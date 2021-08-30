4 Questions with Westlake head coach Bobby May

2. Aside from getting the victory, what did going to Colquitt and having success do for your team? “Hopefully, it shows our kids that we can win tough games on the road. We haven’t won many big games on the road in years past, certainly not in South Georgia.” [Westlake lost at another South Georgia school, Lee County, in the 2020 Class 6A semifinals.]

3. You made the semifinals last year, but you graduated quite a few major Division I players, especially at wide receiver and tight end. How has the 2021 team been able to pick up where you left off despite those losses? “We lost a lot of great players, but overall we were actually pretty young, especially at defensive back, offensive line, quarterback and running back. Having experience at those positions right now is making the difference. I think we cover well on defense and we can run the ball on offense, which opens up our passing game.”