Maxwell summary after Week 2

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 314 of 331 total games including 1 tie(s) (94.86%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.92 points and all game margins within 13.64 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.03

By Class

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets].

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 8-AAAAAAA 5 90.14 82.10 2 1-AAAAA 5 89.33 82.20 3 1-AAAAAAA 4 88.44 86.20 4 3-AAAAAAA 6 86.86 83.29 5 1-AAAAAA 4 86.37 83.44 6 4-AAAAAAA 5 85.52 81.65 7 5-AAAAAAA 6 79.41 74.43 8 8-AAAAAA 7 77.47 70.59 9 7-AAAAA 6 77.16 68.13 10 2-AAAAAAA 5 76.75 72.30 11 5-AAAAAA 8 75.74 70.05 12 6-AAAAAAA 7 74.80 71.57 13 4-AAAAAA 6 74.24 68.08 14 5-AAA 7 72.63 66.82 15 7-AAAAAA 8 71.17 66.40 16 8-AAAA 7 71.02 62.89 17 8-AAA 6 70.71 63.94 18 1-AA 6 69.22 62.97 19 2-AAAAAA 7 68.83 62.78 20 6-AAAA 7 68.35 57.25 21 2-A Private 3 67.95 62.45 22 5-AA 5 67.81 62.43 23 1-AAAA 6 67.30 62.13 24 3-AAAA 4 67.28 62.32 25 4-AAAAA 8 67.27 61.90 26 2-AAAAA 7 67.02 61.81 27 7-AAAAAAA 7 66.57 56.08 28 6-AAAAAA 9 66.04 60.37 29 3-AA 7 65.92 59.41 30 3-AAAAA 8 65.52 58.20 31 2-AAA 8 65.38 59.48 32 2-A Public 7 65.19 58.76 33 4-AAAA 7 64.79 59.93 34 1-AAA 5 64.37 54.90 35 3-A Private 4 61.86 60.05 36 7-AAAA 6 61.07 58.73 37 8-AAAAA 8 60.14 52.95 38 4-AAA 7 60.12 54.20 39 8-AA 5 59.67 51.72 40 5-A Private 5 58.99 54.26 41 4-A Private 4 58.36 51.58 42 2-AAAA 9 57.35 48.74 43 2-AA 6 57.26 52.27 44 8-A Private 5 57.24 49.63 45 6-AAA 9 56.45 51.36 46 5-AAAAA 7 56.08 56.70 47 7-A Private 5 56.02 51.14 48 7-AAA 8 53.52 46.76 49 6-AA 9 53.47 45.65 50 5-A Public 8 52.84 46.68 51 GISA 4-AAA 4 52.83 42.96 52 6-A Private 5 52.72 46.09 53 6-AAAAA 7 52.61 48.46 54 5-AAAA 7 52.48 47.15 55 3-A Public 8 52.25 46.34 56 4-A Public 9 52.08 46.57 57 3-AAAAAA 6 52.08 48.51 58 1-A Private 6 50.83 46.53 59 7-AA 7 50.03 44.90 60 6-A Public 6 49.55 45.51 61 GISA 1-AA 3 47.95 42.29 62 4-AA 8 46.68 39.83 63 8-A Public 6 46.45 44.31 64 GISA 2-AAA 5 46.10 41.45 65 1-A Public 6 45.85 43.92 66 3-AAA 7 44.90 38.37 67 GISA 3-AAA 4 43.42 41.63 68 GISA 2-AA 4 37.55 31.78 69 GAPPS 2-AA 3 34.56 23.71 70 GISA 4-AA 4 34.13 30.29 71 7-A Public 7 33.83 31.79 72 GAPPS 1-AA 4 27.62 23.40 73 GAPPS 1-A 3 20.91 5.96 74 GISA 6-AA 3 7.38 4.57 75 GAPPS 2-A 1 5.30 11.63

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 08/20 Evans Cross Creek 14 - 6 27.44 96.9% 0.385 08/20 Grayson Creekside 14 - 19 7.27 71.3% 0.394 08/21 Lee County Carver (Columbus) 25 - 22 14.88 86.5% 0.406 08/20 Glynn Academy McIntosh County Academy 14 - 14 9.69 77.0% 0.421 08/20 South Paulding Hiram 43 - 42 10.58 78.9% 0.425 08/20 Jones County Northeast 28 - 33 4.61 64.0% 0.440 08/20 Murray County Southeast Whitfield 35 - 34 9.37 76.3% 0.441 08/27 Woodland (Cartersville) Osborne 0 - 12 2.53 57.8% 0.447 08/27 Bleckley County Wilcox County 21 - 19 10.10 77.9% 0.448 08/20 Bremen Landmark Christian 14 - 12 9.90 77.5% 0.451 08/27 Bethlehem Christian Academy Loganville Christian 3 - 0 11.32 80.4% 0.452 08/20 Savannah Christian Emanuel County Institute 21 - 28 3.14 59.7% 0.453 08/20 Washington-Wilkes Laney 20 - 26 3.26 60.1% 0.455 08/20 Northwest Whitfield Coahulla Creek 25 - 31 3.25 60.0% 0.456 08/20 Heard County South Atlanta 16 - 12 12.66 82.9% 0.457

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.