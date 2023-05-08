Lacrosse: Boys semifinals capsules

Starr’s Mill Panthers at Lovett Lions

Records, seeds, rankings: Starr’s Mill is 15-4, the No. 1 seed from Area 3 and No. 6; Lovett is 11-8, the No. 1 seed from Area 4 and unranked.

Notes: These teams played just before the playoffs began, on April 18, and Starr’s Mill won 7-6. Both won their areas for first-round byes. Starr’s Mill beat North No. 4 Oconee 14-10 and King’s Ridge 10-4, and Lovett beat No. 8 Oconee County 16-2 and Holy Innocents’ 14-9.

5A-6A

Marist Eagles at Allatoona Buccaneers

Records, seeds: Marist is 11-8 and the No. 1 seed from Area 1, Allatoona is 14-6 and 5-0 in Area 2.

Notes: This is a matchup of unranked teams, though both beat ranked teams to get here. Marist’s wins came against Riverwood (15-2), No. 8 Creekview (5-4) and Centennial (10-9). Allatoona beat No. 7 Dunwoody 18-7, Woodstock 12-7 and top-ranked Blessed Trinity 13-12.

Cambridge Bears at Roswell Hornets

Records, seeds, rankings: Cambridge is 12-9, the No. 4 seed from Area 5 and unranked; Roswell is 18-3, the No. 1 seed from Area 5 and No. 2.

Notes: These teams played just before the playoffs began, on April 18, and Cambridge won 13-12. That game was also in Roswell. The Bears, as road warriors, beat No. 9 GAC 11-5, Richmond Hill 16-3, and Lassiter 11-1. The Hornets beat Midtown 25-2, No. 10 Evans 20-1 and Pope 17-9.

7A

South Forsyth War Eagles at Lambert Longhorns

Records, seeds, rankings: South Forsyth is 12-9, the No. 6 team from Area 4 and unranked; Lambert is 18-3, the No. 1 seed from Area 4 and No. 3.

Notes: This inter-area matchup is a rematch from March 27, which Lambert won 9-4. South Forsyth beat Hillgrove 12-7, Walton 7-6 and No. 9 North Cobb 8-0. Lambert, which earned a first-round bye, beat Milton 16-9 and Harrison 10-3.

West Forsyth Wolverines at Buford Wolves

Records, seeds, rankings: West Forsyth is 19-1, the No. 3 seed from Area 4 and No. 1; Buford is 17-3, the No. 2 seed from Area 4 and No. 4.

Notes: This inter-area matchup is a rematch from March 28, which Lambert won 10-3. West Forsyth, after a first-round bye, beat No. 8 Parkview 18-2 and No. 2 North Paulding 10-7. Buford beat Grayson 18-3, and No. 6 North Gwinnett 14-6, after its bye.