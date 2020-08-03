X

List: Longest-tenured GHSA coaches

Marist coach Alan Chadwick watches his players as they warm up prior to a 2019 game at Lovett. (John Amis/Special)
Marist coach Alan Chadwick watches his players as they warm up prior to a 2019 game at Lovett. (John Amis/Special)

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Twenty GHSA head coaches have been at their schools for 15 seasons or longer. Heading the list is Alan Chadwick, in his 36th season at Marist. The only coaches in Georgia history with more seasons at one school are Larry Campbell (42 at Lincoln County) and Dan Pitts (39 at Mary Persons).

ExploreClass 7a coaching changes

36 - Alan Chadwick, Marist

29 - Gerry Romberg, Westminster

25 - Ron Gartrell, Stephenson

22 - Keith Maloof, Norcross

21 - Greg Moore, First Presbyterian

20 - Paul Standard, St. Pius

20 - J.B. Arnold, Jefferson County

19 - Kirk Warner, Liberty County

19 - Chris Kelley, Glascock Co.

19 - Tim Barron, Heard County

19 - Tommy Atha, Darlington

19 - Roger Holmes, Dublin

17 - Eric Williams, Jackson (Atlanta)

17 - Charles Truitt, Monroe

16 - Darren Myles, Carver (Atlanta)

16 - Mike Muschamp, Lovett

16 - Pete Wiggins, Callaway

15 - Shane Queen, North Cobb

15 - Joel Ingram, Washington County

15 - Franklin Pridgen, Wesleyan

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.