Four Questions with retired coach Dan Pitts

2. Which high school coach would you want your son to play for, and why? "Ray Lamb probably. He was a very good coach, and he treated people the way I thought you should be treated." [Pitts and Lamb never faced each other as opposing head coaches, though they were contemporaries. But they became close friends who speak to each other almost weekly.]

3. What is your pet peeve as a coach or favorite saying/motto? "What was always the most important thing to me was attendance, everybody being here every day. We tried to do that at Mary Persons. I coached for 39 years and never missed a practice, and few players did either."