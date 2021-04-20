Legendary Mary Persons coach Dan Pitts dies at age 88

Pitts was Mary Persons’ coach from 1959 through 1997 and won 15 region titles and one state championship, in 1980. The Bulldogs had winning seasons for each of their last 32 years under Pitts, whose record was 346-109-4.

Pitts was an all-state quarterback at Lincolnton High in the early 1950s but had no coaching experience when he took the Mary Persons job. He won only 12 games over those first four seasons, even suffering an 0-10 finish, but Mary Persons emerged from those early struggles to become a consistent state power in Class 2A, reaching the semifinals eight times and playing in four state-championship games.