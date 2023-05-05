Lacrosse: Girls semifinals capsules

Fellowship Christian Paladins at Pace Academy Knights

Records, seeds, rankings: Fellowship is 17-3, a No. 1 seed from Area 5 and ranked No. 3; Pace Academy is 17-1, 2-0 in Area 4 and No. 1.

Notes: This is a rematch from April 21, when the Knights won 9-8 in overtime at Fellowship. After coming off first-round byes, the Paladins beat Southwest DeKalb 18-2, then No. 4 Starr’s Mill 15-12. Pace beat Walker 22-2 and No. 2 Columbus 14-8.

5A-6A

Roswell Hornets at Cambridge Bears

Records, seeds, rankings: Roswell is 15-6, the No. 3 seed from Area 5 and No. 9; Cambridge is 16-4, the 2 seed from Area 5 and No. 8.

Notes: These area rivals played March 28, with Cambridge winning 11-7. Roswell beat Decatur 17-3 in Round 1, No. 4 Lakeside-Evans 13-6 in Round 2 and River Ridge 16-8 in the quarterfinals. Cambridge stormed the first two rounds with wins over Northview (17-2) and No. 10 McIntosh (18-3) before edging Lassiter 9-8.

Blessed Trinity Titans at Creekview Grizzlies

Records, seeds, rankings: Blessed Trinity is 19-2, the No. 1 seed from Area 5 and ranked No. 1; Creekview is 18-2, the No. 1 seed from Area 4 and No. 2.

Notes: Blessed Trinity, winners of the last two 1A-5A titles, beat Creekview 12-6 on March 30 and have dominated the playoffs, beating Midtown 17-3, Greenbrier 20-0 and No. 5 Alpharetta 17-10. Creekview beat Lanier 20-0, Pope 14-6 and No. 3 Johns Creek 9-5.

7A

Walton Raiders at Milton Eagles

Records, seeds, rankings: Walton 14-6, the No. 2 seed from Area 2 and unranked; Milton is 18-2, the No. 1 seed from Area 4 and No. 1.

Notes: The Raiders may be unranked, but all of that goes out the window between these two, which marks one of the longest-running and fiercest rivalries in the state. The two have played many times in the playoffs, including for the championship, with Walton even winning one over the Eagles in 2016. Both teams had a first-round bye, with Walton winning its games 17-7 over South Forsyth and 18-7 over Brookwood, and Milton beating North Gwinnett 20-3 and No. 4 Cherokee 20-6.

West Forsyth Wolverines at North Paulding Wolfpack

Records, seeds, rankings: West Forsyth is 15-5, the No. 2 seed from Area 4 and No. 5; North Paulding is 17-2, the No. 1 seed from Area 2 and No. 2.

Notes: Both teams had first-round byes. West Forsyth beat Parkview 21-2 and No. 8 Hillgrove 11-8. North Paulding beat Campbell 23-4 and No. 10 Lambert 12-7.