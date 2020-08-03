List: Longest-tenured GHSA coaches

Twenty GHSA head coaches have been at their schools for 15 seasons or longer. Heading the list is Alan Chadwick, in his 36th season at Marist. The only coaches in Georgia history with more seasons at one school are Larry Campbell (42 at Lincoln County) and Dan Pitts (39 at Mary Persons).
36 - Alan Chadwick, Marist
29 - Gerry Romberg, Westminster
25 - Ron Gartrell, Stephenson
22 - Keith Maloof, Norcross
21 - Greg Moore, First Presbyterian
20 - Paul Standard, St. Pius
20 - J.B. Arnold, Jefferson County
19 - Kirk Warner, Liberty County
19 - Chris Kelley, Glascock Co.
19 - Tim Barron, Heard County
19 - Tommy Atha, Darlington
19 - Roger Holmes, Dublin
17 - Eric Williams, Jackson (Atlanta)
17 - Charles Truitt, Monroe
16 - Darren Myles, Carver (Atlanta)
16 - Mike Muschamp, Lovett
16 - Pete Wiggins, Callaway
15 - Shane Queen, North Cobb
15 - Joel Ingram, Washington County
15 - Franklin Pridgen, Wesleyan
