-137.3144.42320 [41]3.4120.27
383 [42]Therrell6-AA0-137.1660.98169 [20]3.4520.46
384 [43]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-136.8456.73207 [24]3.1720.50
385 [44]Armuchee6-A Public1-036.8427.62398 [48]1.4818.81
386 [32]Heritage (Newnan)4-A Private0-136.8243.35326 [24]1.8119.17
387 [33]Lakeview Academy6-A Private0-136.5253.92239 [16]2.3519.99
388 [50]Gilmer7-AAA0-136.4149.36281 [35]0.4018.16
389 [51]Long County1-AAA1-136.3642.04335 [43]2.3320.13
390 [52]East Jackson8-AAA0-236.1750.71272 [34]1.1519.15
391 [34]Providence Christian5-A Private1-135.9835.69374 [29]2.0820.27
392 [56]Morrow4-AAAAAA0-235.7567.91109 [23]0.6419.06
393 [44]Bacon County2-AA0-235.6444.25321 [42]3.2121.74
394 [49]Rutland4-AAAA0-135.5660.48176 [19]1.2119.82
395 [45]Wilkinson County7-A Public1-035.2811.64420 [56]0.5719.46
396 [10]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4-AAA2-035.0525.91404 [10]0.1919.30
397 [46]Miller County1-A Public0-234.6446.65308 [24]-0.8618.67
398 [45]Coosa7-AA0-134.5946.81306 [40]0.9320.51
399 [47]Hawkinsville4-A Public0-134.3448.97287 [21]0.6720.50
400 [6]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4-AA2-033.6410.55422 [11]-0.3620.17
401 [56]Clarkston5-AAAAA †1-033.5027.46399 [57]0.9721.64
402 [46]Riverside Military Academy8-AA0-033.460.7221.43
403 [53]Cross Creek4-AAA0-233.3958.45194 [22]-1.9818.79
404 [54]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-133.2364.65141 [15]0.1321.06
405 [48]Seminole County1-A Public0-232.6958.73191 [9]-0.6520.83
406 [11]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2-AAA1-132.4236.75367 [8]2.6924.44
407 [3]Calvary ChristianGAPPS 1-AA1-132.2925.12405 [3]2.5724.45
408 [7]Memorial DayGISA 2-AA0-031.27-0.1122.78
409 [35]Walker7-A Private0-230.1548.41290 [20]-1.8122.21
410 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAAA0-129.8154.65236 [40]-0.6423.72
411 [50]North Clayton5-AAAA0-129.6937.76362 [48]-5.4019.08
412 [8]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4-AA0-229.5843.18329 [2]-5.1819.41
413 [51]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †0-229.4245.10314 [42]0.5225.27
414 [58]North Springs6-AAAAA0-229.4043.98323 [50]-1.7523.02
415 [36]Strong Rock Christian1-A Private0-229.1239.20352 [28]2.1827.23
416 [47]Oglethorpe County4-AA0-028.98-3.0722.12
417 [48]Gordon Central7-AA0-228.9547.53298 [38]-1.0224.20
418 [4]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS 1-AA1-028.930.37424 [5]-2.2822.95
419 [49]Greene County8-A Public0-128.6338.73356 [37]-1.3124.23
420 [12]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2-AAA1-028.57-5.4620.14
421 [49]Towers6-AA0-128.2963.01151 [14]-4.3321.55
422 [50]Towns County8-A Public1-127.6224.38407 [51]-2.3024.25
423 [50]Butler4-AA0-127.5938.14360 [43]-2.7723.81
424 [45]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-227.4638.11361 [44]-6.5920.12
425 [51]Randolph-Clay1-A Public1-026.8820.27412 [53]-3.6423.65
426 [51]Glenn Hills4-AA0-026.83-3.6623.68
427 [55]East Forsyth7-AAA †0-226.4247.41300 [38]-10.2317.52
428 [9]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1-AA0-126.3139.36351 [4]-2.6625.20
429 [1]Flint River AcademyGAPPS 1-A1-026.175.13423 [1]-2.6825.32
430 [56]Lumpkin County7-AAA0-226.0449.21286 [36]-6.0222.11
431 [52]Treutlen4-A Public0-125.9938.80355 [36]-2.3425.84
432 [57]Savannah3-AAA0-025.71-4.5923.87
433 [53]Portal3-A Public0-124.5045.47312 [26]-3.2026.47
434 [52]Josey4-AA0-024.04-4.0626.07
435 [54]Crawford County7-A Public0-223.3949.33282 [20]-1.4729.31
436 [37]Loganville Christian8-A Private0-222.7035.52377 [30]-6.9924.48
437 [52]Kendrick2-AAAA0-222.1447.18301 [40]-4.7227.30
438 [13]Creekside ChristianGISA 4-AAA0-220.6843.22328 [6]-6.1327.36
439 [5]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS 1-AA1-020.46-10.15425 [6]-6.8126.90
440 [53]Jordan2-AAAA0-220.2736.99366 [49]-6.5227.38
441 [55]ACE Charter7-A Public0-118.7752.92251 [17]-5.9729.43
442 [10]Augusta PrepGISA 4-AA0-018.59-6.7128.87
443 [53]McNair6-AA0-118.1553.42246 [31]-6.3829.63
444 [56]Baconton Charter1-A Public †0-017.78-8.1628.24
445 [57]Pataula Charter1-A Public †0-116.3244.63318 [27]-7.4230.43
446 [58]Groves3-AAA0-115.8857.82198 [24]-8.5329.76
447 [54]Druid Hills6-AAAA0-213.8045.08315 [43]-10.8129.55
448 [58]Central (Talbotton)5-A Public0-212.9843.22328 [29]-6.7734.42
449 [11]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2-AA0-212.4340.78341 [3]-5.0236.73
450 [6]King's AcademyGAPPS 1-AA0-111.9227.62398 [2]-12.4329.82
451 [59]Twiggs County7-A Public0-211.6437.48365 [41]-8.8433.69
452 [2]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS 2-A1-011.63-17.29426 [2]-10.7031.85
453 [60]Glascock County7-A Public †0-011.18-9.8633.13
454 [12]John Hancock AcademyGISA 6-AA0-28.6736.50368 [5]-11.1034.40
455 [3]Central ChristianGAPPS 1-A1-05.22-14.5634.38
456 [13]Fullington AcademyGISA 6-AA0-15.1326.17402 [9]-16.6332.41
457 [61]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Public †0-10.3728.93394 [47]-14.6739.14
458 [14]Georgia ChristianGISA 6-AA0-1-0.0832.29387 [6]-20.4633.79
459 [62]GSIC7-A Public †0-0-4.39-18.5540.01
460 [7]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS 2-AA0-1-10.1520.46410 [4]-24.3939.94
461 [4]Harvester ChristianGAPPS 2-A0-0-13.50-22.1145.56
462 [59]Cross Keys5-AAAAA †0-1-17.2911.63421 [58]-21.5649.90



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
18-AAAAAAA590.1482.10
21-AAAAA589.3382.20
31-AAAAAAA488.4486.20
43-AAAAAAA686.8683.29
51-AAAAAA486.3783.44
64-AAAAAAA585.5281.65
75-AAAAAAA679.4174.43
88-AAAAAA777.4770.59
97-AAAAA677.1668.13
102-AAAAAAA576.7572.30
115-AAAAAA875.7470.05
126-AAAAAAA774.8071.57
134-AAAAAA674.2468.08
145-AAA772.6366.82
157-AAAAAA871.1766.40
168-AAAA771.0262.89
178-AAA670.7163.94
181-AA669.2262.97
192-AAAAAA768.8362.78
206-AAAA768.3557.25
212-A Private367.9562.45
225-AA567.8162.43
231-AAAA667.3062.13
243-AAAA467.2862.32
254-AAAAA867.2761.90
262-AAAAA767.0261.81
277-AAAAAAA766.5756.08
286-AAAAAA966.0460.37
293-AA765.9259.41
303-AAAAA865.5258.20
312-AAA865.3859.48
322-A Public765.1958.76
334-AAAA764.7959.93
341-AAA564.3754.90
353-A Private461.8660.05
367-AAAA661.0758.73
378-AAAAA860.1452.95
384-AAA760.1254.20
398-AA559.6751.72
405-A Private558.9954.26
414-A Private458.3651.58
422-AAAA957.3548.74
432-AA657.2652.27
448-A Private557.2449.63
456-AAA956.4551.36
465-AAAAA756.0856.70
477-A Private556.0251.14
487-AAA853.5246.76
496-AA953.4745.65
505-A Public852.8446.68
51GISA 4-AAA452.8342.96
526-A Private552.7246.09
536-AAAAA752.6148.46
545-AAAA752.4847.15
553-A Public852.2546.34
564-A Public952.0846.57
573-AAAAAA652.0848.51
581-A Private650.8346.53
597-AA750.0344.90
606-A Public649.5545.51
61GISA 1-AA347.9542.29
624-AA846.6839.83
638-A Public646.4544.31
64GISA 2-AAA546.1041.45
651-A Public645.8543.92
663-AAA744.9038.37
67GISA 3-AAA443.4241.63
68GISA 2-AA437.5531.78
69GAPPS 2-AA334.5623.71
70GISA 4-AA434.1330.29
717-A Public733.8331.79
72GAPPS 1-AA427.6223.40
73GAPPS 1-A320.915.96
74GISA 6-AA37.384.57
75GAPPS 2-A15.3011.63

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/20EvansCross Creek14 - 627.4496.9%0.385
08/20GraysonCreekside14 - 197.2771.3%0.394
08/21Lee CountyCarver (Columbus)25 - 2214.8886.5%0.406
08/20Glynn AcademyMcIntosh County Academy14 - 149.6977.0%0.421
08/20South PauldingHiram43 - 4210.5878.9%0.425
08/20Jones CountyNortheast28 - 334.6164.0%0.440
08/20Murray CountySoutheast Whitfield35 - 349.3776.3%0.441
08/27Woodland (Cartersville)Osborne0 - 122.5357.8%0.447
08/27Bleckley CountyWilcox County21 - 1910.1077.9%0.448
08/20BremenLandmark Christian14 - 129.9077.5%0.451
08/27Bethlehem Christian AcademyLoganville Christian3 - 011.3280.4%0.452
08/20Savannah ChristianEmanuel County Institute21 - 283.1459.7%0.453
08/20Washington-WilkesLaney20 - 263.2660.1%0.455
08/20Northwest WhitfieldCoahulla Creek25 - 313.2560.0%0.456
08/20Heard CountySouth Atlanta16 - 1212.6682.9%0.457

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
97.5210/29Mill CreekCollins Hill - 10.5378.8%
94.5708/20BufordNorth Cobb35 - 274.7164.3%
92.5008/27WestlakeColquitt County31 - 247.0270.6%
91.9010/15Warner RobinsWare County - 11.4080.6%
91.0709/10Warner RobinsNorthside (Warner Robins) - 12.2182.1%
90.9409/03Cedar GroveColquitt County - 1.0953.4%
90.8610/15North CobbWalton - 1.8055.6%
90.1810/29Warner RobinsCoffee - 13.0583.6%
89.7009/24Warner RobinsLee County - 14.4785.9%
89.5909/24Colquitt CountyNorthside (Warner Robins) - 1.5554.8%
88.7810/22Northside (Warner Robins)Lee County - 0.2050.6%
88.3410/08Ware CountyCoffee - 0.6251.9%
88.3308/21Collins HillBrookwood36 - 109.1775.9%
88.2808/21Mill CreekParkview43 - 1018.2190.7%
88.0909/24Mill CreekGrayson - 19.3191.8%

In Other News
1
How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 2
2
4 Questions with Westlake head coach Bobby May
3
Notable results from Week 2: Another rough weekend for top-ranked teams
4
List: Coaches with most wins against No. 1-ranked teams
5
Class A Blog: Week 2 recap

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top