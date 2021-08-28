North Cobb 40, Milton 21

Queen praised his quarterback.

“We are as good as he is,’’ Queen said. “When he is running the football like that, I feel like we can play with anybody. Our offensive line blocked their butts off and gave us a chance.”

Friday marked the first time that North Cobb had defeated a No. 1-ranked team since 1959. The Warriors had lost eight straight to No. 1 teams, including Buford.

Against Milton, North Cobb put together five scoring drives ranging from 60 to 82 yards and put up 26 first downs.

The North Cobb defense held Milton to 247 total yards. Linebacker Joshua Josephs led the way with three tackles for losses.

“We played great defense, and we didn’t give up big plays,” Queen said. “I am very proud of our effort, but we still have some things we can fix. I was proud of our effort.”

Milton moved the football well but failed to convert it into points into North Cobb had taken control in the second half. Jordan McDonald’s 39-yard run from a fake punt was the Eagles’ lone touchdown in the first half. He finished with 114 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.

Milton had 10 penalties for 87 yards. Milton quarterback Devin Farrell, who is committed to Virginia Tech, was 6-for-12 passing for 70 yards. He rushed for 41 yards.

Milton plays Life Christian Academy next week, and North Cobb has a bye week.

Milton 7-0-7-7 21

North Cobb 7-14-7-12 40

NC - Malachi Singleton 1 run (Javier Morales kick)

M - Jordan McDonald 39 run (Felipe Mota kick)

NC - Singleton 1 run (Morales kick)

NC - Singleton 2 run (Morales kick)

NC - Singleton 1 run (Morales kick)

M - Devin Farrell 4 run (Mota kick)

NC - Singleton 5 run (kick failed)

NC - Ben Hall 18 run (run failed)

M - Debron Gatling 44 pass from Farrell (Mota kick)